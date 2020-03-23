 Skip to content
(Truth or Fiction) These photos of the Spanish Legion - which, contrary to recent social media posts, have nothing to do with a COVID-19 lockdown - are relevant to my interests
11
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's nice to see a little eye-candy posted for our Farkettes too.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
👍👍👍👍👍👍
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jeez those chin strappers look like doushe bags, mate.
 
darch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure those guys are all straight. Straight men are never that good-looking.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darch: I'm sure those guys are all straight. Straight men are never that good-looking.


La Gente del Pueblo!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darch: I'm sure those guys are all straight. Straight men are never that good-looking.


They are in Spain, but they all have mama-issues.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
for the 'murican lovers
static.messynessychic.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Having to wear a chin strap right on the tip of the chin like that would drive me crazy.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darch: I'm sure those guys are all straight. Straight men are never that good-looking.


Someone's jealous
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish....wait.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lochsteppe: Having to wear a chin strap right on the tip of the chin like that would drive me crazy.


knew I wasn't the only one to feel that way. I can't even regard that in a photo without feeling antsy.
 
