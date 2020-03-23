 Skip to content
(ABC News)   You can stop making fun of Italy now as American hospitals begin convening their very own death panels   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
82
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stahp.
It's triage, not death panels, and it's done every day.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trying to figure out?  It's simple.  Younger=More care.  >60?  Probably not getting ventilated.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I never made fun of anyone here.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not doing it now, they're talking about what they're going to do IF things get bad.  Very different.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: They're not doing it now, they're talking about what they're going to do IF things get bad.  Very different.


WHEN things get bad, so... less different.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was making fun of Italy? It's not funny.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed all the jokes about Italian death panels. Damn, you go out to run one lousy errand ...
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: Who was making fun of Italy? It's not funny.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBA players 1st, Weinstein 2nd, poors last.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: They're not doing it now, they're talking about what they're going to do IF things get bad.  Very different.


No. Given how long New York ignored the fact that they had the biggest pandemic hot spot in the nation without acting, they are discussing what to do when their hospitals are overrun.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see anyone making fun of Italy a single time.  Subby maybe needs some different friends?

A little less gloating with obvious glee from the more woke contingent on fark over every bad thing that happens in the U.S. would be nice though.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Somebody on FOX or OAN is gonna say "We warned you.  If Obamacare becomes law there will be death panels."  And they'll be all serious about it, and 30-40 million idiots will drool in agreement.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: Who was making fun of Italy? It's not funny.


Italians were, actually. Just like here, there were some that made fun of the masks, gloves, etc. Then as things got more serious, they started making video journals to themselves so they can review how dismissive they had been. A few have posted them in a news article I came across last week.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: Who was making fun of Italy? It's not funny.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
and this is different form any other major disaster or whatever?  You get a event that overloads the hospitals and these type of choose get made on a daily bases.  Shot it can happen even when its not a major disaster.  you bring in someone and the doctor can see that there is no chance of saving them and its pain med till they are gone.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: I didn't see anyone making fun of Italy a single time.  Subby maybe needs some different friends?

A little less gloating with obvious glee from the more woke contingent on fark over every bad thing that happens in the U.S. would be nice though.


Hell, there were people blaming it on Italy's socialized medicine just a day or so ago.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: Skyfrog: Who was making fun of Italy? It's not funny.

Italians were, actually. Just like here, there were some that made fun of the masks, gloves, etc. Then as things got more serious, they started making video journals to themselves so they can review how dismissive they had been. A few have posted them in a news article I came across last week.


https://amp.theatlantic.com/amp/video​/​608113/
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jumac: and this is different form any other major disaster or whatever?  You get a event that overloads the hospitals and these type of choose get made on a daily bases.  Shot it can happen even when its not a major disaster.  you bring in someone and the doctor can see that there is no chance of saving them and its pain med till they are gone.


Palliative care isn't even remotely the same as rationing limited resources.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trying to figure out?  It's simple.  Younger=More care.  >60?  Probably not getting ventilated.


The survival rate after getting to that stage is already only 3% regardless of age.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or Spain. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/ne​ws/artic​le-8142013/Horrifying-images-coronavir​us-patients-lying-floor-packed-Madrid-​hospital.html
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yesterday's numbers:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd-   CFR   | DDR
2020-02-22*  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23*  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24*  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25*  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26*  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27*  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28*  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29*  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01*  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02*  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03*  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04*  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05*  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06*  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07*  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08*  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09*  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10*  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11*  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12*  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13^  3.72%| 7.10%
2020-03-14^  3.73%| 7.14%
2020-03-15^  3.84%| 7.73%
2020-03-16^  3.93%| 8.24%
2020-03-17^  4.03%| 8.80%
2020-03-18^  4.09%| 9.47%
2020-03-19^  4.08%| 10.20%
2020-03-20^  4.13%| 11.04%
2020-03-21^  4.24%| 12.00%
2020-03-22^  4.34%| 12.92%
2020-03-23^  4.34%|  13.92%

*Calculations represent totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.

^Calculations represent totals at approx. 23:00 CST posted on worldometers website.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't worry peeps. The republicans have assured me that our major corporations such as 84 Lumber, K-Mart and Sears will voluntarily step forward and instantly retool their floor spaces to produce the necessary ventilators. Why is this even a big deal? In 8 days we will all be back to work anyways and none of this happened. Bunch of hysterical farkers around here lately. Go cuddle with your rolls of tp.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.


Hell, Switzerland is getting hit nearly as bad as Italy now per captia.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...with dramatically different chances of survival, based on age, medical histories and underlying conditions patients likely to die would be given pain-control treatment so vital equipment could be deployed to treat patients with stronger chances of survival

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
garron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One would hope these people so anxious to issue death sentences would consider the hundreds of other hospitals all over the United States that are not overwhelmed yet that can receive and care for patients.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mindlock: tinfoil-hat maggie: So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.

Hell, Switzerland is getting hit nearly as bad as Italy now per captia.


Maybe it's because they are testing the hell out of everyone, but the Scandinavian countries have a very high infection rate per capita.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

garron: One would hope these people so anxious to issue death sentences would consider the hundreds of other hospitals all over the United States that are not overwhelmed yet that can receive and care for patients.


I'm sure you're the first person to think of that.  Did you call somebody, like Trump or your governor?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mindlock: tinfoil-hat maggie: So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.

Hell, Switzerland is getting hit nearly as bad as Italy now per captia.


Yea, it's troublesome. Granted, Switzerland's case fatality rate is close to 1% and Italy's is closer to 10%.

Switzerland:
120/8795 = 1.36%

Italy:
6077/63927 = 9.51%
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As Linda said, it's called "triage". And it's been around for decades.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jumac: and this is different form any other major disaster or whatever?


Yes, because it's going to be every single hospital in the entire country at the same time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.


They aren't quite sure why,
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202​0​/mar/22/germany-low-coronavirus-mortal​ity-rate-puzzles-experts
 
sprgrss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Or Spain. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/new​s/article-8142013/Horrifying-images-co​ronavirus-patients-lying-floor-packed-​Madrid-hospital.html


oh shiat.  I fear this is what we have to look forward to and Trump is out there talking about reopening the country.  Motherfarker we need to shutdown and shutdown harder.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: As Linda said, it's called "triage". And it's been around for decades.


As a general rule, triage is deciding who needs treatment first, not who will not receive treatment at all.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: King Something: As Linda said, it's called "triage". And it's been around for decades.

As a general rule, triage is deciding who needs treatment first, not who will not receive treatment at all.


Came to say this.

/ER Nurse
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Perfect. It's a disaster but also the starting plot for a good episode of the series Black Mirror.
/when does it end
//orange man will get re-elected despite the 2M dead.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Trying to figure out?  It's simple.  Younger=More care.  >60?  Probably not getting ventilated.


Bernie Sanders - 78
Mike Bloomberg - 78
Nancy Pelosi - 78
Joe Biden - 77
Hillary Clinton - 72
Elizabeth Warren - 71
Chuck Schumer - 69
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: tinfoil-hat maggie: So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.

They aren't quite sure why,
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/22/germany-low-coronavirus-mortal​ity-rate-puzzles-experts


We're doing well enough over here that we are able to bring over patients from France for treatment. Germany also has double the hospital beds per capita of Italy and triple the beds of the US.

At least in my region I think some of it is cultural as well. Most folks tend to be self-isolating from Christmas till spring anyway. It is the least social, least event-driven time of year. People just stay inside and wait for spring.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: They're not doing it now, they're talking about what they're going to do IF things get bad.  Very different.

No. Given how long New York ignored the fact that they had the biggest pandemic hot spot in the nation without acting, they are discussing what to do when their hospitals are overrun.


NY? Are you kidding?

They didn't ignore shiat.

They were refused supplies that didn't exist because whoever was in charge of making sure they'd be available (like testing kits) either was fired back in 2018 or was too busy trying to make sure their buddies got the contracts.

NY didn't ignore shiat.

Trump made it impossible for them to get what they needed in time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sprgrss: we need to shutdown and shutdown harder


The resultant suicides would mean fewer people infected, so I say let's go for it!
 
delta_pwnd [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I never made fun of anyone here.


Me neither. Despite what I get called anytime I post.
~peace
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

garron: One would hope these people so anxious to issue death sentences would consider the hundreds of other hospitals all over the United States that are not overwhelmed yet that can receive and care for patients.


And take the place of locals who will need those beds in a day or two?  Just because new York city people are the most important people on earth?  Make the NYC people have their death panels.  They are so high and mighty.  The best city on earth.  The sun rises and sets on them.  They "fly over" us leaders.  Why would they want our mud hut hospital care anyways?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Marcus Aurelius: Trying to figure out?  It's simple.  Younger=More care.  >60?  Probably not getting ventilated.

Bernie Sanders - 78
Mike Bloomberg - 78
Nancy Pelosi - 78
Joe Biden - 77
Hillary Clinton - 72
Elizabeth Warren - 71
Chuck Schumer - 69


Donald Trump - 35
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
at least twice
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Marcus Aurelius: Trying to figure out?  It's simple.  Younger=More care.  >60?  Probably not getting ventilated.

Bernie Sanders - 78
Mike Bloomberg - 78
Nancy Pelosi - 78
Joe Biden - 77
Hillary Clinton - 72
Elizabeth Warren - 71
Chuck Schumer - 69


Good.  Let the old guard pass or retire.  Time for new blood.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: tinfoil-hat maggie: So what's up with Germany? Just behind the curve? All the focus is on Italy in the news. Had to look up European deaths by nation.

They aren't quite sure why,
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020​/mar/22/germany-low-coronavirus-mortal​ity-rate-puzzles-experts


Interesting read, thanks
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: BullBearMS: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: They're not doing it now, they're talking about what they're going to do IF things get bad.  Very different.

No. Given how long New York ignored the fact that they had the biggest pandemic hot spot in the nation without acting, they are discussing what to do when their hospitals are overrun.

NY? Are you kidding?

They didn't ignore shiat.

They were refused supplies that didn't exist because whoever was in charge of making sure they'd be available (like testing kits) either was fired back in 2018 or was too busy trying to make sure their buddies got the contracts.

NY didn't ignore shiat.

Trump made it impossible for them to get what they needed in time.


Is that why the bars and restaurants were still full a couple of days ago despite having a much higher number of known infected than anywhere else in the nation?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BullBearMS:

Is that why the bars and restaurants were still full a couple of days ago despite having a much higher number of known infected than anywhere else in the nation?

De Blasio has proven himself unfit.
 
