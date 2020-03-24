 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   Art Agency: People in China are stealing our unicorn design. Judge: The world is dealing with a bit more important things right now. Art Agency: Please. Judge: Did I stutter? Art Agency: Pretty please? It's an emergency. Judge: Did I farking stutter?   (techdirt.com) divider line
9
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Larva Lump
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It's so fluffy! I'm gonna DIE!"

Didn't click the feckin' link.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glad I didn't use the "In before all the unicorn cliches" line.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FWIW, it's not like the judge is out there on the front lines of Coronavirus and could absolutely have ruled in favor of the copyright holders.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
hopefully all of this virus mess will put to bed all the copyright troll companies as well.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never hire a cheap lawyer on a contingency basis without checking to see how far behind he is in his rent. In this case, I suspect the attorney is at least  4 months behind based on the way he's acting.   In fact he's screwing up so badly with the judge,  he  may  be living in his car and afraid  that's about to get repossessed.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Omis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: FWIW, it's not like the judge is out there on the front lines of Coronavirus and could absolutely have ruled in favor of the copyright holders.


The hearing is being postponed a few weeks due to the covid shut down.  But the lawyer wants them to do it now.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dnrtfa but I assume it's cool with Pfizer if I steal their drug formulas and sell them for half the price. Sweet!
 
