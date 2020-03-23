 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   PM Boris: Shut. Down. Everything   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: News, Constable, Police, prime minister, rules police, Monday night, international travel, Boris Johnson, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon  
•       •       •

820 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 9:24 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2 weeks too late
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hard to believe a hoax has managed to shut down most of the world.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Way too late but at least he finally got the hint.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was weird I know he hero worships Churchill and I know he's no Churchill but he wasn't to bad at leading tonight. He cut out all the normal Borisisms that make him look like a crazy moron and was actually leading

I'm kinda in shock or possibly some fever hallucination
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't the Queen make him get a proper haircut?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MissFeasance: Can't the Queen make him get a proper haircut?


This epoch in world history is going to be known as The Age of Dictator Squirrel Wigs.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MissFeasance: Can't the Queen make him get a proper haircut?


I mean, she put Winston Churchill in his place when she was 20. It's like she isn't even trying anymore.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's gotta make you wonder what the fatality rate of this bug is when there is no medical intervention. Italy was at 6.6% for a while when they were triaging. For the amount of shut-everything-down we're seeing, I bet this thing is close to 10%.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess we finally found out what the Event was.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I guess we finally found out what the Event was.
[Fark user image 630x350]


Mitchell & Webb - After The Event by Alex Morris
Youtube 4jJ203Q-lyk


twonky: It was weird I know he hero worships Churchill and I know he's no Churchill but he wasn't to bad at leading tonight. He cut out all the normal Borisisms that make him look like a crazy moron and was actually leading

I'm kinda in shock or possibly some fever hallucination


I've said it before but while Trump is an idiot trying to look smart Boris is clever who fakes being a buffoon. Hence he deliberately messes up his hair before appearing on TV, that zip wire incident was faked and so on.

I think he should have shut down everything sooner, but looking at how lots of people responded to the calls to stay in etc by totally ignoring them and going out to the pub etc then calling for a shutdown two weeks ago would have been met with a huge backlash. Us Brits have this "Blitz spirit" thing where we pride ourselves on carrying on as normal in a crisis. Problem is this crisis is one were carrying on as normal is the last thing you should do. But I think Boris had to wait for the seriousness to really come home to people before he could order people to stay at home and have them actually obey without the army actually shooting at people. As it is it remains to be seen how many people will defy this order tomorrow. I'm a "Key Worker" and so I'll be out and about so it will be interesting to see how many others will be as well. The roads were very quiet today certainly.

Picking on Boris is going for the easy target when it took Italy, Germany etc weeks to do this, and Trudeau in Canada hasn't done this yet either. If you look at the growth in deaths from first case the growth in the UK is in line with other countries, and even better than some.

Unlike Trump Boris wasn't calling this a hoax. For weeks now he has been walking a fine line between making people aware of how serious it was and on the other hand not causing panic.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That whole "let's let it run it's course and build herd immunity" thing really aged like fine milk.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Washington State is locked down as well:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

twonky: It was weird I know he hero worships Churchill and I know he's no Churchill but he wasn't to bad at leading tonight. He cut out all the normal Borisisms that make him look like a crazy moron and was actually leading

I'm kinda in shock or possibly some fever hallucination


I was surprised he didn't end with God Save The Queen or any religious type prayer.  But then again, he did shutdown all of the churches.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's this wiff waff all about?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Washington State is locked down as well:

[Fark user image 425x632]


6 weeks ago it would have made a difference.  Today?  I can't see how he thinks it will do anything.
 
calufrax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I guess we finally found out what the Event was.
[Fark user image 630x350]


DO NOT THINK ABOUT THE EVENT!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy hell, I knew things were bad in the UK, but I didn't know they were so bad off that no one could afford a comb or a hair brush.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Now, which of you birds need shagging?"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Leaving Donnie by himself in his own reading group
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That guy looks pretty ill.

I hope he gets better.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
New way to troll. Gatherings of two are banned, so if you see two people walk up and hang out with them until you all get arrested. Sure you go to jail, but you take two other people with you. Like deliberately crashing the B17 in Battlefield 1942.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 486x395]

Holy hell, I knew things were bad in the UK, but I didn't know they were so bad off that no one could afford a comb or a hair brush.


He reminds me of a macaque.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So people need to get drunk at home before they stagger out in search of a late night kebab?

/you'll get through it
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 486x395]

Holy hell, I knew things were bad in the UK, but I didn't know they were so bad off that no one could afford a comb or a hair brush.


Boris makes Trump look like a well-kempt, stable genius.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: MissFeasance: Can't the Queen make him get a proper haircut?

This epoch in world history is going to be known as The Age of Dictator Squirrel Wigs.


derp
 
theToadMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ace in your face: That whole "let's let it run it's course and build herd immunity" thing really aged like fine milk.


Just think that is what stage Trump is as of today. America is too late as well but the American leadership is even further behind.
America always, no matter the situation, cranks it to 11.
This pandemic will be no different
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They can close almost every store, but DON'T CLOSE THE LIQUOR STORES !
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: toraque: [Fark user image 486x395]

Holy hell, I knew things were bad in the UK, but I didn't know they were so bad off that no one could afford a comb or a hair brush.

He reminds me of a macaque.

[i.pinimg.com image 650x975]


"Who-ah!! Nice one!! Huzzah!!"  - BoJo
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

theToadMan: ace in your face: That whole "let's let it run it's course and build herd immunity" thing really aged like fine milk.

Just think that is what stage Trump is as of today. America is too late as well but the American leadership is even further behind.
America always, no matter the situation, cranks it to 11.
This pandemic will be no different


Actually, these days the UK is far behind the US. Just let that sink in.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 486x395]

Holy hell, I knew things were bad in the UK, but I didn't know they were so bad off that no one could afford a comb or a hair brush.


Reminds me of Chris Tarrant.

speakerscorner.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they dragged him out of a gutter and sobered him up and propped him in front of a camera.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right or wrong it's really hard to believe what comes out of his mouth. Couldn't someone vaguely trustworthy be making the announcement or did they all leave?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Funny.  I haven't heard anything lately from the Dementor Rees-Moog; did he hop into his time machine and return to his 1880's time line?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: New way to troll. Gatherings of two are banned, so if you see two people walk up and hang out with them until you all get arrested. Sure you go to jail, but you take two other people with you. Like deliberately crashing the B17 in Battlefield 1942.


That was you!?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MissFeasance: Can't the Queen make him get a proper haircut?


Just a trim, right about shoulder level, should do it.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: So they dragged him out of a gutter and sobered him up and propped him in front of a camera.


Enough about Drew's routine
 
theToadMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rev.love_revolver: theToadMan: ace in your face: That whole "let's let it run it's course and build herd immunity" thing really aged like fine milk.

Just think that is what stage Trump is as of today. America is too late as well but the American leadership is even further behind.
America always, no matter the situation, cranks it to 11.
This pandemic will be no different

Actually, these days the UK is far behind the US. Just let that sink in.


As a Canadian I think we are doing good at not letting things getting out of hand, as of yet.
There are also more than our fair share of selfish morons that don't understand transmission
America scares me though. I see things going shiatshow in a hurry when dead bodies start piling up
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.