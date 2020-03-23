 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   I So Lounging: Want to watch Amanda Shires, Isbell, and 400 unit folks live at 5EDT?   (youtube.com) divider line
16
    More: Live  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Mar 2020 at 4:32 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey,
I ran across this yesterday and thought it was pretty laid back and cool. Don't expect organized sets and technical perfection. It's more like sitting around in a room listening to good musicians shoot the shiat and play tunes. I thought maybe farkers would also like to shoot the shiat watching. Linked to the general channel, but the newest live version will start about 5ish, so we can swap it out for you. Just notify admin when it goes live.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My 5 or your 5?
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

croesius: My 5 or your 5?


Heh. Headline fixed
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dugitman: croesius: My 5 or your 5?

Heh. Headline fixed


Right on. Cnet has been posting a pretty decent daily list of streaming events as well

https://www.cnet.com/news/all-live-st​r​eaming-concerts/
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

croesius: dugitman: croesius: My 5 or your 5?

Heh. Headline fixed

Right on. Cnet has been posting a pretty decent daily list of streaming events as well

https://www.cnet.com/news/all-live-str​eaming-concerts/


And it would of course be PST, which is neither your nor my 5.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dugitman: croesius: My 5 or your 5?

Heh. Headline fixed


Not completely. EDT, not EST.
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: dugitman: croesius: My 5 or your 5?

Heh. Headline fixed

Not completely. EDT, not EST.


pedant

/fixed again
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cool thanks.  I'm literally right now watching/listening to his concert in Boston at the House of Blues from a few years ago on YT. Great stuff.

/glad that I wandered over to this area of Fark...
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like Isbell, but couldn't keep my interest once he went solo.

Rocked out in early DBT
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh hell yeah!!!

Isbell is my favorite right now.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Paging Crewmannumber6 to the white courtesy guitar, Crewmannumber6...
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone else think he would play a great 1920s gangster? He just looks like he could be on a Boardwalk Empire type show, with a Tommy gun
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Cool thanks.  I'm literally right now watching/listening to his concert in Boston at the House of Blues from a few years ago on YT. Great stuff.

/glad that I wandered over to this area of Fark...


Fun fact: The white Boba Fett bobblehead featured in the keyboard shots was a gift from me. Derry took it around as his totem for that whole tour.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I forswore folk music the same day I realized that it sucked
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't see any confirmed start time for today.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.