 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Kos)   It starts with a slight fever, dryness of the throat. Then the victim becomes dizzy, experiences an itchy rash, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling, uncontrollable flatulence... and other CV symptoms you may not have heard about   (dailykos.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 6:03 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've had a few of these symptoms for decades.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a lot of those yesterday, though it was probably because I was massively hung over.

/feeling fine today
//no fever
///washing hands and staying home
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glad I had the lasanga!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drooling, uncontrollable flatulence?  Smells like Tuesday
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"uncontrollable flatulence"

It's a shtick - not a symptom.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: I had a lot of those yesterday, though it was probably because I was massively hung over.

/feeling fine today
//no fever
///washing hands and staying home


I had that same medical condition on Friday.

Survived.

Had it again in Sunday though. Not sure what's causing it
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump did sound a little slurpy and drooly during yesterday's unhinged presser.  He stumbled through his prepared notes, repeated one whole section twice, and went on to proclaim that underwear manufacturers who "make things of cotton" were going to save us all.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: SurfaceTension: I had a lot of those yesterday, though it was probably because I was massively hung over.

/feeling fine today
//no fever
///washing hands and staying home

I had that same medical condition on Friday.

Survived.

Had it again in Sunday though. Not sure what's causing it


I know, right? I mean, they keep saying 60% alcohol will kill the virus, so I'm drinking a lot. But who knows if that's bringing on other conditions.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it started with an earthquake? Birds? Snakes? And airplanes?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Saturday morning. Got it!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, Monday afternoon at my house.....
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
inevitable drooling, uncontrollable flatulence

In spite of assurances to the contrary, I'm certain that the dog has it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: inevitable drooling, uncontrollable flatulence

In spite of assurances to the contrary, I'm certain that the dog has it.


Fatigue is another major symptom. Do they spend all day lazing around and sleeping?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Glad I had the lasanga!


Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit drinking.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: hobnail: inevitable drooling, uncontrollable flatulence

In spite of assurances to the contrary, I'm certain that the dog has it.

Fatigue is another major symptom. Do they spend all day lazing around and sleeping?


Omg, yes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: OldRod: Glad I had the lasanga!

Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit drinking.


Not sure there is a right week to stop drinking these days (or amphetamines, or sniffing glue...)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't mean to panic anyone, and everything is fine, but is there a doctor on board?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
but how do they smell?
 
UralMD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I tried to read it in Michael Stipe's voice but failed.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
:: assumes crash position ::
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nearly 84% of those with digestive symptoms had loss of appetite and 29% had diarrhea.

So the disease also gives you prescience and that's why everyone bought so much TP?
 
covfefe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surely those can't be the only symptoms.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They are still adjusting the dose
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The diarist Mark Sumner on DK is probably the most complete and thorough chronicler of the Coronavirus story since it began. Read his work.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cewley: I've had a few of these symptoms for decades.


I used a Zinc spray ten years ago. Could not taste or smell anything for 3 years. this caused to change potato chip brands.
On a side note I recovered from mysterious diarrhea. Hope it wasn't cov19. I say mysterious because I'd had horrible constipation the month before. I had to dig a poop out.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It starts with a slight fever

Lenny Bruce is not afraid.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cewley: I've had a few of these symptoms for decades.

I used a Zinc spray ten years ago. Could not taste or smell anything for 3 years. this caused to change potato chip brands.
On a side note I recovered from mysterious diarrhea. Hope it wasn't cov19. I say mysterious because I'd had horrible constipation the month before. I had to dig a poop out.


Oh waxie. Don't ever stop being you.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Nearly 84% of those with digestive symptoms had loss of appetite and 29% had diarrhea.

So the disease also gives you prescience and that's why everyone bought so much TP?


You just gave me another sci-fi story idea. Thank you!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you turn to jelly?
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


I know, different movie.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Surely those can't be the only symptoms.


Of course they're not. And don't call me Shirley!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cabaret Voltaire - Spread The Virus (from Red Mecca)
Youtube UZJXJjM2C3I
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's probably been posted a lot already, but not by me.
Peggy Lee - Fever
Youtube b4hXyALR9vI
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, I remember.   I had lasagna.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ham on five hold the mayo--I think that was the problem for me
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Prez Drumpfy is starting to sound a little dry throaty
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OH just farking ducky.

So lets see....

I was a smoker for thirty farking years, and I'm a guy. So, right there, that puts me at the top of the heap for a dirt nap if I get COVID, but it also means that the farking persistent cough I have makes everyone look at me like "Oh shiat, does he have the plague?"

Including me.

Perhaps I do, maybe, just maybe, eat a little too much spicy food, which in turn means that I will burn the fark down any bathroom right after I've had my coffee. I'm serious, you get some Febreeze or maybe Poo-Pouri and that stuff is going to take one whiff, turn around, put on its hat and say "fark it, I'm out."

Pretty much ALL THE GOD DAMN TIME I seem like I have symptoms.

Honestly whoever came up with this virus can kiss my farking old, fuzzy ass.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.