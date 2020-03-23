 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Exasperated PM Trudeau considering cracking down on isolation-defiers using the 1988 Sorry, Not Sorry Act   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: News, Canada, Risk, Pierre Trudeau, Federal government of the United States, federal government, Emergency, Monday, Premier  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know here in Ontario, the premier just announced a complete shutdown of all non-essential services.  So the company I work for is shutting down for two weeks starting at end of business tomorrow.  So, yeah.  This is gonna be ... fun.  I mean, I love the idea of a sudden 2 week vacation (I've never had two consecutive weeks off in my adult working life), but on the other hand, this isn't the best situation to be able to enjoy that in.

Oh well.  I guess I'll be able to catch up on some of the ton of games in my Steam, GOG, and Epic libraries I haven't had the time to even look at.
 
synithium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being so bad has got me feeling so good, though.

//payback is a bad biatch.
 
veale728
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trudeau has the Mirror Spock beard going on.
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I know here in Ontario, the premier just announced a complete shutdown of all non-essential services.  So the company I work for is shutting down for two weeks starting at end of business tomorrow.  So, yeah.  This is gonna be ... fun.  I mean, I love the idea of a sudden 2 week vacation (I've never had two consecutive weeks off in my adult working life), but on the other hand, this isn't the best situation to be able to enjoy that in.

Oh well.  I guess I'll be able to catch up on some of the ton of games in my Steam, GOG, and Epic libraries I haven't had the time to even look at.


It bothers me that pretty much only white collar jobs are the "non-essential services".

Basically, if the apocalypse came and said, "Save all the lawyers," well, you'd be "farking what?" too. Yet, here we are.

I mean, that's just logistics. Facts of life. But ain't it farking weird?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
QC is shut down. More police powers.

"Since yesterday, we've accelerated the number of tests, so it's normal if the number of cases goes up," Legault said. "We're even expecting the biggest increase to happen tomorrow (Monday) because the test results will arrive tomorrow."

New test centre in Montreal, 2000-2500 tests / day.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Psychopusher:
Oh well.  I guess I'll be able to catch up on some of the ton of games in my Steam, GOG, and Epic libraries I haven't had the time to even look at.

The number of people who follow up on this statement has to be near zero.  I'm not singling you out, I just hear/read it regularly but it's never been followed up with "cleared the backlog!".
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Landscape construction company that I work for was scheduled to fire back up for the season as early as tomorrow. Think my winter lay-off just got extended, indefinitely. My wife is in the same boat with her job,though she's not scheduled til the end of April.
I get it. I support it,fully. But this is going to hurt like hell.
 
links136
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I know here in Ontario, the premier just announced a complete shutdown of all non-essential services.  So the company I work for is shutting down for two weeks starting at end of business tomorrow.  So, yeah.  This is gonna be ... fun.  I mean, I love the idea of a sudden 2 week vacation (I've never had two consecutive weeks off in my adult working life), but on the other hand, this isn't the best situation to be able to enjoy that in.

Oh well.  I guess I'll be able to catch up on some of the ton of games in my Steam, GOG, and Epic libraries I haven't had the time to even look at.


Did you know I Unreal 4 is free?  Be pretty cool if a bunch of nerds could make a coronavirus game.

You could even reapply doctors energy with whiskey shots and beer, so you have to try to do surgery while drunk.

Or just change that pandemic flash game to coronavirus and call it a night.  I did at bit of work with a home office based team from around the world working on a gaming project so it's doable, just need alot of bored as fark people.

Since alot of people on that just did stuff for the most part in their spare time out of boredom since there isn't always huge money in developing shiat like vaccines.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I recall stating in another thread that the snowbird Quebecois had stated before they pulled out of Florida that they were not going into any 14 day quarantine when they returned home. I was not shocked by the statement when I over heard it. I live next to 2 (shall I say challenging?) couples that speak English selectively for 170 days a year. They went home early after the resort had to shut down all public areas because they were not following the covid rules that were posted. It not just the 20 somethings that are failing at that directive.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Landscape construction company that I work for was scheduled to fire back up for the season as early as tomorrow. Think my winter lay-off just got extended, indefinitely. My wife is in the same boat with her job,though she's not scheduled til the end of April.
I get it. I support it,fully. But this is going to hurt like hell.


In SW Ontario .
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got a letter from my senior manager, i can fill in my name and carry with me if stopped going to work. Lockheed Martin, defense industry has exception.

That mofo won't see me for at least 2 weeks. I have 6 weeks of vacation. But am working from home until they say i can't.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He'd look good wearing a Ridgeway Cap.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I got a letter from my senior manager, i can fill in my name and carry with me if stopped going to work. Lockheed Martin, defense industry has exception.

That mofo won't see me for at least 2 weeks. I have 6 weeks of vacation. But am working from home until they say i can't.


Also sending resumes to Raytheon at a smaller facility.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Keep your stick on the ice. We're all in this together, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/N95 is nice
//But duct tape is impermeable
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby, you great hoser, get it right. It's the 'Soory-Not-Soory Act'.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what the US needed to do 2 weeks ago.
 
links136
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Psychopusher:
Oh well.  I guess I'll be able to catch up on some of the ton of games in my Steam, GOG, and Epic libraries I haven't had the time to even look at.

The number of people who follow up on this statement has to be near zero.  I'm not singling you out, I just hear/read it regularly but it's never been followed up with "cleared the backlog!".


Turns out there's new games every month to add to the 'backlog', creating a never ending cycle of fun
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jump farkers
 
links136
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: This is what the US needed to do 2 weeks ago.


Yes, were starting to panic now that Manitoba has 11 confirmed cases.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: Landscape construction company that I work for was scheduled to fire back up for the season as early as tomorrow. Think my winter lay-off just got extended, indefinitely. My wife is in the same boat with her job,though she's not scheduled til the end of April.
I get it. I support it,fully. But this is going to hurt like hell.


Umm, if you are really a landscaper, garden? You can feed yourself and help others by feeding them too.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: This is what the US needed to do 2 weeks ago.


Friendly reminder that the US, too, could have a competent government if they abolished the Senate and stopped letting Southerners vote.

Letting a subculture with a literally treasonous history dominate your politics and destroy your government from the inside out was a mistake.
 
links136
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: Psychopusher: I know here in Ontario, the premier just announced a complete shutdown of all non-essential services.  So the company I work for is shutting down for two weeks starting at end of business tomorrow.  So, yeah.  This is gonna be ... fun.  I mean, I love the idea of a sudden 2 week vacation (I've never had two consecutive weeks off in my adult working life), but on the other hand, this isn't the best situation to be able to enjoy that in.

Oh well.  I guess I'll be able to catch up on some of the ton of games in my Steam, GOG, and Epic libraries I haven't had the time to even look at.

It bothers me that pretty much only white collar jobs are the "non-essential services".

Basically, if the apocalypse came and said, "Save all the lawyers," well, you'd be "farking what?" too. Yet, here we are.

I mean, that's just logistics. Facts of life. But ain't it farking weird?


Its what happens when all the merchants are replaced with fuedal lords using capital to create mass factories with repetitive labor using machines to mass produce cheap goods.

It means instead of merchants getting paid, lawyers and marketers who can sell that bullshiat do.
 
