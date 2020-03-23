 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Silver lining: China's coronavirus lockdown saved about 77,000 lives simply from the reduction in pollution as a result of everyone staying home   (forbes.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Air pollution, Pollution, Particulate, air pollution, Earth Systems Professor Marshall Burke, Smog, months of pollution reduction, European Space Agency  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 2:59 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... but China didn't *need* to save lives!
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!


Well... yes.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dv-ous: NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!

Well... yes.


That's only 0.005% of their population.

On average there are about 3300 total deaths in the US per month.  That's 0.001% of our population.  WE WIN!  USA! USA!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!


Outdoor and indoor air pollution cause 700,000 premature deaths in China, according to some studies.  That's a huge number, but it's less than 77,000 a month, so I don't know...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polluti​o​n_in_China#Industrial_pollution
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Driving from downtown Denver headed West yesterday was the clearest I've seen the front range mountains in... I can't honestly remember.
The lack of pollution is one of the only benefits I guess.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.


You didn't hear that.   You read it on Fark dot com(munist)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.


That's just because silt isn't being dredged up by boats. They still have no sewer system in Venice, so everyone's piss and sh*t continues to be dumped right into the canals.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So that is 77K more people who will live and pollute the world just by their mere existence.

DebbieDowner.jpg
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.


That's not really a pollution issue, the waters are cloudy because of all the silt stirred up by boat propellers. All the fish people are talking about were already there, just now we can see them. I mean it's still good though for a lot of reasons
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!


Pollution in China only kills a couple of thousand people at a time, but, an hour later, it wants to kill more.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Driving from downtown Denver headed West yesterday was the clearest I've seen the front range mountains in... I can't honestly remember.
The lack of pollution is one of the only benefits I guess.


there are potentially many benefits

we'll see how it rolls
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dv-ous: NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!

Well... yes.


I guess they should thank America for letting it loose then.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.

That's not really a pollution issue, the waters are cloudy because of all the silt stirred up by boat propellers.

All the fish people are talking about were already there, just now we can see them. I mean it's still good though for a lot of reasons

Talking fish people? I would like to know more.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I'm doing the math right, that makes COVID a net life-saver.  Hooray.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: If I'm doing the math right, that makes COVID a net life-saver.  Hooray.


The same could be said of anything that wipes out a chunk of humanity.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!


They have 1.5 Billion people. Even if only 1% die a year from all causes that is 15,000,000 people a year or 42,000 per day. And the elderly/frail are more likely to die from pollution...so I can see that
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: To The Escape Zeppelin!: oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.

That's not really a pollution issue, the waters are cloudy because of all the silt stirred up by boat propellers. All the fish people are talking about were already there, just now we can see them. I mean it's still good though for a lot of reasons

Talking fish people? I would like to know more.


Talking fish people?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: To The Escape Zeppelin!: oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.

That's not really a pollution issue, the waters are cloudy because of all the silt stirred up by boat propellers. All the fish people are talking about were already there, just now we can see them. I mean it's still good though for a lot of reasons

Talking fish people? I would like to know more.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're about to see proven that most human activity up to this point was a complete waste of time and resources. Those people that were crowding the freeways and burning mega shiat tons of fuel didn't need to be 90% of the places they were going.  The people that actually make civilization work are the ones that have jobs now.  Everybody else useless for anything but entertaining each other and building stupid shiat nobody really needs.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I heard that the waters in Venice Italy are crystal clear for the first time a century.


I've been to Venice. The waters there are DISGUSTING and you know why? Because the sewers are dropped directly in there. Every boat you see with a toilet? Straight into the water.

Italy is like a third world country acting like a modern country.

Like Patton said, Italians never saw a toilet before american troops invaded in 44.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: We're about to see proven that most human activity up to this point was a complete waste of time and resources.


You're making an enormous assumption that one week of inactivity means this level is permanently sustainable and not just burning through accrued savings at enormous speed.

You basically assumed anyone who takes a vacation, for any amount of time, is unnecessary.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: China was on lockdown for what, a month?

You're telling me that 77,000 people die from pollution in China every month?!


This coronavirus certainly isn't the only respiratory ailment many of their urban dwellers are at risk of getting.

Some of their big cities have smog so thick that it's chewable.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those people will just die when things get back to business as usual.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, we have 77k more bat and pangolin eaters to make the next super virus.   Yay.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.