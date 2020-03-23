 Skip to content
(Tech Crunch)   And because everything is escalating this week, there's now a zero-day exploit that affects all versions of Windows out in the wild   (techcrunch.com) divider line
53
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yay!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the temporary workaround "Never open attachments on unsolicited emails"?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Is the temporary workaround "Never open attachments on unsolicited emails"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS!  Incoming emergency "update" which screws up last week's emergency "update"
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I was thinking "You know what the world really needs? A\ bug from Washington  causing millions of people to become infected with a virus with no way to prevent it short of complete isolation"
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A computer system can never be 100% secure

There always will be bugs and exploits
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only affects users who are crippled by PEBKAC issues already

Intelligent users should be fine
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no porn during quarantine, got it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROFLMAO.  I'm glad I don't use a computer anymore. I use my cell and a tablet. I got tired of dealing with Microsoft. And I don't like how they end support. And I don't like how their TOS says I have to keep a CC with them till the end times. So I don't use them, since windows 8. It made my life better.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.


Or use Linux.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I get zero day exploited, I get zero day exploited. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from opening email attachments. You know, I've been waiting, we've been waiting for emails for a while, about two months we've had this document planned, two, three months, and we're just out here opening all the attachments. Whatever happens, happens.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Is the temporary workaround "Never open attachments on unsolicited emails"?


Article says it can also infect just by previewing, since it's a vulnerability within the font-rendering system.
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.

Or use Linux.


You've got the time. Just use an Arduino for everything now.  Automate your window shutters, toilet seats, pop up turrets for home defense, etc.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I have armchair cybersecurity bingo and there aren't even that many posts yet.

I got "computers are always vulnerable so this doesn't matter", "Linux is the answer", the free space, and "only stupid people get compromised anyway".
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.


No, porn is fine.  Just limit it to porn from legit porn sites and not from emails that say "hot older women want to show you there boobies".

Seriously though, would pornhub cool it with all the ads for granny porn?  I do not want to see that stuff.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ROFLMAO.  I'm glad I don't use a computer anymore. I use my cell and a tablet. I got tired of dealing with Microsoft. And I don't like how they end support. And I don't like how their TOS says I have to keep a CC with them till the end times. So I don't use them, since windows 8. It made my life better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.

Or use Linux.


Linux is a great operating system. It isnt however for everyone. If you tell certain folks to go to a command line interface to solve a problem they're gonna tell you to go fark yourself. Powerful as it is, I would never tell my mother that she should use it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?
 
hamsack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I havent had any issues with Linux. I dumped Microsoft after the Windows 8 debacle and have been Linux Mint fan since 2010. Never an issue and it just keeps getting easier to use. Im not saying everyone should try Linux but how many times does Microsoft have to fail you to give it a try? Like the Trump of Os's.

/ you may shame me now
// Just sayin'
/// Or go to mac if you need to be held by the hand on everything.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I've got the ParanoiaBox

http://www.github.com/profdc9/Paranoia​Box

Use that to encrypt your e-mails!  No Windows, no Linux, just a $3 microcontroller.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lets send a bunch of developers and engineers home and see what happens once the boredom sets in."

"Oh my"
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.


It's Monday afternoon and I've already fapped so much my boys are dessicated like raisins, so I'm good with that.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.

Or use Linux.


FARK is not your personal erotica site.

/it's everyone's.  share and enjoy!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: waxbeans: ROFLMAO.  I'm glad I don't use a computer anymore. I use my cell and a tablet. I got tired of dealing with Microsoft. And I don't like how they end support. And I don't like how their TOS says I have to keep a CC with them till the end times. So I don't use them, since windows 8. It made my life better.

[Fark user image image 350x348]


What part?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?


One word, Marcos.
 
adj_m
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.


I have to delete my document porn? ( ._.)

/filing fetish
 
SMB2811
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ROFLMAO.  I'm glad I don't use a computer anymore. I use my cell and a tablet. I got tired of dealing with Microsoft. And I don't like how they end support. And I don't like how their TOS says I have to keep a CC with them till the end times. So I don't use them, since windows 8. It made my life better.


Um .... What do you think a computer is?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SMB2811: waxbeans: ROFLMAO.  I'm glad I don't use a computer anymore. I use my cell and a tablet. I got tired of dealing with Microsoft. And I don't like how they end support. And I don't like how their TOS says I have to keep a CC with them till the end times. So I don't use them, since windows 8. It made my life better.

Um .... What do you think a computer is?


Apple could make a commercial out of this.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Seriously though, would pornhub cool it with all the ads for granny porn? I do not want to see that stuff.


Stolen from Abe Vigoda's post directly below yours....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shill1253
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?

One word, Marcos.


Polo!
 
Dakai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hamsack: I havent had any issues with Linux. I dumped Microsoft after the Windows 8 debacle and have been Linux Mint fan since 2010. Never an issue and it just keeps getting easier to use. Im not saying everyone should try Linux but how many times does Microsoft have to fail you to give it a try? Like the Trump of Os's.

/ you may shame me now
// Just sayin'
/// Or go to mac if you need to be held by the hand on everything.


I use the command line a lot on the Mac, more than I ever did in Windows.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?

One word, Marcos.


Well, I knew Imelda bought a lot of shoes... but I don't think we need to blame her for this
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cman: durbnpoisn: Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.

Or use Linux.

Linux is a great operating system. It isnt however for everyone. If you tell certain folks to go to a command line interface to solve a problem they're gonna tell you to go fark yourself. Powerful as it is, I would never tell my mother that she should use it.


Agreed. My mother can barely work the TV remote.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cman: durbnpoisn: Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.

Or use Linux.

Linux is a great operating system. It isnt however for everyone. If you tell certain folks to go to a command line interface to solve a problem they're gonna tell you to go fark yourself. Powerful as it is, I would never tell my mother that she should use it.


Fair enough.  But any idiot can use Chrome.  And that works on Linux exactly the same as everywhere else.

I wasn't exactly recommending people swapping out their OS completely.  Get a cheap laptop and make a pron surfing machine.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
attendly.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And i thought my new Windows were secure after i locked them before winter started
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [attendly.com image 665x277]


I need to remember that one whenever someone says "just use Linux". You don't use Linux, you configure Linux. That's what it's for.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Huh. I got an email just today from an unknown name with an attachment purporting to be an invoice. I wonder if it was this. But as always, fark you, buddy.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Is the temporary workaround "Never open attachments on unsolicited emails"?


But what about Crown Prince M'betsiti Tambwamba and his millions of dollars?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SMB2811: waxbeans: ROFLMAO.  I'm glad I don't use a computer anymore. I use my cell and a tablet. I got tired of dealing with Microsoft. And I don't like how they end support. And I don't like how their TOS says I have to keep a CC with them till the end times. So I don't use them, since windows 8. It made my life better.

Um .... What do you think a computer is?


I mean a IBM rip off box. Yes my cell and tablet are computers. But they don't run Windows. And, I don't mess with windows boxes anymore.
Gezzzzz.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shill1253: waxbeans: MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?

One word, Marcos.

Polo!


Macros. Damn voice to text
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If I get zero day exploited, I get zero day exploited. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from opening email attachments. You know, I've been waiting, we've been waiting for emails for a while, about two months we've had this document planned, two, three months, and we're just out here opening all the attachments. Whatever happens, happens.


Spike Spiegel, IT project manager.
 
treesloth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
folk.uio.noView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OldRod: waxbeans: MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?

One word, Marcos.

Well, I knew Imelda bought a lot of shoes... but I don't think we need to blame her for this


Macros.
Embedded scripts for repetitive key strokes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Spartapuss: So, no porn during quarantine, got it.

Or use Linux.


Port Solidwoks.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?

One word, Marcos.


What does tasty pizza have to do with Windows?
hometownstation.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

treesloth: [folk.uio.no image 599x196]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember a bit font bug a little while ago. It's some of the older common code in windows. I think it was from Adobe because they wrote the original TrueType and PostScript font rendering in the 80s and licensed the code to everyone.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Is the temporary workaround "Never open attachments on unsolicited emails"?


No, it's don't open or preview any documents that use fonts.

Also, don't leave Windows connected to the Internet, since this can be triggered remotely.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: OldRod: waxbeans: MythDragon: Why was Windows even designed to allow that sort of thing from just opening word documents?

One word, Marcos.

Well, I knew Imelda bought a lot of shoes... but I don't think we need to blame her for this

Macros.
Embedded scripts for repetitive key strokes.


I know - I was trying to make a lame joke on your typo :)
 
