 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PopCulture)   Some people horde TP. Other people horde *spins wheel* Mountain Dew   (popculture.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, Safeway Inc., Supermarket, Mountain Dew cans, grocery stores, true heroes, Kentucky couple, Louisville Kroger, changes affect stores  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 3:11 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, now we know things are bad.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The crab juice must already be gone...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Repeat.

Unless... Do they all look the same?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hi, my name's Pete and this here's Repeat.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And those same people tend to hoard Cheetos, what's your point?

/It's not news, it's Fark!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The neckbeard's prayer: May your Dew never go flat and your Doritos never stale.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there evidence of a horde of hoarders doing this?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: The neckbeard's prayer: May your Dew never go flat and your Doritos never stale.


And may your parents buy out all the Mountain Dew in the store.

/the probably already have the Cheetos
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FOR THE HOARD!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hoard
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only tangentially related:
summoner geeks
Youtube zng5kRle4FA
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Mountain Dew will kill them long before coronavirus.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hoard =/= Horde
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When things get hot, cool is all you got.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Repeat.

Unless... Do they all look the same?


Maybe they tried again at a different Kroger
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hoarding - To The EXTREME!!!
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clicked on the link expecting to see Cleetus doing it for Dale.  Needed refreshments for the Freedom Factory.  But, no.  Fark!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You see here example #674-B of why we won't survive this pandemic: people hopped up on the 'Dew who like to pew-pew for what they think they have the 'murican right to do.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Hoard =/= Horde


Hordes are hoarding!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just wish they had the Throwback Mountain Dew in 2 liter bottles...
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One 24-pack of cans is virtually equal to 4 2-Liter Bottles, and since many places have 2-Liters for sale for 99 cents, you'd need to have a case cost you less than 4 dollars to benefit here. I could see if they were running one of their "buy 2 get 2 free" deals like Safeway does alot in the summer. The other thing that changes the math (at least in some states) is Bottle Deposit - in Oregon you'd be paying $2.40 extra per case of cans, versus .40 for 4 bottles.

I think I drink too much soda.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Target had 3 12 packs for 10.  And then you got a 5 dollar gift card if you bought 20 dollars worth of pepsi products.  So they were encouraging each person to buy at least 64 cans of mountain dew.

DoughyGuy: One 24-pack of cans is virtually equal to 4 2-Liter Bottles, and since many places have 2-Liters for sale for 99 cents, you'd need to have a case cost you less than 4 dollars to benefit here. I could see if they were running one of their "buy 2 get 2 free" deals like Safeway does alot in the summer. The other thing that changes the math (at least in some states) is Bottle Deposit - in Oregon you'd be paying $2.40 extra per case of cans, versus .40 for 4 bottles.

I think I drink too much soda.


Canned tastes better.  Unless you're at a party, the 2 liter is going to go flat or flattish.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I pray that stores stop carrying all the products that didn't get cleaned out. Us consumers pay extra for that b.s. to be carried. F that. I should not finance products people would not snap up during a lock down. Period.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mad Canadian

I just wish they had the Throwback Mountain Dew in 2 liter bottles...

They do.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It all makes sense now
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First TP, then mountain dew?

Where does the madness end!?

/Type 2 Diabetes, most likely.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You know, I don't care if these folks decide to hoard Mountain Dew - it's not a staple like milk or bread, so if it runs out it runs out. It's like I decided to walk into a Wal-Mart and buy out all the pickles, so what? Were pickles high on your 'must have' list?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.