(USA Today)   Dick Pound calls for pullout   (usatoday.com) divider line
20
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan needs to work on that social distancing.....


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you used that information to its full potential.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Japan needs to work on that social distancing.....


[66.media.tumblr.com image 499x277] [View Full Size image _x_]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olympus Interuptus?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Kilogram, please. He's Canadian.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Subby, you used that information to its full potential.


On the one hand, clear HOTY material.  On the other hand, it's too easy.  Reality served up a meatball.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing Dick Pound trending on twitter is worth it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just drove past the FLAG Scientology building here in Clearwater.  They don't believe in pandemics...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaghetti Eatin' Goombah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we just cancel them altogether and let each country use their Olympic "budgets" to help their economies.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I just drove past the FLAG Scientology building here in Clearwater.  They don't believe in pandemics...
[Fark user image 354x750]

[Fark user image 354x750]


The Misadventures of Skooks - Part 2
Youtube lpRPl8TlVBU
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I just drove past the FLAG Scientology building here in Clearwater.  They don't believe in pandemics...
[Fark user image image 354x750]

[Fark user image image 354x750]


blochowiak.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spaghetti Eatin' Goombah: How about we just cancel them altogether and let each country use their Olympic "budgets" to help their economies.


I like that idea. Of course, in the U.S., it will need to be a secret fund so we don't know who's getting the money.
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I just drove past the FLAG Scientology building here in Clearwater.  They don't believe in pandemics...
[Fark user image image 354x750]

[Fark user image image 354x750]


Maybe they have the vaccine...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It sounds like that man ... ( •_•)>⌐■-■ / (⌐■_■) ... has a hard life.

/yeeeaaahhhhhh!
//sorry
 
