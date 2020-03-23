 Skip to content
(Politicus USA)   Trump: "Ford and General Motors are producing medical ventilators for America right now." Ford and GM:"Wait we produce what now?"   (politicususa.com) divider line
85
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He keeps lying and America keeps believing his lies. I feel like I'm in some sci fi horror story.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was BS when he said it.  Companies just can't re-tool their factories overnight to make a new product that haven't made before
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything out of that guy's mouth is a lie.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He keeps lying and America keeps believing his lies. I feel like I'm in some sci fi horror story.


I want to know just who keeps believing him

Cause they should be quarantined away from the rest of us
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical grade equipment  has to be made in clean rooms, right? Last I checked, an automobile factory doesn't count.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they making them in the Carrier plant he lied about on day f*cking one?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are they making them in the Carrier plant he lied about on day f*cking one?


And Mexico is paying for them.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Are they making them in the Carrier plant he lied about on day f*cking one?

And Mexico is paying for them.


He'll probably claim China is paying for these since it's a "Chinese virus"
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many months will it take for GM to get the factory re-tooled to build respirators, hire and train the employees, get the parts and build the supply line?  Didn't Trump supposedly graduate from one of the top business schools and the dipshiat doesn't know the basics of manufacturing?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there must be stuff that these factories can retool to make reasonably quickly. High precision medical equipment just doesn't sound like one of them though.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like an hvac company would be better suited to make ventilators than auto manufacturers
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a huge difference between auto manufacturers re-tooling to build tanks during WW2 and modern-day auto manufacturers re-tooling (over the course of a weekend!) to build complex, intricate medical devices.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: And how many months will it take for GM to get the factory re-tooled to build respirators, hire and train the employees, get the parts and build the supply line?  Didn't Trump supposedly graduate from one of the top business schools and the dipshiat doesn't know the basics of manufacturing?


What's the problem? You just stop making one thing, and start making something else. McDonalds does it every day around 10:30.

/s
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I played SHADOWRUN, I had a character with a cybernetic arm, and I used to joking say it was
made by Chrysler and it continually leaked oil.

I thought I was just being absurdistly humorous.  Turns out I was just prescient.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Medical grade equipment  has to be made in clean rooms, right? Last I checked, an automobile factory doesn't count.


The paint shop probably does. I went on a tour of the Kia plant in Georgia. Paint shop employees have a short list of allowed personal care items (shampoos, soaps, deodorants, no perfumes), according to the tour guide.

But of course, it's a paint shop. Not part of the place that manufactures any thing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: There's a huge difference between auto manufacturers re-tooling to build tanks during WW2 and modern-day auto manufacturers re-tooling (over the course of a weekend!) to build complex, intricate medical devices.


Not only that, the automotive supply chain has drastically changed since then.  Specialized companies make all sorts of parts for almost all of the major auto companies.

There's a place in TN that only makes color-matched panels that cover the bumpers on almost every US domestically made vehicle.  Another assembly line makes power steering racks.

The closest they might come to an automotive company capable of producing ventilators would be one of the suppliers that makes all of the air handling equipment and in-cabin bits.

Even then, those are 10,000 times less complex than a ventilator.

Can they switch production?

Sure.

Will it happen in the next two weeks with the output needed to meet expected demand?

Hell no.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I knew it was BS when he said it.  Companies just can't re-tool their factories overnight to make a new product that haven't made before


It took them months when they did that for WWII.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is the absolute worst person we could have chosen for this moment. He's going to try and send everyone back to work in like 8 days, right as this disaster is heading to its peak. He's not willing to do what it takes to save lives.

Remember this in November.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish one of those companies would just come out and say "That's not true.  The president is lying.", but, you know, money.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What scares me more than the virus is the fact that there are, apparently, millions of people out there who are dumb enough to believe this idiot.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Everything out of that guy's mouth is a lie.


Well, not everything.  Some of it is drool.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: He is the absolute worst person we could have chosen for this moment. He's going to try and send everyone back to work in like 8 days, right as this disaster is heading to its peak. He's not willing to do what it takes to save lives.

Remember this in November.


Well, I'd liketo remember it, but Biden just isn't 'inspiring' enough. Oh well, I guess the best thing is to hope there isn't a World War or asteroid strike during Trump's second term
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Didn't Trump supposedly graduate from one of the top business schools and the dipshiat doesn't know the basics of manufacturing?


You're mistaking a top school for being for education.

Education has exactly nothing to do with the East Coast elite schools. It's all about connections and networking.

If there's one thing I appreciate about Trump, it's that he thoroughly killed the myth of the meritocratic coastal elite with his stupidity.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone ever seen the Steven Universe episode Political Power, where the mayor promises the town that the power outage will be over by that evening so nobody needs to worry despite having zero evidence that is the case?

That is Trump assuring us that the masks and ventilators are available and are just waiting for hospitals to request then because we have more than enough at the moment. Except we don't get the benefit of hearing Joel Hodgson every time he speaks.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Federal government even place any orders?  Oh, that's right, it's "not a supply clerk".

Because companies always produce products before they have purchase orders ...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He keeps lying and America keeps believing his lies. I feel like I'm in some sci fi horror story.


You better start believing in sci fi horror stories.

You're in one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I knew it was BS when he said it.  Companies just can't re-tool their factories overnight to make a new product that haven't made before


The people at Adafruit Industries are doing what they can to assist.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Medical grade equipment  has to be made in clean rooms, right? Last I checked, an automobile factory doesn't count.


We have an entire defense department that can make shiny precision thingies in clean environments.

Trump hasn't mentioned them once.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He keeps lying and America keeps believing his lies. I feel like I'm in some sci fi horror story.


Not "America" - about 40% of America.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not totally sure about this, but I'm sensing a pattern with things that Trump says.

/can't quite put my finger on it
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even imagine the amount of time, money, and paperwork it would take a GM plant to have GxP certification and approval from the FDA.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm sure there must be stuff that these factories can retool to make reasonably quickly. High precision medical equipment just doesn't sound like one of them though.


Speaking as one whose industrial machine customers include both Big Auto and medical device manufacturers, you're correct.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Medical grade equipment  has to be made in clean rooms, right? Last I checked, an automobile factory doesn't count.


Prodrive is. (Aston Martin - the race division)

Vast difference.
I have been in GM plants before. They do not have the fabricators, or equipment to mass produce anything.
Prodrive OTOH, they do. I know this b/c we have worked with them for 10 years here in the states. They also have fabricators, engineers and the equipment with which to produce necessary parts.  They are also not the top heavy company that GM or Ford is working with so can turn things around easier.
/before it is said 'but the clean rooms!'; yes they do have clean rooms at race shops

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-​5​2006907/the-prodrive-motorsport-compan​y-it-switching-its-factory-to-ventilat​ors
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Did the Federal government even place any orders?  Oh, that's right, it's "not a supply clerk".

Because companies always produce products before they have purchase orders ...


He authorized companies to convert their systems to build health supplies but did not order for it to happen, because the Chamber of Commerce has come out against it.

He's hoping companies will stand up and supply the goods hospitals need but doesn't want to be responsible for if it gets done or not.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: He is the absolute worst person we could have chosen for this moment. He's going to try and send everyone back to work in like 8 days, right as this disaster is heading to its peak. He's not willing to do what it takes to save lives.

Remember this in November.


Watching the difference between him and other Republican leaders - Mike Pence and Mitt Romney, for instance - makes it clear that you are absolutely correct. Literally every other candidate from both parties would be a huge improvement over him.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: OldRod: I knew it was BS when he said it.  Companies just can't re-tool their factories overnight to make a new product that haven't made before

It took them months when they did that for WWII.


It took us about one month after 9/11 to have boots on the ground in Afgnanistan.

Full up war mobilization in about 30 days.   We need to be taking a similar approach now.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EatHam: seems like an hvac company would be better suited to make ventilators than auto manufacturers


Was thinking the companies that make air filters for Ford and GM.  I doubt Ford and GM make them themselves.  Probably not in the US either though.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: He is the absolute worst person we could have chosen for this moment. He's going to try and send everyone back to work in like 8 days, right as this disaster is heading to its peak. He's not willing to do what it takes to save lives.

Remember this in November.

Watching the difference between him and other Republican leaders - Mike Pence and Mitt Romney, for instance - makes it clear that you are absolutely correct. Literally every other candidate from both parties would be a huge improvement over him.


Lol, you lost when you listed Mitt as a republican.  He's so obviously a RINO.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I gotta laugh like hell.
 
geduld
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What do you mean we're making ventilators?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump and all his cronies need to go now, they are clearly in way over their heads. we need competent leadership now.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump lied ... Again ... On health items .. This is all on the U.S. GOP Senate for not kicking this stupid fark out of office when they had a chance ..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: I knew it was BS when he said it.  Companies just can't re-tool their factories overnight to make a new product that haven't made before


Only because robotics are so specialized.
If they still had humans sewing the seat covers then we could
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And they are powered by a V8 engine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Medical grade equipment  has to be made in clean rooms, right? Last I checked, an automobile factory doesn't count.


The spay room might?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Are they making them in the Carrier plant he lied about on day f*cking one?

And Mexico is paying for them.

He'll probably claim China is paying for these since it's a "Chinese virus"


I'm surprised he hasn't announced a tariff on the virus, especially since he still - to this farking day - thinks China pays the tariffs instead of Americans.

/farkin moron
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The people at Adafruit Industries are doing what they can to assist.


"Adafruit" sounds like a bunch of people who go around in the morning and adds sliced bananas or berries to your cereal.

Young child: "Mom, this cereal is boring"
*ding-dong*
Never fear, Adafruit is here!
Young child: This is so much better! Thanks, Adafruit!
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: GardenWeasel: Medical grade equipment  has to be made in clean rooms, right? Last I checked, an automobile factory doesn't count.

We have an entire defense department that can make shiny precision thingies in clean environments.

Trump hasn't mentioned them once.


The defense department doesn't make anything.  They give money to Raytheon to do that.
 
Ice Ice Bobby
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
President Trump actually lied to the American People!?  Fake news!!!

Sorry, talked to way too many Faux "news" viewers today. Must've caught their idiot virus

Feelin' bettah now
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: And how many months will it take for GM to get the factory re-tooled to build respirators, hire and train the employees, get the parts and build the supply line?  Didn't Trump supposedly graduate from one of the top business schools and the dipshiat doesn't know the basics of manufacturing?


I get the feeling he doesn't understands much of anything.

We can fire people and just get them back if we need them

WTF? People should be ashamed of supporting a person who thinks that crap.
 
