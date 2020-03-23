 Skip to content
(Fatherly)   In this period of working from home the "BBC Dad" is not a standard we should aspire to   (fatherly.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Yakov Smirnoff, Telecommuting, Parent, Family, Interrupt, Outsourcing, Telephone, BBC interview  
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't kinkshame, subby. There's a subcategory for everyone out there.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The full video is pretty hilarious.  There's actually two kids one of which you see the wife diving for in this gif.  BBC guy you have two Tasmanian devils under 5 years old and you're doing a live interview on international television.  Doors have locks for a reason.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, as a high school teacher we just had our first department meeting via Google Meet. Half of us were at the school in our own classrooms the other half at home. One had a toddler and a cat, another had a cat. A third called a fourth a stinky butt, the fourth was wrapping her hair around her face to make a mustache, and a fifth was playing Beavis and Butthead cornholio sounds in the background.

To be fair when you work with kids all day it kinda keeps you immature young at heart. I love the people I work with though. We have a good group.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That clip was more "Asian", than "BBC"
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can aspire to having a BBC, but know damn well it's never going to happen - for a variety of reasons.
Oh, thaaat BBC!
Never mind.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ellen Dissects the Kid-Interrupted BBC Interview
Youtube dmeBMvGhf1g


And here it is.
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cormee: That clip was more "Asian", than "BBC"


That's setting the bar rather low. The BBC isn't very Asian at all
 
Krieghund
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Cormee: That clip was more "Asian", than "BBC"
That's setting the bar rather low. The BBC isn't very Asian at all


There's a surprising about of intersection between the two in my search history.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [Fark user image 440x293] [View Full Size image _x_]

The full video is pretty hilarious.  There's actually two kids one of which you see the wife diving for in this gif.  BBC guy you have two Tasmanian devils under 5 years old and you're doing a live interview on international television.  Doors have locks for a reason.


I have to host meetings/trainings to only ~400 in-house people (many of whom already know my kids), and I've organized around that for the last several years. Our kids have grown up in this sort of regime from the start. So far, so good... knock on wood.

OTOH, it's part of what I do for a living. I don't know about his situation, but I wouldn't expect someone who's suddenly in a one-off online interview to be completely prepared/professional.

And media companies have no room to complain. If you want a first-class interview, send a first-class production team or get that person into one of your studios.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Cormee: That clip was more "Asian", than "BBC"

That's setting the bar rather low. The BBC isn't very Asian at all


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My boss is enjoying randomly asking us to join meetings via video (which is super odd as we've all been working from home for years) during this period. Today I had my four year old stand in for me and respond to anything that came my way with "you know....I'm not sure about that".

Although, strict professionalism in internal meetings has never been a strong point of mine anyway.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"During one interview with a major celebrity I idolized as a child, my daughter interrupted. The actor, not known for being a kind person, became annoyed when my daughter joined our phone interview and he felt perfectly comfortable lending voice to that annoyance, presumably because it was not normal."

Damn, now I'm genuinely curious.
 
