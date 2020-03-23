 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   WHO says Coronavirus has hit nearly every nation on earth. WHO, I don't know, dnrtfa. Could be Roger Daltry maybe or that other guy   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he's a doctor.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're doing that owl thing again.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It has now reached Madagascar.  Welp, they tried!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
THIRD BASE
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"He said it was 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases; 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases."

BTW, we hit 300,000 cases on March 21st. On March 23rd, with a couple of hours to go (this chart rolls with GMT) we're at 372,756.

So, the fourth 100,000 cases will take three days.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't look at that other guys laptop.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Per this site it has hit all 195 countries.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/
 
Opacity
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prez Cheeto is going to have the US all cleared up in seven days so everyone can go back to work, good if you're a 'Murican.
 
skinink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not even the Beatles made it to every nation in the world!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well at least they didn't offend China in the early stages of this plague.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I'd be good with that if it meant I could go back to keeping my local watering hole in business. And of course, if it was actually true that it would all cleared up.

The good news here is Trump hasn't actually put any restrictions in travel or public gathering in place. That's all been the states. So he can order whatever the hell he wants and the states can tell him to fark off.

Again.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WHO, I don't know,


THIRD BASE!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WHO wrote the book of love?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Almost? Well, then ...

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

No, they let the dogs out.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Love isn't a book. It's a magazine with the pages all stuck together.
 
robertus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Slappy Squirrel - Who's on Stage?
Youtube Mdqv5xIsFLM
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: It has now reached Madagascar.  Welp, they tried!


shiat.DOWN.EVERYTHING!
 
Opacity
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thankfully the states are telling him to fark off, even the ones lead by R governors.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You Know WHO....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

a doctor ?...Doctor Who ?
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtle.
 
drtgb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A few aren't.
Some of them are trying to ride the fence and doing things like "leaving it up to the counties" and passing the buck as hard as possible. And saying one thing publicly and doing another thing privately or low-key as possible.
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
anyway anyhow anywhere---anyone else have the feeling 21 is going to be a good year?
 
soporific
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glad I'm not sick.


So THIS is why people keep hoarding toilet paper.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Drink!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eww.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Beatles weren't contagious.

Well...not asymptotically.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've got a friend-turned-plague-rat who keeps screeching about the confirmed deaths statistic on the WHO website. That's the only fact he needs, and it proves this is no big deal and everybody is overreacting. And it came from the World Health Organization, so you can't argue with him. He doesn't want to see your New York Times "projections", he has statistics from the World Health Organization.

It came as a literal surprise to him, yesterday, when I finally got him to watch the new Kurzgesagt video on coronavirus, that it's extremely contagious. That revelation lasted about 2.4 seconds before he went back to "so says one youtube video" and how it's not that big of a deal because MERS was "worse" and didn't kill that many people. He read that MERS is a coronavirus so he thinks this coronavirus is the same.

He's basically the Dunning-Krueger wikipedia page come to life.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I prefer the original.
The Credibility Gap perform, "Who's On First?"
Youtube DUG5VMd4TFU


/oh, and it's Daltrey, subby
 
