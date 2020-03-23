 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mission Accomplished Banner being brought out of Mothballs, just in time for April Fool's   (cnn.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm watching Doug Ford go absolutely nuts on people who are not social distancing. I always thought of him as our tRump, but fortunately they are miles apart on how to deal with COVID.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is desperate to do one of his Nuremberg Rallies.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, wrote Monday on Twitter that "we should always err on the side of doing more - not less - when it comes to containment.

Yeah, motherfarker, we tried to contain him but you lickspittle traitors decided to acquit him.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hear, hear!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I mean....it's thousands of people screaming your name in adoration. It's enough to go to a malignant narcissist's head....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Relax, relax. Fifteen days, then another 15 days, for as long as it takes. It's called "reassessment at reasonable intervals."
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The virus will just be getting going, and multiplying exponentially every minute of every day. Nothing will stop it, given how sporadic testing remains.

We're gonna race past Italy and China combined within 2 weeks, with no end in sight.

Go, USA!!
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody wants to do a little Ivanka fondling!
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Nah, he just wants to play golf.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,"

If a new way of doing society is the cure, the cure isn't worse than the issue. Damn idiots. All of you gripping on to the old way of last months way of life. F that.  Let's end ownership of Real Estate. Get basic income for all. And everyone should be able to buy medicare. And let's all wave Good bye to 1950s way of thinking. Jesus Christ on a Ritz cracker. WTH. The 50s wasn't all that anyway. Fark.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The numbers are going to look terrible a week from now. Try again in about four to six weeks, maybe.

/the economy is farked for a long long time
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Americans love to gamble and play the lotto. This is just the ultimate high stakes game.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait. . what?

I know people from GM who have said they are going to be making ventilators.  It was a big to-do around these parts over the weekend.  When did that change?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To be fair it's hurting the economy and half the jackasses that were told to stay the fark home so they don't get sick are out partying.  Stupid farking millennials.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why are they testing everyone by next week?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Or golfing...he wants to declare it over so he can go tee up.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

After decades of obesity and stimulants, it's now the only way he can get sexually aroused. Somewhere, deep under his ill-fitted suit and folds of fat, his seminal vesicles are swollen like engorged ticks, and every second that he's without a rally he feels the painful throbbing of a pressure that he has no way to release. When he wakes up in the morning, he feels it. It's his last sensation as he drifts off into his nightly ambien-induced coma.

And within another week, he'll be ready to kill us all just to get that half-teaspoon of fluid out of him.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

That's Gen Z you moron.
 
oldfool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
April fools is my favorite day
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
April Fool me once, shame on you. April Fool me twice, shame on me. Gulf of Tonkin - fuggetaboutit.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Donnie loves speaking to the faithful.  It is so overtly manipulative.

He's convinced that he is smarter than everyone else--and a persuasive speech proves it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

It's awesome to know he won't get any for the duration.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stop it you two or I'm turning this car around RIGHT NOW!
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of all the ways to die lack of patience is way up there on the dumbest ways to do it.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be a bad thing. Well, YES, it would, but it would also likely be the magic bullet that penetrates the adamandium alloy skulls of his cult. Because if he were to revoke or reduce social distancing 4/1, and they spend the rest of the month, and May, and June, and perhaps even July or August watching bodies stacked like cordwood on the tee vee, and having the virus take Memaw and Pepaw and Mamma and Daddy, and maybe even a few of the youngun's, too, then maybe-juuuuuuusssssstttt maybe-they won't fall for the gaslighting and the "fake news" bullshiat when he tries to disavow his own stupidity and ask them for their votes again.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
GODDAMMIT SO MUCH

People will think this is ok, pressure governors to loosen up, and start gathering in giant groups - infecting us all. I wish i could afford to quit my job when I'm inevitably told to come back into harm's way.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What an ass....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I love how people don't see that our rules are just made up agreed bullcrap.
Everyone only needs a job because we say so. It's all made up and agreed to.  It's not life. It's an agreement me all keep pushing on each other.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do NOT listen to anything this man says.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hewillkillusall.gig
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Listen to state and local leaders unless they are mini Trump's.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's gonna be Hong Kong all over again... they got overconfident, dropped their guard, and shiat got out of control mighty fast... the only difference between them and the US is that we never had it under control.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is where it's important to know who your community leaders are, where science matters, and getting to the core of your values.

There will be a major societal shift happening. I hope and expect it's for the better, I have to fight the rotted part of my heart off to remain in the optimism of how this will turn out.

/sold my soul to the devil
//made him buy the extended warranty
///pretty sure he kept the receipt
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How cute. He thinks we're sheltering in place because he asked us to and we'll just carry on whenever he says it's time.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In 2016, voters over 65 were most likely to vote for Trump, 53% to 44%, and made up 27% of the electorate.
https://www.people-press.org/2018/08/0​9/an-examination-of-the-2016-electorat​e-based-on-validated-voters/#demograph​ic-and-political-profiles-of-clinton-a​nd-trump-voters

COVID-19 disproportionately affects elderly smokers.  If one overlays a map of smoking rates in the US with the 2016 election results, the 12 most at-risk states all voted for Trump, as did all but 4 of the 30 states with the highest smoking rates (exceptions are Nevada, Maine, Oregon, and Delaware).  These states also have the lowest number of doctors per capita.

CDC Cigarette Use Map:
https://www.cdc.gov/statesystem/cigar​e​tteuseadult.html
RCP 2016 election results:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/ele​c​tions/live_results/2016_general/presid​ent/map.html

Can we all agree we'd like to not see 1.5 million Americans die (assuming 50% infection rate and 1% mortality) from Coronavirus during an election year?  Or do we need to drive it further home that it would disproportionately kill Republican voters and ruin Trump's reelection chances worse than the DJIA being 40% down from it's most recent high?

/Maps of states with the largest number of those aged 65+ had no significant correlation.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

And miss out on spring break?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Myself, I want to go out, hang with friends, enjoy my retirement. So I can understand everyone's discomfort with staying home, sheltering in place. Even Trump could be feeling the same.

However, I know intellectually going out carries great risk to myself and my friends. So I stay put and endure it. Trump needs to chill, like we all need to do, and focus on things we can influence.

Unfortunately, Trump is President now and isn't dealing with the stress and disruption at all well. So Trump may really screw up more and kill a lot of people.

/Hope not.
 
quiotu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Well some of us will... the idiots will.

Nothing of value lost, etc...
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since it looks like he's getting ready to fire Dr.Fauci, my guess is he's already decided.
He'll hold a rally-at which he'll declare victory- by the middle of April.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, you had fifteen cases there in the US so you should be down to only one or two by now. How many do you have?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OMG. We need Trump to make an awesome speech saying for people to band together and stay home and away from each other.
But no. Money is our slave master
 
