 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   There's a winter storm coming to the Northeast, so make sure you... ummm... on second thought, never mind   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Unlikely, Precipitation, Appalachian Mountains, New York, European model, Latitude, Rain, Inch, heavy snow  
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I know. Already was out when the snow started.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bread & Milk" -THE ORIGINAL VIDEO- vicdibitetto.net
Youtube i6zaVYWLTkU
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad it is raining today, keeps morons out of the parks.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah, I know. Already was out when the snow started.

[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 600x539]
[Fark user image image 600x600]


Err, you can keep Bieber.  Please.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're screwed if C19 collides with an active hurricane season.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: We're screwed if C19 collides with an active hurricane season.


Why? From what seems to be the new norm, people will just panic-buy all the lightbulbs in case the power goes out.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local paper (frequently updated digital edition) reported today on the first out-of-control forest fire of the season. I immediately stood up and yelled at my computer "Oh, fanf*ckingtastic! That's EXACTLY what we need right now!"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reason to get outside and do some physical activity? Sure, bring it.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more than 6 inches in some places

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I f*cking love winter. You guys can keep the cockroaches and mosquitoes. Snow is lovely.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  As IT provider for a number of businesses, I have remote camera views of each of their offices from my home office desk, and receive alerts when there is motion during non-working hours.  This weekend, I get a slew of alerts and upon looking at the camera snips, saw some unfamiliar faces.  So, I fire up the microphone and ask politely, "hello, who are you?"  A Hispanic gentleman looks up confused at the camera and then immediately calls out the person I assume is his boss, who gets into frame.

I then have a conversation with the leader.  His crew was hired to clean the carpets several months ago and today is the scheduled date.  Now, I've run equipment like that before and they have an ANNOYING tendency to cause overloads on circuits. Which can lead to power outages.  Which can lead to bad things when the entire workforce is working remotely.

I called my customer and said we should move this until after the Apocalypse.  He agreed.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Adirondacks, Berkshires, Catskills, Green and White mountains could see heavy snow, more than 6 inches in some places.

Better close the schools and shelter in place! Who could handle 6"?
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
more than 6 inches in some places

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"There's a winter storm coming to the Northeast, so make sure you... "

...huddle close together in large groups to stay warm?

Say it, subby! I want you to say it out loud!
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You'd best consider that you can't get toilet paper for a couple days, y'all.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah, I know. Already was out when the snow started.

[Fark user image image 236x419]
[Fark user image image 600x539]
[Fark user image image 600x600]


Border's closed. He's America's problem now!
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We had about an inch on the ground here in the D.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.