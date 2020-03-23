 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Leon's getting larger, and known patients infected with coronavirus are getting younger   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

FenitN: One trend we've noticed in the D.C. coronavirus data: Known patients are getting younger. The average age of cases has been declining and is now about 40. Our regularly updating graphic is here https://t.co/IxyAyaL3yC


Yeah as we identify more cases in a fairly youn country that was gonna happen. The more important stats are hospitalization and icu usage.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Should this be shocking?

The virus started in the US with the Elderly and the youth makes you the bulk of the population.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blastoh: Should this be shocking?

The virus started in the US with the Elderly and the youth makes you the bulk of the population.


It's not a story, except for the idiots wandering around saying "I'm not in the high risk group, I'll be fine, it's a disease for old people, kids can't get it." (With the implied subtext of "fark the olds.")
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, CDC released numbers suggesting youth isn't the armor most seem to think it is.

Also, 50% of carriers are asymptomatic so just because you think you're not sick doesn't mean you aren't killing thousands of other people.

Courtesy of a person smarter than me...

the Flu infects approx 1.4 people per infected.  Corona spreads to 3.
So if you're a carrier of each, you spread it to

1.4  vs 3

and they spread it, and spread it, and so on, so that after 10 vectors,

Your flu has infected 14 people.
Your Coronavirus has infected 59,000


We see this with what happened in S. Korea.  They had a very good chance of containing their outbreak except ONE patient insisting on going to church, etc. and indirectly led to infecting tens of thousands with a few weeks.

So when the Trump administration flew 14 infected Americans back to America on a regular commercial flight with no real precautions, had them met by HHS workers with no real precautions, and then didn't quarantine the HHS workers.... how many infected does a vector of 14 get us to?

S. Korea and U.S. had their 1st cases found the same time, almost exactly 2 months ago.  However, S. Korea's peaked a month ago, the same time Trump flew back the 14 sick people and accelerated the spread in America.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is there anything that Millennials will not fahrk up?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought everyone could get it regardless of age.  It was just super dangerous for the old and infirm
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: the Flu infects approx 1.4 people per infected. Corona spreads to 3.
So if you're a carrier of each, you spread it to

1.4 vs 3

and they spread it, and spread it, and so on, so that after 10 vectors,

Your flu has infected 14 people.
Your Coronavirus has infected 59,000


The person smarter than you should have known that 1.4 to the 10th power is almost 29, not 14. Still, you're not wrong.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Also, 50% of carriers are asymptomatic so just because you think you're not sick doesn't mean you aren't killing thousands of other people.


This is the scary part.  Lord knows how many typhoid marys there are out there.

I've pretty much resigned myself to the fate that I'll end up getting it and hope to god I end up being asymptomatic.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I thought everyone could get it regardless of age.  It was just super dangerous for the old and infirm


That's completely correct, and maybe an actual news article would have covered that point.  We'll never know though.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hope Spring Break in Florida was worth it kids.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The average age of cases has been declining and is now about 40."

So you're telling me that the average age is also about the age of the average American?
Tell me something else that's supposed to be scary & mindblowing please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Is there anything that Millennials will not fahrk up?


They'll just give it a different name and claim they invented it. It's not getting infected, it's virus sharing!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: "The average age of cases has been declining and is now about 40."

So you're telling me that the average age is also about the age of the average American?
Tell me something else that's supposed to be scary & mindblowing please.

[Fark user image image 674x271]


It kills young people too.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I thought everyone could get it regardless of age.  It was just super dangerous for the old and infirm


You can say that about every disease.  I think the big problem is young people are/were acting like the consequences of them getting it weren't dire and the only threat was transmission to others.  As our knowledge of the disease has progressed it is true that it is still more dangerous for the old and infirmed but at the same time it is also dangerous for young people themselves.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I thought everyone could get it regardless of age.  It was just super dangerous for the old and infirm


The likelihood of needing hospital care is proportional to age. But now it seems less proportional.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Yes, CDC released numbers suggesting youth isn't the armor most seem to think it is.

Also, 50% of carriers are asymptomatic so just because you think you're not sick doesn't mean you aren't killing thousands of other people.

Courtesy of a person smarter than me...

the Flu infects approx 1.4 people per infected.  Corona spreads to 3.
So if you're a carrier of each, you spread it to

1.4  vs 3

and they spread it, and spread it, and so on, so that after 10 vectors,

Your flu has infected 14 people.
Your Coronavirus has infected 59,000


We see this with what happened in S. Korea.  They had a very good chance of containing their outbreak except ONE patient insisting on going to church, etc. and indirectly led to infecting tens of thousands with a few weeks.

So when the Trump administration flew 14 infected Americans back to America on a regular commercial flight with no real precautions, had them met by HHS workers with no real precautions, and then didn't quarantine the HHS workers.... how many infected does a vector of 14 get us to?

S. Korea and U.S. had their 1st cases found the same time, almost exactly 2 months ago.  However, S. Korea's peaked a month ago, the same time Trump flew back the 14 sick people and accelerated the spread in America.


Yes, but, hear me out: Quinine! And stonks!
 
Pinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Is there anything that Millennials will not fahrk up?


I'm in the University district... we've seen groups of college kids out playing beer pong on their lawns.
They. do. not. give. a. fark.

I want to yell at them to get off their lawns, but F it.
And the hundreds of people grouped together at the airport to welcome home Morman missionaries?
Thoughts and prayers, lemmings.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dv-ous: blastoh: Should this be shocking?

The virus started in the US with the Elderly and the youth makes you the bulk of the population.

It's not a story, except for the idiots wandering around saying "I'm not in the high risk group, I'll be fine, it's a disease for old people, kids can't get it." (With the implied subtext of "fark the olds.")


Everyone in this nation is like that. Not just the under 50 ppl. We're all about rugged individualism. We're a rich nation with no health care. We're a rich nation with kids not getting feed if school is out. Our roosters are coming back to the coop

America is so great we will make Italy look mild.
 
Tyee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who is this Leon?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

not enough beer: Original: Original Tweet:
FenitN: One trend we've noticed in the D.C. coronavirus data: Known patients are getting younger. The average age of cases has been declining and is now about 40. Our regularly updating graphic is here https://t.co/IxyAyaL3yC

Yeah as we identify more cases in a fairly youn country that was gonna happen. The more important stats are hospitalization and icu usage.


No, identifying people who can spread the virus is critical. Which is the danger the young are putting us in. They think they won't get very sick (and they're probably right) but they're still able to infect others, and some of those others are going to be older people they probably care about, like parents.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Median age in the US is 38.

\45 in Italy
 
