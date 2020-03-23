 Skip to content
Hoarders get schooled by 4-year-old
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was glorious. You go on with your bad self, little girl!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are auto play videos on that page that I can't find to turn off that talk over the little girl.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone else have a problem on that site (at least on desktop) where there's a constant stream of audio from various news clips (I heard the one with Trump vs. the NBC reporter who pitched him a softball) running in the background but there's no visible video playing, or audio player, or any way to silence it so we can hear the little girl?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

COMALite J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

COMALite J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll just imagine they are getting shamed. Eff that website.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this the same girl who got mad a couple months ago when her Mum wouldn't let her go to the pub?

6 year old little Irish girl hilariously insists on going to the pub 😂😂
Youtube soI0q3CBliE
 
hobocat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's already too smart for this world of Covidiots.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Her comments are bolded.

There'll be no food left if they take all of it!
Indeed.
If you came to Tesco to buy some food for your supper, WHY would you take all this food?!
The girl then goes on to suggest they sack off Tesco and go to Morrison's instead, to find more food, at which point the woman patiently explains that it'll likely be a similar situation there. To which the girl responds:
You're joking. It's a joke!
Yes, this girl is all of us.
She goes on to say that they should get into trouble, because: "What if they took all the food? There'd be no food left!" She then suggests calling the police to take them to jail, which seems like it may be a bit of a stretch, but we appreciate the sentiment.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

5 minutes later:
"Mommy?  Sometimes dogs are brown."
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harlee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Perhaps those soundtracks are part of the little girl's soundtrack?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My god, she is more articulate than the U.S. President
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My god, she is more articulate than the U.S. President


I have a spider fern on my front porch that is more articulate than the US President.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would like to think that I am doing the right thing. I buy a bale of TP twice a year so I don't need that at all. Already had a big pump of hand sanitizer so I haven't needed that either. I've been shopping one week at a time as normal. The only change is that the stores ran out of potatoes, so the last ones will be eaten tonight. Instead of buying a dozen eggs (we were almost out) I had to buy the 5 dozen box because that is all that was left. I've already given two dozen away to friends that need them.

I normally buy extras of various staples to put in my church's free pantry. Now, I don't feel like I can just buy 20 boxes of pasta or ten cans of beans. I don't want to be 'that guy', even though it isn't for me.

There really should only be shortages of sanitizing / cleaning products since the actual need for them has spiked. People aren't using any more TP than they did in 2019 and supplies aren't restricted. All of the staples that are sold out from time to time (ground beef, chicken, potatoes, rice, noodles, butter, paper goods, eggs, milk) are made right her in the US. We shouldn't be out of them. I hope the market just floods the stores in the coming week so that people see that there isn't a shortage and chill the fark out.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

COMALite J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harlee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will someone define "hoarding" please?

And now much "more" is too much?

Is it "more" than you need? Now define need. Necessary to live? For how long? A day? Two days? A month?

If I have two cats and buy two months of cat food, is that hoarding?

If I eat cereal with milk as my normal breakfast and I buy two months worth of milk and freeze them, is that hoarding?

If I buy enough supplies so that I don't have to go out and possibly infect myself (or others if I am a carrier) for two months am I hoarding?
 
