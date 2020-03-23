 Skip to content
(Imgur)   Monday March 23, 2020 is National Puppy Day. This submission escaped the D'awww tab by digging a hole under the fence, chewed everything in sight, and is wagging its tail in pride over its accomplishment   (imgur.com)
12
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


This is my pupper three years ago.

Fark user image


This is her this morning.

I don't think we have the bucket anymore.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dropping in a Boxador for good measure
/stock photo - looks similar to my Emma


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
gaspode
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
Someone is bored of isolation at home after < 1 day..

Fark user image
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Lulu the Wonder Westie!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Crush played with a lab puppy yesterday.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Vidalia getting comfy on her day.
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Just dropping in a Boxador for good measure
/stock photo - looks similar to my Emma


[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 189x267]


This is our Boxador Ellie the day we brought her home. 
Fark user image
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's Bucky, bringing happiness!

Fark user image


And here is Penny, bringing epic side-eye!

Fark user image
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shelter in place means something different for a pupper:
killsheltertruth.files.wordpress.com
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All the puppies I have known since I was a kid.

Fark user image

Oldest at the top, youngest down here. He's 6 now.
 
Thunderboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here's Buddy! We'll be fostering him for a few weeks.
Fark user image

/TIL my birthday is Nat'l Puppy Day
//the big 5-0
///*fart noise*
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

