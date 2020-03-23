 Skip to content
(CNN)   As if they really needed this, here is an introvert's guide to social distancing. tl;tr - carry on   (cnn.com) divider line
21
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't need this I'm quite popular. Let me ask my imaginary friends if it might help.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"tr"?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You mean finally people are going to stay at a distance I am actually comfortable with. How will I cope?
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I read this right, slam onto her clitoris and flip you tongue around like crazy until she releases uncontrollably.

Then you might ask her for her name and phone number.  That's optional.

/Sorry I'm pretty new at this
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "tr"?


Should be tl;Sr for Too Long, Shan't Read. Toodles!

/Not subby
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Step 1: Do what you normally do.
Step 2: Lather, rinse, repeat
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Extroverts are going to be useless as teleworkers during the lockdown.  And then for the week after, they're just going to be talking around the water cooler about it.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure, it used to be blessed peace while the fam was at work, school, out doing extrovert things. Now, we're all stuck up in here together and it's introvert hell!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: If I read this right, slam onto her clitoris and flip you tongue around like crazy until she releases uncontrollably.

Then you might ask her for her name and phone number.  That's optional.

/Sorry I'm pretty new at this


"The instructions weren't clear enough."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just act like a stuck up girl tried of interacting with men. Done. Moving forward.
 
drtgb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That article was an extrovert's take on introversion. It suggested we 'don't take things too far' and how being alone might not be so great. Fark you!

This is awesome. Keep your distance. Don't hug me if I don't know you. If you are an extrovert, and you just need to reach out for some companionship to reenergize, call away. Introverts are great listeners. I love the lack of crowds. It is kinda nice that the world is just a little bit smaller.

Wish my pension wasn't being slammed.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yep, I already treat people like they have the plague. Its business as usual for me. Except there arent as many "well wishers," "glad handers," or stink eyes. 

Actually, combined with the low traffic, this is pretty tits
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 800x754]


❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
I've been paying Narcos so hard on my free time, that it is messing up my circulation.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
6 ft?
Sigh, ok.

*shuffles closer*
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Other then the long queues to get on geforce now it's pretty awesome.
 
drtgb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Short Victoria's War
6 ft?
Sigh, ok.

*shuffles closer*

Keep your distance extrovert!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Introvert living with an extrovert.

On day four of quarantine and I'm doing fine.

S.O. has already cracked. Their friend stopped by to chat...in our farking house...and the S.O. plans on helping another friend move later this week.

Had to have a "what farking part of  'social distancing' do you not understand?" conversation.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm fine not interacting with other people.

But I really need to get out of the house.
 
