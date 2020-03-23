 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   So, have you head about the coronavirus outbreak in China? No, not that one, the NEW one? It's more of a sequel than a re-imagining   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
89
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

2350 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 8:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



89 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a terrible sequel to Groundhog Day.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, those democrats REALLY hate drumpf, don't they?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.


Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any source other than the Daily Fail?
 
mikebagger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona 2: Pulmonary Boogaloo?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the echo of the first outbreak begins. China sat on the info about the first outbreak for a month, then worked to contain it. Of course, it broke out of Wuhan and got into airports and train stations where people have connections, so those people took it outside of Hubei and outside of China. It's coming back from people who were infected by the original Chinese outbreak getting outside of China.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only read Male Online for the pictures.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all those kids coming back to China from Florida spring break.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.

Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?


I'll save you the trouble. Characters you grow to love die unexpectedly, and the ending is rushed and unsatisfying.
 
ColPapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get head about everything.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. So we should all be getting our affairs in order and wills and what not?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean no iPhone 5G?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acupuncture, ginseng, rhino horn - stat.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.

Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?

I'll save you the trouble. Characters you grow to love die unexpectedly, and the ending is rushed and unsatisfying.


The porn parody was much better.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: So does this mean no iPhone 5G?


And is Baby Metal okay? Anyone? Baby Metal, godspeed
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dos Equis Virus
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: Characters you grow to love die unexpectedly


So at least more payoff than GoT season 8.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Okay. So we should all be getting our affairs in order and wills and what not?


And leave what to who?
 
AuntNotAnt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Catching the illness from a person returning from travelling abroad."

...sure.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's like the virus has watched every Jason, Freddie and Rocky movie and just decided to try to "keep coming back" trope.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
2 Covid 2 Virulent
 
portnoyd
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Any source other than the Daily Fail?


If Express or Daily Star corroborate, then this can safely be ignored as clickbait bullshiat.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is will be a risk for a long time to come. The difference will be that they will be on the lookout for new outbreaks, and instead of focusing on ignoring or trying to cover them up, they will act very quickly and very harshly to stop any new outbreaks. It's hard to find better incentive than the multi-trillion dollar cost of the first outbreak.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lurkey: waxbeans: Okay. So we should all be getting our affairs in order and wills and what not?

And leave what to who?


Good point. Damn it. Facts.
 
crinz83
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

                    "SECOND VERSE, SAME AS THE FIRST!"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm just going to go ahead and put together my apocalypse outfit now. Sure, they're comfy, but there's a reason why no post-apocalypse hero is running around in his jammy-jams.
 
twocent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: This is will be a risk for a long time to come. The difference will be that they will be on the lookout for new outbreaks, and instead of focusing on ignoring or trying to cover them up, they will act very quickly and very harshly to stop any new outbreaks. It's hard to find better incentive than the multi-trillion dollar cost of the first outbreak.


Except in countries with an assclown as president.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Okay. So we should all be getting our affairs in order and wills and what not?


Mine remains "Viking  Funeral. Pile all my shiat on a boat, put my body on top, set it all on fire and push me out into the ocean"

Execution might become more difficult, but the goal remains.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

twocent: hissatsu: This is will be a risk for a long time to come. The difference will be that they will be on the lookout for new outbreaks, and instead of focusing on ignoring or trying to cover them up, they will act very quickly and very harshly to stop any new outbreaks. It's hard to find better incentive than the multi-trillion dollar cost of the first outbreak.

Except in countries with an assclown as president.


Hay if we make him king, any chance he'd actually TRY? Because thinking he could fire people and just get them back if needed isn't even trying. Omg.
 
Marine1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hissatsu: This is will be a risk for a long time to come. The difference will be that they will be on the lookout for new outbreaks, and instead of focusing on ignoring or trying to cover them up, they will act very quickly and very harshly to stop any new outbreaks. It's hard to find better incentive than the multi-trillion dollar cost of the first outbreak.


By the time this is somewhat under control (finding the right anti-virals, more of the population surviving and gaining immunity, getting a vaccine, etc.), they might have burned far more than a few trillion dollars. The glorious Party and State managed to outdo disasters on the scale of Bhopal and Chernobyl by several orders of magnitude. At the very least, Western countries are going to become more self-reliant for essential supplies (medicine, rubber, etc.).
 
gojirast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I'm just going to go ahead and put together my apocalypse outfit now. Sure, they're comfy, but there's a reason why no post-apocalypse hero is running around in his jammy-jams.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

twocent: hissatsu: This is will be a risk for a long time to come. The difference will be that they will be on the lookout for new outbreaks, and instead of focusing on ignoring or trying to cover them up, they will act very quickly and very harshly to stop any new outbreaks. It's hard to find better incentive than the multi-trillion dollar cost of the first outbreak.

Except in countries with an assclown as president.


Oh you mean the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. Should have just said so.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marine1: hissatsu: This is will be a risk for a long time to come. The difference will be that they will be on the lookout for new outbreaks, and instead of focusing on ignoring or trying to cover them up, they will act very quickly and very harshly to stop any new outbreaks. It's hard to find better incentive than the multi-trillion dollar cost of the first outbreak.

By the time this is somewhat under control (finding the right anti-virals, more of the population surviving and gaining immunity, getting a vaccine, etc.), they might have burned far more than a few trillion dollars. The glorious Party and State managed to outdo disasters on the scale of Bhopal and Chernobyl by several orders of magnitude. At the very least, Western countries are going to become more self-reliant for essential supplies (medicine, rubber, etc.).


Is it just me, or does make 911 seems like a cake walk?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I haven't head about it, but I foot.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So....it's not a new strain.  It's just that people who dodged the bullet the first time around are now catching it from infected folks who re-entered the country.

Unless a vaccine is found for this, it seems that it'll eventually infect everyone throughout the world, just as smallpox would have done centuries ago if air travel, public transportation, and rock concerts existed back then.  Many will survive, some will not.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.

Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?


Check it out it's totally sick!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AuntNotAnt: "Catching the illness from a person returning from travelling abroad."

...sure.


China's derp brigade is furiously working to blame outsiders instead of honestly evaluating their own people's actions. Just like our own deflection team at work on Fark.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.

Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?


At least get COVID-15. It makes COVID-14 feel like COVID-13.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mukster: Damn, those democrats REALLY hate drumpf, don't they?


Enough to basically reelect him themselves. "I find it so gratifying to leave you wallowing in the mess you've made yourselves. You're screwed. Thank you."
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First they export it, now they are importing it. Can't keep up with all this porting going around.
 
aungen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.

Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?


Covid 19 is just a bigger budget remake of covid 2.
 
lurkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lurkey: waxbeans: Okay. So we should all be getting our affairs in order and wills and what not?

And leave what to who?

Good point. Damn it. Facts.


I mean, my only plan is leaving my corpse out back for the Corvids & meeses.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marine1: And the echo of the first outbreak begins. China sat on the info about the first outbreak for a month, then worked to contain it. Of course, it broke out of Wuhan and got into airports and train stations where people have connections, so those people took it outside of Hubei and outside of China. It's coming back from people who were infected by the original Chinese outbreak getting outside of China.


China has also been re-opening things. You may be seeing new exposures because people are moving again.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lurkey: waxbeans: lurkey: waxbeans: Okay. So we should all be getting our affairs in order and wills and what not?

And leave what to who?

Good point. Damn it. Facts.

I mean, my only plan is leaving my corpse out back for the Corvids & meeses.


What about the pimps and the chuds?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, this is why I don't see the situation returning to "normal" either for a year or more or until the virus runs its course in every country.

It's going to be almost impossible to open the country to international travel while other countries around the world are dealing with this with various levels of competency. One random on a plane carrying the virus and we're back to here again in a few weeks. Even if they're picked up by testing in customs they could easily freshly infect other travelers on the same plane or in the same terminal who would enter the country with undetectable infections.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trocadero: gojirast: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Mad_Radhu: If you thought COVID-19 was bad, just wait until you see COVID-20.

Should I binge on COVID 1-18 first to know what's going on?

I'll save you the trouble. Characters you grow to love die unexpectedly, and the ending is rushed and unsatisfying.

The porn parody was much better.


AIDS wasn't funny
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.