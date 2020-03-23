 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Louisiana mega-church bused in 1,825 to their Sunday service and packed them into the pews. Pastor says if anyone in his congregation contracts covid-19 he will heal them through God. God to soon be available for comment   (brproud.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge these assholes with attempted murder
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are insane and they're only going to get more desperate. The pace at which this is accelerating is frightening and having people in this country who believe the sun rises and sets on Trump's fat ass are going to get thousands of people killed.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Charge these assholes with attempted murder


Don't let the idiots who went off that easy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not really a man of faith unless he continues through April.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwinism works way too slowly at times and often has a significant amount of collateral damage.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm apparently getting a lot of use out of this passage today:

"Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops."- James 5:13-18


-------

TL;DR: Germ theory? What's that? You should touch sick people because magic is real.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when people die from this, as they certainly will, the preacher will simply say "God has called them home.  He needed them more with Him than we do on Earth."

God is never to blame.

And the preacher won't be either.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys go ahead and do that

/I'm ok with thinning that herd
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: And when people die from this, as they certainly will, the preacher will simply say "God has called them home.  He needed them more with Him than we do on Earth."

God is never to blame.

And the preacher won't be either.


Exactly.  It's all God, and God can do no wrong, by definition.

Greatest and easiest scam on the planet.  It's too bad that people are now going to lose their lives and not just their money to it.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1800 people and only 30 donated blood?
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: You guys go ahead and do that

/I'm ok with thinning that herd


Except that these morons might spread it to normal, rational people.
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww, you folks caught COVID-19 from your church and, as it turns out, your pastor cannot heal you?

media2.fdncms.comView Full Size


"NO VENTILATOR FOR YOU!"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mini Trump rally.
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm apparently getting a lot of use out of this passage today:

"Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops."- James 5:13-18


-------

TL;DR: Germ theory? What's that? You should touch sick people because magic is real.


Also Mark 7:1-8 where Jesus says ,"You wash your hands before you eat? What's up with that shiat?".
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: You guys go ahead and do that

/I'm ok with thinning that herd

Except that these morons might spread it to normal, rational people.


I'm pretty sure those folks haven't been anywhere near a normal rational person in years
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fruitloop: Also Mark 7:1-8 where Jesus says ,"You wash your hands before you eat? What's up with that shiat?".


...it's been long enough since I've gone through Mark that I hadn't made that connection, but you're right: He's all like "Pfff, why do you burden people with stupid rituals like hand washing? You can't be defiled by what you put into you. You really should be focusing on feeling bad because sometimes you want to do bad things."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm getting WAYYYYY too much use out of this.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image 540x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Actually, it is. The force moves you to do what it wants and when your purpose has been fulfilled, you die.

Totally like this, actually.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And for those church members that come down with the virus?

Built in churchy answer:

I guess you aren't a true believer or you didn't pray enough or the classic, God works in mysterious ways!

Also used
It was his/her time
God called him/her home
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Butterflew: These people are insane and they're only going to get more desperate. The pace at which this is accelerating is frightening and having people in this country who believe the sun rises and sets on Trump's fat ass are going to get thousands of people killed.



How long before we see modern day flagellants roaming the streets beating their foreheads with two-by-fours or striping their backs with flails? Now, wait, this is modern day American christian so they will be beating and flailing other people. Silly me. For a minute, I lost track of the century.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Life Tabernacle will soon be known as the Death Tabernacle.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's no stupid like Jesus stupid.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 850x385]


All this time I thought he was saying " Pull my finger "
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Butterflew: These people are insane and they're only going to get more desperate. The pace at which this is accelerating is frightening and having people in this country who believe the sun rises and sets on Trump's fat ass are going to get thousands of people killed.


Yeah, but they're bible thumping hillbillies...that's his base...
He's only hurting himself, right?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lock the doors and burn baby burn
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Circusdog320: And for those church members that come down with the virus?

Built in churchy answer:

I guess you aren't a true believer or you didn't pray pay enough 

FTFY
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Charge these assholes with attempted murder


Charge them with terrorism.  Then send every last one to Gitmo for life.  Hopefully a short life.  I hear waterboarding is possibly effective at curing corona.

We are all in this together, and anybody who isn't in it with us are the enemy, and they have bio terror weapons inside them.  They need to be dealt with, quickly and harshly.
 
Dakai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When 1,825 people die there, I will only have to say "where is your God now?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: 1800 people and only 30 donated blood?


The gay sex prohibitions really hurt fine upstanding Christian men
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Exluddite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: You guys go ahead and do that

/I'm ok with thinning that herd

Except that these morons might spread it to normal, rational people.

I'm pretty sure those folks haven't been anywhere near a normal rational person in years


Sure they have, the poor souls working checkout at the grocery store, the pharmacy, the Chick-fil-A, etc.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Might as well break out this story again since it's relevant...

Outshined_One: My fiancee's mother is a faith healer in the evangelical community.  My fiancee and I were concerned about what her mother was telling her congregation about the coronavirus since her mother has some...interesting opinions on a variety of matters.

So, we talked to her mother about two weeks ago and asked what she would do if someone in her congregation came to her asking to be cured of the coronavirus.  Her mother's response?  I'm paraphrasing:

"I'd tell them to go see a doctor and tell them to leave the church immediately.  God gave us the means to combat this disease and I only deal in spiritual healing."

She basically explained that her purpose was in calling on God to help people with terminal conditions.  It was a nice piece of mind during these times.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the upside, the average IQ marker will get a slight bump up when this is over.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not gonna give up that sweet, sweet offering cash. Churchy gotta get paid.

God money's not looking for the cure.
God money's not concerned with the sick among the pure.
God money let's go dancing on the backs of the bruised.
God money's not one to choose
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Exluddite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: You guys go ahead and do that

/I'm ok with thinning that herd

Except that these morons might spread it to normal, rational people.

I'm pretty sure those folks haven't been anywhere near a normal rational person in years

Sure they have, the poor souls working checkout at the grocery store, the pharmacy, the Chick-fil-A, etc.


Think of how many clerks they've berated, the managers they've demanded to speak to.  Think of how many waitresses have gotten stiffed on tips with tracts or other church advertisements instead of money.

They do stupid shiat like this then go out and spread "the faith" (apparently faith = coronavirus) then claim persecution when they're called out on it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is great. He found the cure. Everybody who is sick, just rush over there. I'm sure this isn't just for the corona virus. It must be an all purpose cure for everything.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: There's no stupid like Jesus stupid.


I continue to be flabbergasted that grown adults who are allowed to drive and vote and such actually believe in a magical invisible sky wizard that will grant you wishes if you hope really, really hard.

God is just make believe.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: On the upside, the average IQ marker will get a slight bump up when this is over.


Well, it's Louisiana, so the IQ marker has nowhere to go but up.
 
HurryHeinz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's more important than ever that these dolts go to church. Keep churching, the more the better.
 
Stone Meadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can just see His reaction: "Jesus already told you, 'You shall not test the Lord, your God.' What part of that was not clear?"

/dumb-ass
//Matthew 4:7
///three strikes an' yer out!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fruitloop: Martian_Astronomer: I'm apparently getting a lot of use out of this passage today:

"Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.

Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops."- James 5:13-18


-------

TL;DR: Germ theory? What's that? You should touch sick people because magic is real.

Also Mark 7:1-8 where Jesus says ,"You wash your hands before you eat? What's up with that shiat?".


The argument Jesus is making is that the Pharisees were following forms uncritically. The washing was for purposes of sin, not sanitation.

Jesus is usually speaking in parables or metaphor (which is why literal reading of the NT is so weird).

\that said, he's generally unconcerned with the mortal world.
\\You're mostly on your own in meatspace.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Charge these assholes with attempted murder


Or at least reckless endangerment.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 850x385]


As opposed to how they see it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gotta pass that plate - the Mercedes won't pay for itself
 
