 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   What's ASL for 'we're farked?'   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
41
    More: Cool, Sign language, American Sign Language, state's deaf community, American Sign Language interpreter, Translation, Video Relay Service, Certified Deaf Interpreter, Hearing impairment  
•       •       •

2077 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 2:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The newest Internet meme!!!
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not heard of ASL?!?!  What the...
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family and I have been up in midcoast-Maine at my mother's house for the past couple weeks, and watching this woman has become a favorite past time. Although the last time she was on - a couple hours ago - my wife refused to watch. Too distracting.

I say get a little high or drunk and enjoy!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Never considered any of that before.  Thank you, expressive hand-talking lady.  For what you do, and for giving me an opportunity to learn me something.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are in the danger zone you can say that, but don't use a "we're all" unless it really is all of us, or at least your demo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👉👌

or

🖕

🤒
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A/S/L?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* chirp bloop bleep *

ASL?

104, I forget, hospital bed.

/I'm logging off now.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We
Are going
To die.
:(
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13/f/Portland
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two ASL stories...

1)  a post-Jerry Dead show at Red Rocks a few years back....i had really good seats, about 8-10 rows away, stage left, and they had a ASL interpreter on a spotlight, signing the lyrics.  i swear I spent half the time watching her.  she was really into it, in a tie dye shirt, dancing away and signing. it was pretty dang cool.

2)  i was in DC one summer, where Gaulladet (sp?) university, which specializes in deaf students is.  late one night I was on the Metro , the car was empty but for me and a young couple.  they were in a furious argument- via ASL.  I tried not to stare but I couldn't help.  their hands and fingers were flying.  i so badly wished I could understand them.

i bet the makeup sex was fantastic.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw ADSL.... Thought it might be making a comeback.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Huh.  Never considered any of that before.  Thank you, expressive hand-talking lady.  For what you do, and for giving me an opportunity to learn me something.


I used to work at Rochester Institute of Technology, home of the National Institute for the Deaf.  We had ASL interpreters for every major presentation on campus (and even some of our departmental meetings).  I have a ton of respect for ASL interpreters and their ability to translate in real time.  Being able to include emotion through facial expressions and other gestures on top of that, that's amazing!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see Maine is more than lobsters and bears.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Maryland...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching the Jay Inslee press conferences and there is an ASL translator next to him who also has fantastic facial expressions.

I never really thought how much that must be part of the language.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Age?
Sex?
Location?

/That's how I mac on all the ladies.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh another one....an old high school acquaintance is a interpreter.  i asked her if she ever got to do 'fun' stuff and she said yeah.  a few years back Aerosmith was in town for the Super Bowl or March Madness, some big event, and she ended up getting the contract for their show.  the day before they gave her the 'expected' setlist, and she got two tickets, free parking, and a  backstage meal voucher.

i asked her if she got to meet the band and she goes, "no, and I'm a huge fan, i was so disappointed.  they had their like, super duper private backstage area so no, i didn't get to meet them."

"but, once the concert started, there I was, and i'd turn around every now and then and, bam, 10 feet away from me, there's Steven Tyler rubbing up on Joe Perry, so close I can hear his voice a split second before the he's in the speakers.  doesn't get much better than that!"
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys aren't in great shape until that DM counter is gone, I'll tell you that much....

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have hired this guy for some relaxing comic effect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That image should be the subject of a Photoshop contest.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

next time just hire this guy.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why the best hand job I ever got was from a deaf girl?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda amused by some ot the over-the-top facial expressions they now use, but if it helps a deaf person understand the message better, than good for them. Any deaf Farkers here?

I SAID ARE THERE ANY DEAF FARKERS HERE?
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: 👉👌


Close, but instead of the index finger, use the middle finger and insert. That's ASL for "we're farked."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed the emotive faces on several ASL communicators with several pols' press conferences. As much as we ream pols, sometimes for things outside their control, good on them for their outreach to the deaf community in learning the differences between bilingual interpreters that might not be as skilled and actually deaf communicators that the deaf community gets the nuances of information.

(Have a deaf cousin in a rural area, bright, but that got a horrible education--with all handicapped kids in the district getting lumped together in classes that none got the individualized attention they needed. He did get a special "Deaf Child at Play" sign, though, on a dead-end street with two houses in a town where most everyone knew he was there...)
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x313]
next time just hire this guy.


I think he already retired from the Bush Administration...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x313]
next time just hire this guy.

I think he already retired from the Bush Administration...


Last seen hanging around Dick Cheney's driveway.
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's the best Stephen Colbert's looked in awhile.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sxacho: A/S/L?


old enough to know better, still too young to care / not often enough / right in front of my computer

/how I learned to answer that in chatrooms in the 90s
 
TempsSontFous [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Her signing is truly gorgeous! Very fluid and expressive. She doesn't really need the facial expressions so much. But they sure get the point across!
 
You are Borg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This man is the reason I watch our daily BC updates, he's farking awesome, someone give him a medal or his own show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sign language in a human-sexuality class is hysterical!
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm surprised at the lack of Lydia Callis' gifs on this thread.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.