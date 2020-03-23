 Skip to content
(Ozy)   Scandinavia is showing incredible numbers of coronavirus infections. But the truth is that's bad news for us more than them because they are doing actual thorough testing   (dev.ozy.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Scandinavia, Norway, Universal health care, Denmark, Sweden, Medicine, Treaty of Kiel, United States  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya think? Perhaps having an agenda protecting our leaders from seeming stupid and incompetent might be more important than saving lives? Is it working in China? Why not try it here?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians don't have Coronavirus at all, but they are dropping dead of pneumonia by the thousands.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...

As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. You may already be Typhoid Marty. Interrupt the chain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...

As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. You may already be Typhoid Marty. Interrupt the chain.
[Fark user image 850x510] [View Full Size image _x_]


You missed the one guy who hired a hooker.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody has coronavirus? Sounds like socialism
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running out of masks and ventilators is bad, but the lack of testing is what really bothers me. If we knew who was sick we could treat them without having to lock all the healthy people up.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: sno man: Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...

As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. You may already be Typhoid Marty. Interrupt the chain.
[Fark user image 850x510] [View Full Size image _x_]

You missed the one guy who hired a hooker.


Can't pass on a virus if you're dead, right?

/what?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the hot blondes okay?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: link farked.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Are the hot blondes okay?


Even hotter than before
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Pretty much anywhere that's finding it is doing more testing. That's why NY state has an order of magnitude more cases than any other state, and now that NJ has ramped up they're finding more as well (+930 today, 2844 total.)
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russians don't have Coronavirus at all, but they are dropping dead of pneumonia by the thousands.


That's just vodak.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...

As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. You may already be Typhoid Marty. Interrupt the chain.
[Fark user image image 850x510]


If that's the case, we need to recalibrate mortality rates and chill the fark out.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...

As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. You may already be Typhoid Marty. Interrupt the chain.
[Fark user image 850x510] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's about what I figured from the Diamond Princess data and we've had that data since February.  They were closer to 45% but the group age was skewed high towards people in their 60s or 70s.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news we're boned
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us


The U.S. population is 80% urban or suburban, or 20% rural.

Sweden is 87% urban and 13% rural but our hicks are way dumber than theirs.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us


Because 360k gets to 340 million in 10 days if the doubling rate continues to be 3 days.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us


You're right. We're bigger. It will take longer.

But the percentages will be the same, my friend.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is going to get a lot of use because of Trump hating "his numbers" going up...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nocrash: lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us

The U.S. population is 80% urban or suburban, or 20% rural.

Sweden is 87% urban and 13% rural but our hicks are way dumber than theirs.



Have you been to Sweden or just met a couple Swedes in the US?  Hicks are hicks are hicks.  The fascinating people that you meet when traveling are not representative of everyone else in their country.

Lake Wobegon, where all of the children are above average.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: sno man: Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...

As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. You may already be Typhoid Marty. Interrupt the chain.
[Fark user image image 850x510]

If that's the case, we need to recalibrate mortality rates and chill the fark out.


The expectation was that about 40-60% would get it with most cases mild or asymptomatic right back from the beginning. Nothing's changed really.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Also: link farked.


Doesn't load for me in Brave mobile or desktop, I suspect it may take umbrage at adblockers.

Turning off Javascript for the site lets it load.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fark account name: Nocrash: lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us

The U.S. population is 80% urban or suburban, or 20% rural.

Sweden is 87% urban and 13% rural but our hicks are way dumber than theirs.


Have you been to Sweden or just met a couple Swedes in the US?  Hicks are hicks are hicks.  The fascinating people that you meet when traveling are not representative of everyone else in their country.

Lake Wobegon, where all of the children are above average.


Swedish hicks?

Rednex - Cotton Eye Joe (Official Music Video) [HD] - RednexMusic com
Youtube mOYZaiDZ7BM
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fark account name: Nocrash: lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us

The U.S. population is 80% urban or suburban, or 20% rural.

Sweden is 87% urban and 13% rural but our hicks are way dumber than theirs.


Have you been to Sweden or just met a couple Swedes in the US?  Hicks are hicks are hicks.  The fascinating people that you meet when traveling are not representative of everyone else in their country.

Lake Wobegon, where all of the children are above average.


I thought they all young blonds with straight teeth that like nude sunbathing and open relationships.

/wrong magazine?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Marcus Aurelius: Russians don't have Coronavirus at all, but they are dropping dead of pneumonia by the thousands.

That's just vodak.


And the free-roaming lions...

=Smidge=
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sno man: Iceland, working toward testing everyone (not there yet), is discovering about 50% of those that test positive are asymptomatic. Rand Paul was asymptomatic and infecting people all weekend...


That's both good and bad.

Bad in the sense that exposure is higher than we thought.
Good in the sense that severity/mortality is less than we thought.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nocrash: I thought they all young blonds with straight teeth that like nude sunbathing and open relationships.

/wrong magazine?


Oui

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Running out of masks and ventilators is bad, but the lack of testing is what really bothers me. If we knew who was sick we could treat them without having to lock all the healthy people up.


Except there is no treatment aside from experimental treatments reserved for the critically ill.  And unless you are going to continually perform repeated testing, you are going to miss people since it may take up to 5 days for the tests to be positive.  Also some of the tests have only a 70% sensitivity meaning 30% of the time they will report false negatives.  So that person who tested negative actually was positive and has now been walking around and just infected 10,000 people.

Testing people is literally pointless when the virus is now ubiquitous in the community and the majority of people may have little to no symptoms.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nocrash: The U.S. population is 80% urban or suburban, or 20% rural.


The "urban" definition in the US is basically any place big enough for a post office.

For instance, urban area: https://goo.gl/maps/qGBY7n7RPYsDcQR59​
75% of urban areas are small towns.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thedumbone: lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us

Because 360k gets to 340 million in 10 days if the doubling rate continues to be 3 days.


I have good news for you about day 11.
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, how can this be?  I was assured that the socialisms are a failure.  How can socialist countries, where they don't even have the death penalty, have a better healthcare system than Murica's profit driven private health care?  FAKE NEWS!
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Yeah. Pretty much anywhere that's finding it is doing more testing. That's why NY state has an order of magnitude more cases than any other state, and now that NJ has ramped up they're finding more as well (+930 today, 2844 total.)


So the cases are there - which is what was suspected for the last 2 weeks. Not testing buries your head in the sand to not know what the size of the bow wave coming. Nationalizing ventilators until production has caught up, to centralize control and move them to areas of need, may be the only way not to see deaths climb into the stratosphere. Do we see the curve flattening yet? The worst isn't even close yet.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us


Economy of scale, it's a thing. Should be easier to run large-scale undertakings, but for some reason Americans just freakin' can't any more.

As for isolated communities - Norway covers an area of about 149K, that's close to California. With  5.3 million people. Tiny communities abound. It's just that Norway gives a sh.t about those living on the fringe.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: lifeslammer: I do find it to be extremely stupid when people use tiny ass little countries to compare to the us

Yes we have the dumbfark of morons running the show, but we also have north of 340 million people. How the flying fark do you expect to fairly compare a country of 360k (iceland) or 21 million (scandanavian) to that. Especially when you actually stop and think about how many tiny dirt road type communities there are with populations of 100 or less in the us

Economy of scale, it's a thing. Should be easier to run large-scale undertakings, but for some reason Americans just freakin' can't any more.

As for isolated communities - Norway covers an area of about 149K, that's close to California. With  5.3 million people. Tiny communities abound. It's just that Norway gives a sh.t about those living on the fringe.


Dont even try that shiat. The us is a whopping 3,797,000 square miles, which is a metric farkton of area to cover

it is magnitudes easier to cover the area of iceland (38k square miles) than it is to cover the area of the US. Especially when you have people who live in stupidly hard to reach areas
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fissile: Wait, how can this be?  I was assured that the socialisms are a failure.  How can socialist countries, where they don't even have the death penalty, have a better healthcare system than Murica's profit driven private health care?  FAKE NEWS!


um, they are not winning
 
meintx2001
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: ArkPanda: Running out of masks and ventilators is bad, but the lack of testing is what really bothers me. If we knew who was sick we could treat them without having to lock all the healthy people up.

Except there is no treatment aside from experimental treatments reserved for the critically ill.  And unless you are going to continually perform repeated testing, you are going to miss people since it may take up to 5 days for the tests to be positive.  Also some of the tests have only a 70% sensitivity meaning 30% of the time they will report false negatives.  So that person who tested negative actually was positive and has now been walking around and just infected 10,000 people.

Testing people is literally pointless when the virus is now ubiquitous in the community and the majority of people may have little to no symptoms.


THIS
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

