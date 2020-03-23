 Skip to content
(Serious Eats)   Let's talk about that food delivery and Covid-19. Tl;dr very safe   (seriouseats.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decent article. Great data doesn't exist, yet, but it's not Polonium. Important to note: eating small amounts of the virus doesn't seem to be an effective way to transmit. Breathing/mucus membranes, eyes appear to be the easiest routes to infection.
 
coronavirus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just like everything else related to me, the US suffers from massive a lack of data, but not a lack of conclusions. It's like everyone has a "jump to conclusions" mat. This helps me thrive. Thanks.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah... no. It's not "very safe." It's "reasonably safe, provided you understand that you're still taking a risk when you handle potentially contaminated surfaces."

The rule of thumb in the article is exactly why saying "very safe" is a reckless utterance (emphasis mine):

A good rule of thumb is to treat anything that comes into your home from outside, whether food, mail, or other people, as potentially contaminated and act accordingly. Wash your hands after bringing it home, transfer to clean containers and/or sanitize packaging when possible, and wash your hands before, during, and after cooking. (And stop picking your nose.)

Follow those instructions, understand that there is a risk, and understand that you can minimize that risk.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Just like everything else related to me, the US suffers from massive a lack of data, but not a lack of conclusions. It's like everyone has a "jump to conclusions" mat. This helps me thrive. Thanks.


Ex-farking-actly!

Remember when the WHO told us that you weren't airborne? Yeah. At this point, we don't know enough, but we keep acting as though our bald assumptions are established facts - for the few of us even bothering to consider those bald assumptions.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey farmer, quit poop'n on the corn stalks.
.... the exposure of food crops to human fecal matter in the field during growth or harvest.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stomach acid kills most of it and it's incompatible with the digestive tract.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


At least there's no coronavirus, so I'll take two large deluxe.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: coronavirus: Just like everything else related to me, the US suffers from massive a lack of data, but not a lack of conclusions. It's like everyone has a "jump to conclusions" mat. This helps me thrive. Thanks.

Ex-farking-actly!

Remember when the WHO told us that you weren't airborne? Yeah. At this point, we don't know enough, but we keep acting as though our bald assumptions are established facts - for the few of us even bothering to consider those bald assumptions.


Different people define airborne differently.  Corona virus is not in the gaseous air, but the microscopic droplets in some conditions can take a really long time to fall down a little bit like a feather.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Hey farmer, quit poop'n on the corn stalks.
.... the exposure of food crops to human fecal matter in the field during growth or harvest.


You mean "Hey undocumented field worker who has no access to a toilet and isn't given bathroom breaks...."
 
madgonad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You are far far far more likely to contract other food-bourne illnesses (like salmonella) than COVID19. Even if the person preparing your food in infected.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"A study funded by the NIAID and published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in aerosols (airborne droplets smaller than five micrometers) for up to three hours, on copper for up to four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel or plastic for up to three days."

There goes that theory that copper is super duper deadly to viruses.
 
huntercr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "A study funded by the NIAID and published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in aerosols (airborne droplets smaller than five micrometers) for up to three hours, on copper for up to four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel or plastic for up to three days."

There goes that theory that copper is super duper deadly to viruses.


Uhhh... no it doesn't.  Look again at what you just copied.  4 hours vs 3 days for most other metals.
What did you expect it to do, burst into flames on contact?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
True Story,

About a week ago I was filing up the truck, and went in for my change and to get a couple of scratcher tickets. The guy ahead of me, kind'a next to me, had a six pack of Corona and a 20oz of Corona beer. He went on talking to the cashier about how it's transmitted (the normal corona-talk) and he said that it's getting worse. I piped-in and said, pointing to his beer, "Yeah, just sixty seconds ago that was Bud Light."

Alls I got was eye rolls. I mean, let's not loose (lose) our humor here, people. Enjoy your corona. That goes for you youngins, too.
 
