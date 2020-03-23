 Skip to content
(Guardian)   One day I was making tea and the next day I was number 1. Did not see this coming, couldn't give-up. I mean I have breasteses but they're not big   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Living Color - Big Breasteses
Youtube MLIo7D6z9hY
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is Number One?
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark me, I love this song.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: Fark me, I love this song.


Ok if you insist, but I'm play some different tunes while we're doing it.
 
ozman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Who is Number One?


"You are Number Six."

Meanwhile, back in the village...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the video for it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg5S​J​YRHA0
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I unironically love the sh*t out of that cheesy-ass song.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Here's the video for it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg5SJ​YRHA0

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pete Waterman is the cock of the walk. He drives a Ferrari and a Jaguar.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

morg: Pete Waterman is the cock of the walk. He drives a Ferrari and a Jaguar.


That's almost as good as 2 chicks at the same time, almost
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Here's the video for it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHg5SJ​YRHA0


I don't know what I was expecting when I clicked that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Never Gonna Give You Up is one of the worst videos evar.  Rick Astley looks like three kids standing on each other, in a trench coat.  What's the point of the women?  And WTF with the bartender?  He does that one AMAZING flip off the bar, but otherwise he's doing bad-Dad dancing.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ozman: dittybopper: Who is Number One?

"You are Number Six."

Meanwhile, back in the village...

[Fark user image image 720x529]


Not a prisoner
I'm a free man
And my blood is my own now
 
gojirast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Never Gonna Give You Up is one of the worst videos evar.  Rick Astley looks like three kids standing on each other, in a trench coat.  What's the point of the women?  And WTF with the bartender?  He does that one AMAZING flip off the bar, but otherwise he's doing bad-Dad dancing.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.

Mojo Nixon-Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant with My Two-Headed Love Child
Youtube O92QcjT6vDY
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gojirast: foo monkey: Never Gonna Give You Up is one of the worst videos evar.  Rick Astley looks like three kids standing on each other, in a trench coat.  What's the point of the women?  And WTF with the bartender?  He does that one AMAZING flip off the bar, but otherwise he's doing bad-Dad dancing.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/O92QcjT6​vDY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=41&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


If that's really Rick Astley in a Mojo Nixon video, it only supports my position.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know who else had

Kim Wilde I Can't Get Enough Fete De La Musique Paris 1990
Youtube MEFR9EkkqmI



#1 hits?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I started paying attention to music in '87. Cinderella, INXS, pop crap... I now listen to metal and classical, almost exclusively.

/I'll allow it :)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I started paying attention to music in '87. Cinderella, INXS, pop crap... I now listen to metal and classical, almost exclusively.

/I'll allow it :)

/I'll allow it :)

In 1988-89, SAW

(NGGYU producers) recorded three tracks with Judas Priest, a cover and their own tracks "I Will Return"[7] and "Runaround".[8][9] These tracks were never released, and are said to be in Judas Priest's possession.[10] Pete Waterman also owns a copy of the recording, commenting to Drowned in Music[clarification needed]: "I occasionally dig the record out and play it to people, and they're amazed that we made heavy metal." and also "They're probably the best tracks we ever did, but quite rightly their manager said no.".[11]
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Who is Number One?


And who does he work for?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I too never tire of this song. Scary Pockets did a really nice slow jam version of it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He does that one AMAZING flip off the bar, but otherwise he's doing bad-Dad dancing."

That flip impressed everyone at the time.

True, it's not a great video, the girls aren't even hot.

At the time it was different, a bit more clean-cut than videos by Samantha Fox.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lisa Stansfield - Never, Never Gonna Give You Up (Video)
Youtube pzYpHXCumII
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj​dQiu​EEyxI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kK-DY​f​ij1so
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - 'Lisa Stansfield'
Youtube ObwtQrAanOQ
 
gojirast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: gojirast: foo monkey: Never Gonna Give You Up is one of the worst videos evar.  Rick Astley looks like three kids standing on each other, in a trench coat.  What's the point of the women?  And WTF with the bartender?  He does that one AMAZING flip off the bar, but otherwise he's doing bad-Dad dancing.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.

HOWEVER, Rick Astley has the voice of an angel.  Everything is forgiven.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/O92QcjT6​vDY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=41&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]

If that's really Rick Astley in a Mojo Nixon video, it only supports my position.


Wikipedia: " The music video, produced by T'Boo Dalton and directed by Scott Kalvert, features Nixon and Roper with lookalikes of Tiffany, Astley and Collins-and actress Winona Ryder as Debbie Gibson. Ryder (who once called the video "my favorite role of all time") wears a wedding dress and gives birth to "a Bigfoot baby, all covered in fur" with the requisite two heads "
 
JZDave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

morg: Pete Waterman is the cock of the walk. He drives a Ferrari and a Jaguar.


I bet he also owns a mansion and a yacht.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: True, it's not a great video, the girls aren't even hot.



1 When I'm Good And Ready
Written-By, Producer - Stock & Waterman
Sybil - When I'm Good And Ready - Official Video
Youtube XYx7zV-IcB4
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Surprisingly not produced by SAW
French and Saunders - Star Test with BROS
Youtube n1zJmqqhjEk
 
