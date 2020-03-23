 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Blade Runner (c. 2019): Los Angeles polices city with drones. Real Life (c. 2020): Los Angeles polices city with drones   (nypost.com) divider line
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Prophets Of Rage - Take Me Higher
Youtube 9fgp6Gjb7SA
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't recall drones in Blade Runner 2019 - only in Blade Runner 2049.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure we got drone, but we don't have OffWorld....
 
Mangoose
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Old news is old: https://www.fark.com/comments/10​573608​/Escaping-from-a-forced-labor-camp-Dro​nes-finding-fugitives-in-caves-LOOK-UP​ON-YOUR-DYSTOPIAN-FUTURE-AND-REJOICE

I guess not for the "it won't happen here" crowd
 
zerkalo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I need ya, Deck. This is a bad one, the worst yet. I need the old blade runner, I need your magic.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chola Vista isn't Los Angeles. It isn't even in LA county.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So cheaper than helicopters and less disruptive to the neighborhoods where perps inevitably try to hole up and hide? I'd call that a win as long as the drones have beacon lights and aren't used for clandestine surveillance of entire communities.
 
skinink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw pictures and articles about the large number of Californians at the beaches, outside, etc. Man, I don't want to see overreactions like the Great Toilet Paper Scare. I also think it's sad that a lot more people than I'd expect seem to take this lightly. It all reminds me of the characters from various zombie and disaster movies, who don't take things seriously enough, then wind up farking it all up for people who took precautions.
 
shaggai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"If you're not cop, you're little people."
 
manhole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lupis626: Chola Vista isn't Los Angeles. It isn't even in LA county.


So-Cal is So-Cal. Nobody else cares to differentiate, esp. NYC.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
geek.comView Full Size
 
