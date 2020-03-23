 Skip to content
(BBC)   Here's a good idea, people. When only people who have to are travelling in and around your city, cut the number of tube trains so they stay just as crowded as ever   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.


Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.

Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.


Literally the only city I've heard doing that. Everyone else sees the drop in traffic and cuts service.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.


same in vancouver. rear entrance only. i rode the subway today. about 5 people per car. very nice
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeh, they're keeping the bus and metro lines running with rush hour capacity sizes so people can properly space out in Los Angeles to avoid that nonsense. That's with the safer-at-home and shelter-in-place commands.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.

Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.

Literally the only city I've heard doing that. Everyone else sees the drop in traffic and cuts service.


😭
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.

Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.

Literally the only city I've heard doing that. Everyone else sees the drop in traffic and cuts service.


I'm curious how long they can keep it up.

SEPTA in Philly is running at holiday schedules and still projecting a $150M deficit just from March.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We've already done something similar here in Seattle. We've decreased the round-trip frequency of light rail, and changed the way in which folks can ride the bus.

On the bright side, we've also suspended fares and given priority to the disabled, to minimize contact and help protect both passengers and staff.

So, a mixed blessing, I guess.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.

Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.

Literally the only city I've heard doing that. Everyone else sees the drop in traffic and cuts service.


Well, now you've heard of three. :) My understanding was San Fran was trying the same, but I'm not sure.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.


some_beer_drinker: same in vancouver. rear entrance only. i rode the subway today. about 5 people per car. very nice


It's a great idea, but, at least here in Ontario it's going to be a lot less necessary as our premier just announced a shutdown of all non-essential business in the province -- which includes the one I work at.  So far the shutdown will be for 2 weeks from what I understand, and we're all still getting paid, which is nice, but if it extends further than that, I imagine the company is going to have to figure something out or hope the province or fed will offer more money to cover at least some of the lost business and wages.

So I'm hoping it's just two weeks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: Psychopusher: Around here (the 'burbs of Toronto, ON) starting today, they're doing the opposite on public buses: Blocking off every other seat with caution tape so nobody is sitting directly beside anyone else, but roughly doubling the number of buses to make up for the loss of seating so everyone can still get to where they need to be at roughly the same time.

Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.

Literally the only city I've heard doing that. Everyone else sees the drop in traffic and cuts service.

Well, now you've heard of three. :) My understanding was San Fran was trying the same, but I'm not sure.


I know. I'm pleasantly surprised!

I have no idea what Chicago is like, because, well, I've been inside.

But yeah, London has a big problem with this.

\ Then again, the UK response is like the US response, but with states that can do something rational despite no help from the feds.
\\ It's gonna be ugly.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Yeh, they're keeping the bus and metro lines running with rush hour capacity sizes so people can properly space out in Los Angeles to avoid that nonsense. That's with the safer-at-home and shelter-in-place commands.


I'm in Los Angeles, and I'm frequently properly spaced-out.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're doomed as a species....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DC has the same idea.

They've cut weekday service to a Sunday schedule (but still charge weekday rush hour rates) then ride-shame people who dare ride them still, and even threaten to cut all service. Nurses, other people who work in hospitals, people who work in grocery stores, and people who have no choice but to go to work rely on public transportation. Stop trying to kill them by squashing them all together like sardines.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and they just took away more seats by putting up a chain and making people board in the back so their drivers are safe. Meanwhile their drivers are already safe behind glass because people used to throw pee at them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KAVORKA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not only that but the only dolts taking crowded public transportation are the ones convinced the whole thing is an overblown hoax, so these same people aren't taking any precautions generally -- and then are all coming together to spread the virus amongst themselves, to then go out in the world and ignore all advice and spread to other people.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's all perfectly logical for the world up to 10 days ago.

And how the hell are they doing things in Mumbai? No sanitation, no means of mass isolating. Are they just breeding more to make up for any lost?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that's the stupidest train I will read all day.

BART, here in the ole' Bay Area, has figured out to reduce killing people, at least for now.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
MBTA in Boston cut service due to reduced ridership.  So we're back to crowded busses and trains.  But they did change the rules so that buses can only be boarded from the rear entrance and the front seats are blocked to protect the drivers.

Fark the passengers apparently.
 
skinink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this point, there's not gonna me much left of the U.K. for the sun to shine on. The Queen must be wondering if Harry and Meghan can let her and Prince Philip crash at their place for awhile.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: We're doomed as a species....


we was, now the opposite is happening, natural selection
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Callous: But they did change the rules so that buses can only be boarded from the rear entrance and the front seats are blocked to protect the drivers.


Ahh, now everyone is black.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MIND THE GAPE
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: waxbeans: Wow. If only everyone did that. Wow.

some_beer_drinker: same in vancouver. rear entrance only. i rode the subway today. about 5 people per car. very nice

It's a great idea, but, at least here in Ontario it's going to be a lot less necessary as our premier just announced a shutdown of all non-essential business in the province -- which includes the one I work at.  So far the shutdown will be for 2 weeks from what I understand, and we're all still getting paid, which is nice, but if it extends further than that, I imagine the company is going to have to figure something out or hope the province or fed will offer more money to cover at least some of the lost business and wages.

So I'm hoping it's just two weeks.


i hope it's six months. i need a vacation from being retired.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Metro North has been running a full service, with almost deserted trains. Now I see why.
Always been impressed with the way MTA handles problems. It's almost like they've rehearsed.
 
