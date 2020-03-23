 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Mr and Mrs Fuchs had zero fuchs to give over the shutdown in NYC. Is the Cardinal gonna have a word or 5 with that priest? Youbetcha   (nypost.com) divider line
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bride and groom only offered f-bombs to a reporter after the service.

It sounds like they had some fuchs to give, subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like a charming couple.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.


When they sit around the house, they really sit around the house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're fat so its not like they have breathing problems or get winded easily. Oh wait.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.


Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They look like a douchebro couple
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our Lady of Pity?

Well, no pity for them if they get sick, only for those to whom they pass the infection.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A person could make a lifetime supply of N95 masks from a dress that big
 
b0rscht
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks, good luck with that, and go fark yourselves you fat assholes.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When they go see whales for their honeymoon, the whales are gonna come near the boat and sing : why weren't were invited to your wedding? We're family after all!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, when you're talking about someone willing to sell nuclear weapons secrets to Joseph Stalin, what do you expect?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Three persons per pew.
He who farts in church sits in his own pew.
Why didn't the cops whip out their guns and go pew pew pew?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Our Lady of Pity Church?
Bride and groom tossing F-bombs.

This an Onion story, right?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming

high-risk couple.

FTFY
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not Fuchs.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you catch the bouquet it means you're next. Just not in the way you were hoping.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't want to body shame anyone; but damn, they better not try to ever take the same elevator.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In their defense ...its not like they have much time to wait. Heart disease, diabetes, and Corona neck-n-neck.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Today's helpful dieting tip: Imagine the bride naked. Really think about it - try to get a very clear mental picture.

You're welcome. I'll be back dinnertime with more helpful hints.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.

Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.


New?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Today's helpful dieting tip: Imagine the bride naked. Really think about it - try to get a very clear mental picture.

You're welcome. I'll be back dinnertime with more helpful hints.


Meh.  I've done worse.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, princesses gotta princess.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"A couple in Staten Island had - "
"Say no more, fam."

SI is geographically and ideologically the most southern part of NY
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.

Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.


New?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Porous Horace: Today's helpful dieting tip: Imagine the bride naked. Really think about it - try to get a very clear mental picture.

You're welcome. I'll be back dinnertime with more helpful hints.

Meh.  I've done worse.


The bride isn't ugly even if she is chubby. The groom looks like a naked mole rat.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: FormlessOne: Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.

Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.

New?


**shakes belligerent fist**
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess they had to go ahead and get married quick before she gave birth to the triplets.
 
blondambition
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.

Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.


New?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Porous Horace: Today's helpful dieting tip: Imagine the bride naked. Really think about it - try to get a very clear mental picture.

You're welcome. I'll be back dinnertime with more helpful hints.

Meh.  I've done worse.


Tonight's helpful dieting tip: Imagine dittybopper doing worse. Really think about it - try to get a substantively clear mental picture.

You're welcome. I'll be back at breakfast tomorrow with more helpful hints.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Marcus Aurelius: They look like a charming couple.

Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.


New? If you consider since the middle of 2015 new, then sure.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They had a Catholic wedding in under an hour?

Probably worth the risk
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Belligerent ignorance is the new face of America, sadly.


New?

It's a nation formed of people who weren't welcome in their original nation.

\like Australia and Canada
\\remarkably successful model, really
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: fat


So you're saying they're fat Fuchs.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's going to be a lot more of this. A friends' kid, serving in the military, canceled his wedding for this weekend. The military can't go anywhere right now.

What about funerals? Those are an even bigger deal. People are going to want to go to those.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They look like exactly the kind of people that would throw a wedding during a major public health emergency. Also like exactly the kind of people who would hoard toilet paper... to eat.
 
Dakai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30 days into the future at a press conference when Mrs. Fuchs announces she is a widow: My husband died from Corona-Virus.  Why didn't someone tell us how dangerous and deadly this thing was?

Narrators Voice: You were told, you didn't listen.  Where is your God now?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't blame him. A woman that hot will get snapped up immediately by some other dude if you don't marry her right away
 
manhole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She slimmed down to fit in her dress, she deserves this day.
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The buttons on that tux were trying desperately to practice social distancing from the buttonholes.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: They look like exactly the kind of people that would throw a wedding during a major public health emergency. Also like exactly the kind of people who would hoard toilet paper... to eat.


My thoughts exactly.  Just a NYC version of the Kentucky Mountain Dew couple we saw the other day.
 
