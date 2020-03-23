 Skip to content
(FEMA)   FEMA's "Rumor Control" page is the level-headed sensible advice we need in these coronavirusy times   (fema.gov) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no military lockdown, but if people believe this crap maybe there should be.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

downstairs: There is no military lockdown, but if people believe this crap maybe there should be.


Unless we want millions dead, there needs to be some serious national response like that, because idiots aren't doing it on their own.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CRTL+F "Democrat Hoax" not found
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can they start with the President?
 
gregario
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Myth: Trump knows what the hell he's doing.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I come here to get all my sensible info. That is how I know coronavirus is a Chinese-only problem and nothing to fret about. I was soooo wrong eartly on but you guys had it nailed.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A friend of my wife (a guy she used to work for) has it in his head that he needs to stockpile cash in case the banking system goes down. He told my wife he's been taking it out in increments under $10,000 to avoid having to report it. I said "tell him I hope he knows that's illegal and is technically why Dennis Hastert is in prison." (I admit they probably won't punish you as hard if you're not doing it to conceal an underlying crime like Hastert was. Still: I don't recommend it.)

The chances of your house burning down and taking all your cash with it are much, much greater than the chances of the banking system collapsing and losing your money. But if you feel like you need to hoard more than $10,000 cash, just fill out the damn form.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a lot of missed opportunity there to explain things. For example instead of the generic scare statement of "the virus may affect anyone" how about "most health individuals will experience mild to moderate symptoms. Those with pre-existing conditions or over 60 should exercise extra precautions as statistics have show those populations to be at higher risk of life-threatening reactions"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Myth: FEMA Has Deployed Military Assets.
Fact: No, FEMA does not have military assets. Like all emergencies, response is most successful when it is locally executed, state managed and federally supported.  Each state's governor is responsible for response activities in their state, to include establishing curfews, deploying the National Guard if needed and any other restrictions or safety measures they deem necessary for the health and welfare of their citizens.

That's a really eely way to say that. "WE don't have any military assets, but your state does and they might be deployed and if they are then they are probably going to be directed by the federal government."

What about the secret death camps and black helicopter sites?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Myth: FEMA Has Deployed Military Assets.
Fact: No, FEMA does not have military assets. Like all emergencies, response is most successful when it is locally executed, state managed and federally supported.  Each state's governor is responsible for response activities in their state, to include establishing curfews, deploying the National Guard if needed and any other restrictions or safety measures they deem necessary for the health and welfare of their citizens.

That's a really eely way to say that. "WE don't have any military assets, but your state does and they might be deployed and if they are then they are probably going to be directed by the federal government."

What about the secret death camps and black helicopter sites?


I don't see that kind of myth propagating widely as long as there isn't a black Democrat in the White House.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All that stuff is what they want you to think.
 
webct_god
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One rumor especially bothers the hell out of me... Old people are more at risk of getting covid.

Everyone is equally at risk of getting covid, older and immune compromised are more at risk of severe symptoms/death.

So stop spreading this shait, people. Before too long, if you go out in crowds, you will almost be guaranteed to get it. And you will pass it on to your parents. Who are old.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: secret death camps


They're in Democrat pizza parlor basements.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I for one have full and complete trust in our government top do the right thing at the right time. Also the right to peaceably assemble is not an individual right so it doesnt really count as a right when people could get sick.
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: A friend of my wife (a guy she used to work for) has it in his head that he needs to stockpile cash in case the banking system goes down. He told my wife he's been taking it out in increments under $10,000 to avoid having to report it. I said "tell him I hope he knows that's illegal and is technically why Dennis Hastert is in prison." (I admit they probably won't punish you as hard if you're not doing it to conceal an underlying crime like Hastert was. Still: I don't recommend it.)

The chances of your house burning down and taking all your cash with it are much, much greater than the chances of the banking system collapsing and losing your money. But if you feel like you need to hoard more than $10,000 cash, just fill out the damn form.


Nuka cola caps is where the smart money is.
 
