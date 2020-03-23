 Skip to content
(The Drive)   When we said airlines could continue to operate, we didn't account for the controllers testing positive
8
lolmao500
2 hours ago  
Eh maybe that's what it'll take to shut down the freaking airlines for real so people stop flying around and spreading the virus.

Shelter in place? Quarantine? Please.
ImpendingCynic
12 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time before Donnie declares it's safe to fly without ATC, because his personal pilot is a smart guy who knows how not to hit things.
 
shaggai
11 minutes ago  
Well Reagan got behind these guys and farked them good, so they can't be that important.
 
firefly212
11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh maybe that's what it'll take to shut down the freaking airlines for real so people stop flying around and spreading the virus.

Shelter in place? Quarantine? Please.

Shelter in place? Quarantine? Please.
We need enough cargo planes to still keep supply chains going so we can make the equipment and scrubs/ppe to deal with this shiat, and then once its made, to get it where it needs to go.
 
Jeebus Saves
10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh maybe that's what it'll take to shut down the freaking airlines for real so people stop flying around and spreading the virus.

Shelter in place? Quarantine? Please.

Shelter in place? Quarantine? Please.
And we will have totally accounted for the problems that would cause because the government has a plan and will take care of it.
 
geom_00
10 minutes ago  
1) What website is that?

2)

Johnny From Airplane! The Movie
Youtube G5neabZ5pVQ
 
manhole
2 minutes ago  
Isn't ZNY supposed to cover Lonk-Iland?
 
Schmerd1948
less than a minute ago  
I've always tried to be positive in my life. Now you're telling my I'm wrong? fark you, asshole.
 
