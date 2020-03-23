 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   So how many is 'several'? This could be important   (fox17.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Vanderbilt hospital, healthcare workers test positive  
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2 is a couple
3 is a few
4 is some
5 is several
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The dictionary says several is more than two, but not many.
So it's kind of like saying you'll be there shortly, ambiguous.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: 2 is a couple
3 is a few
4 is some
5 is several


Depends. If I'm getting kicked in the nuts, 3 times is not "a few".
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Depends. If I'm getting kicked in the nuts, 3 times is not "a few".


It is if the alternative is "many"
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: jaylectricity: 2 is a couple
3 is a few
4 is some
5 is several

Depends. If I'm getting kicked in the nuts, 3 times is not "a few".


Are you not a man?

Kick me in the jimmy
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
all of them. We can't stop the spread of MRSA in healthcare, we aren't going to stop the spread of this.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: all of them. We can't stop the spread of MRSA in healthcare, we aren't going to stop the spread of this.


My coworkers and I are wondering when, not if, our pharmacy will close because someone will have the 'rona.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Without protective gear, it means "all."
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A bit less than a Brazillion.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"VUMC said all of the patients are now self-isolating at home."

Can't they self-isolate in the virus ward instead, treat patients for as long as they're able, and then get treated in turn as needed?
 
