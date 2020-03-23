 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   Vermont officials want to help save moose from ticks by infesting them with bullets instead   (vtdigger.org) divider line
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"So you see, we have to kill animals or else they'll die."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extreme social distancing.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RTFA, they lay out the case fairly well.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it will also protect sisters from being bitten.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: RTFA, they lay out the case fairly well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the moose to vamoose ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: RTFA, they lay out the case fairly well.


Yep, they do.

What happens is that the ticks tend to kill off the calves instead of the adult moose.  The ticks proliferate in areas with a high moose density, so killing some of the adults (a relative handful) keeps the density low enough that most of the calves will survive.

If you don't do that, everything will look good until suddenly the population will collapse as the adults start to die off because of age and there aren't enough young moose to replace them.  Culling some of the adults will, if done carefully, prevent that collapse.

And because moose permits are rare as hen's teeth, it's not like it's going to be a massive slaughter.  TFA mentions just 55 permits with an expected take of 33 moose.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is moose any good to eat?
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the "oh SHIAT" feeling you get when a deer darts out in front of your car?

For møøse, multiply by 10.

States should allow a lot more deer hunting, too.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: is moose any good to eat?


Hell yeah...

JC
 
dragonchild
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: is moose any good to eat?

It Kan be pretti nasti.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: is moose any good to eat?


A lot of people will tell you it is the best game meat going. I feel like caribou is up there too but I tend to agree.

Moose meat is way better than venison.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: is moose any good to eat?


Here's a pretty good chocolate moose recipe:

Muppet Show. Swedish Chef - Chocolate Moose (ep.220)
Youtube yAbWQFM4G24
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shooting ticks is fairly impressive.
They do not run very much, but they can jump and are pretty small
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Shooting ticks is fairly impressive.
They do not run very much, but they can jump and are pretty small


You use very tiny bullets.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: is moose any good to eat?


Moose is much closer to beef than deer.  IMO it's tastier and leaner than most beef.  I'm not crazy about deer but I won't pass on moose.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Moose meat is way better than venison.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "So you see, we have to kill animals or else they'll die."


Science and logic are hard
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: is moose any good to eat?


Yes.  It's similar to venison.

Back when the Smuggler's Notch Primitive Biathlon was still being held in Smuggler's Notch, VT, the food tent there would usually serve moose chili or moose stew.   It was always pretty good.

Since they've moved it to Morrisville, VT, it's just a bit too far to drive for me*, so I don't go anymore.  But they did have venison stew this last year at the Southern Vermont Primitive Biathlon in Manchester, VT, and that was good.


*Three hour drive there, then compete in a timed physical event, three hour drive back, and then you have to clean your gun when you get home because if you don't it will rust overnight.   Black powder is like that.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "So you see, we have to kill animals or else they'll die."


Yes.  That's how it works.

Nature has ways of keeping populations in check.  Unfortunately, we killed off many of those checks a long time ago.  For example, wolves have been extinct in Vermont since the 19th Century.

If you have a large population of Moose (or deer, or whatever), Nature will still get them.  But its just going to be disease and starvation, which is a bad way to go.  And can really devastate the population suddenly.

Hunting a few animals to keep the population in check is more ethical and does a better job than just waiting for them to starve off when the population gets too large.  Or waiting for a nasty disease.
 
