(NJ.com)   According to the CDC, homemade coronavirus masks are to be used as a last resort. NJ hospitals want them anyway   (nj.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is the last resort, because they don't have any at all.

I had to take a deep breath so I didn't type that in all caps. We all know who dropped the ball.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I was trying to understand why hospitals would throw out years and years of safety protocols and all I could come up with is things are more desperate than we're being told. When the people who don't panic start to panic, that's not good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but the orange man on the TV said the USA was the most prepared in the world?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The people who were ordering masks 6 months ago should have ordered more. I still have pasta at my house from way before this happened. Buy things in bulk.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just go to Target?
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the shiatshow Federal response, they're seeming wise in preparing for the worst case.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The feds doing that would have, but Trump fired them.  And then shredded their complicated "order more stuff" plan...apparently because Obama had a bigger dick than he did.

It's the kind of thing that happens when you put an insecure moron in charge of a lot of important things.

Try not to do it again, mmm?

Narrator:  they'll do it again.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As I said in yesterday's thread about the masks:  we have never needed them in these quantities before.  It's an exponential rise in demand.  They DID buy in bulk, and masks were so prevalent that hospital workers had communal boxes that they could just take from whenever they felt like they needed one, and then threw them away after a single use.  That's how many of the things hospitals had on-hand before 2020 dawned.  There was absolutely no question of shortage of stock before the pandemic.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Good news, everybody, we're extending arts and crafts time by four hours today.
My fingers hurt.
What's that?
My fingers hurt.
Oh, well, now your back's gonna hurt....

I knew there was reason all the kids were ordered to stay at home. Paper plates and yarn---presto---face mask.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I m guessing that, in a week or two, they are going to be sending out announcements for people to stop making masks because they have more than they can use. Crafters are notorious for going crazy anyway (see the stories about the sweaters for penguins and recent stories about koala mittens needed after the Australia wildfires) but shut a crafter in the house with their stash of fabric, then give them a project? Mayhem.

/ in all seriousness, even if the masks aren't 100% effective, they are better than nothing
// helps the people making them. People need to feel needed and if you can contribute somehow while self-isolating, all the better.

Grumpy Cat plushie agrees and says he is ready
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't feel so stupid wearing my shiatty disposable masks or dust masks. They at least prevent aerosols, useless though they may be against viruses. Besides, you really should practice with masks before you waste the few good ones you might have bought over the last couple of years.

In a pinch, head scarves are always fashionable with certain people, so why not dig your winter scarves or summer silks out and put them in service late or early?

I have a nervous cough, but it is older than most people I meet, so all I really need is a reminder not to cough, including vitamin C chewables and Werther's candies.

Thimk.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dug through my old construction tools/supplies, thinking I might have some masks to donate, as I usually buy a pack of them to keep on hand for working with insulation, or other old house dust of the ages...  I found only one N95 mask, and a mouse had shiat in it.  Mmmm, hantavirus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love off-model Grumpy Cat!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's true, but as was mentioned in the boobies, trump totally dropped the ball when he didn't order even more when he placed the last order.  He also farked up ordering the rubbing alcohol at my local Walgreens.  They've been out for a month.  And don't get me started on how he farked up the toilet paper order.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and daughter are making them.

Hundreds of them
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I posted this in another Corona thread, but my sister in law is a nurse in NY state and they have staff sewing up masks because they are out.

At my hospital in NC we are reusing N95s for a whole shift, and are conserving ppe by cancelling many surgeries and not using ppe for minor things like patients with VRE/MRSA (flesh eating/drug resistant bacteria).


Keep fumbling that football Mr Trump...
 
TheLads69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife, an elementary school principal, just found 750 masks in "go" bags (for emergencies) that are in the classrooms in her building.  She is taking those to the local hospital.  There will probably be another large amount in the other two buildings in the district.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're not familiar with 'just in time' logistics are you?

That's another thing that hopefully will go away in the future.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I hate to say this, but he may be right about this. There is evidence from sources digne de foi that the USA has, despite all the tax cuts, better preparation than most, partly due to a massive military spending machine that can hide the resources to colonize Mars in its paper clip slush fund. It is wise governance and fore-sight that is lacking, not money, materiel or delivery systems. Coca Cola alone has one of the best delivery systems in the world and has been delivering vaccines that have to be kept chilled to the world along side every bottle or can of Coke drunk in the jungles or deserts of Deepest Darkest Time Line Africa.

Isn't it great that Africa is scarcely touched by this due to have almost no people over 60? Mexico's death rate is, as I have pointed out elsewhere, lower than the death rate in any state except Utah, and it's full of young unemployed people who yearn to be your baby sitters, au pairs and nurses, not to mention contractors, lawn mowers and fast food service slaveys.

Open the borders to the Taco trucks! Give Trump a silver fork and knife and let him dig in to Mexican pizzas!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

They're supposed to be discarded after a single use.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The wisest thing ever said (courtesy of the Church of the SubGenius):

BEWARE THE STEALERS OF SLACK!


Efficiency is the diametrical opposite of resilience, and the secret to the latter is slack.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But I've been told masks only work one way. If you're sick you should wear one so you don't spread the virus but they otherwise don't protect you from catching it. Even the Surgeon General said so. Why does everyone need masks if they don't do anything to protect you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sounds like somebody has a bad case of the SUPPOSED-TAHS. The Simpsons.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Considering the shiatshow Federal response, they're seeming wise in preparing for the worst case.


Governor was just on TV. She described the number of items sent by the Federal Response Team. It was enough to cover one shift at one hospital.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Enh I'd let that one go.  People stopped being stupid about that horse a while back now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yes, they can. They catch other people's coughs and keep them out of your nose. Also, if you are super aware, you may want to wear your glasses or swimming googles. Dentists wear those masks to avoid swallowing their patient's coughs direct into their face as well as to avoid coughing directly into their patients mouth.  Learn from the pros. Dentists may be scorned by the medical establishment, but the mouth is part of the human body and I don't who denies it. Sames with eyes. Optomistrists are our first line of defence against many evils, even heart disease. PROTECT YOUR EYES! If you don't want to look totally gormless, sunglasses will do. You paid a fortune for them, you might as well wear them, even at night (but not while walking at night).
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exactly.
I just got a call from UPMC about my PCP visit in a couple of days - they really don't want anyone in their hospital if they can help it, and are trying to set everyone up with telemed appointments, either by internet or phone call. That's more than fine with me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell Trump it is time for the panic room. Arrange a nice solitary room in Sing Sing. Rush! rush! rush! Get those Secret Service men trotting and put a teenage blonde out front!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Trump cared ... Trump Organization wouldn't have spent the last 40 years selling fake luxury water drawn from the municipal water mains of Connecticut. He wouldn't have sold crappy steaks by mail order. He would never have cut any deals with Sharper Image. He wouldn't be the owner of a Fake University and Fake charities that pay massive amounts to his golf courses. He wouldn't be hotelier to the underworld and international criminals. He wouldn't screw Russian kleptocrats hiding their fortunes from their soon-to-be ex-wives and toy boys.

Long story short: Trump does nothing, because he cares about nothing but Trump. If Trump cared he would never have openly expressed his regrets at giving Half-Scoop his precious name.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another fashion victim with inadequate protection. Oh, well. If the breathing doesn't kill you, the sex will. Still better than no protection at all
 
NEDM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

They're supposed to, yes.  But that's a thing of the past now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sewing masks is the new knitting for the troops.

Funny old world, innit, but thank God we have those crafty aunts, especially mine, because she is not only good at all the arts and crafts known to humanity, she is a former palliative care nurse and tells the best graveyard humour jokes.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yep.
I misunderstood your intent when I replied.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's Barack Obama's Fault There's a Shortage of N95 Respirator Masks

According to [The Los Angeles Times], "After the swine flu epidemic in 2009, a safety-equipment industry association and a federally sponsored task force both recommended that depleted supplies of N95 respirator masks [...] be replenished by the stockpile." The problem is that didn't happen.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

"In short, even though the Obama administration was advised to replenish the national stockpile of the N95 respirator masks, they didn't."

... and neither did the Trump administration, which has had 3 years to do something about it.
 
Loren
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NEDM: As I said in yesterday's thread about the masks: we have never needed them in these quantities before. It's an exponential rise in demand. They DID buy in bulk, and masks were so prevalent that hospital workers had communal boxes that they could just take from whenever they felt like they needed one, and then threw them away after a single use. That's how many of the things hospitals had on-hand before 2020 dawned. There was absolutely no question of shortage of stock before the pandemic.


They have always been intended as single-use items.  That's the safest way to handle them.  Reuse is already a risky expedient.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As others have mentioned, this IS a last resort. My mom's in the thick of it now - she's an infectious disease specialist in a large hospital system in the NYC metro area. They're reusing masks between patients and rationing everything, because there is nowhere near enough supplies.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

They have always been intended as single-use items.  That's the safest way to handle them.  Reuse is already a risky expedient.


Is re-use riskier than not using one at all or using a homemade one?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When your choice is a homemade cloth mask or a bandanna, the cloth mask starts looking pretty damned good.
 
CNichols
‘’ now  
I've got my anti-coronavirus mask ready.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
