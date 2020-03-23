 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chronicle Herald)   Stuck at home because of a pandemic and/or house arrest? Get the kids involved in gardening   (thechronicleherald.ca) divider line
30
    More: PSA, Plant, Seed, Fruit, Plant morphology, Sprouting, plant pots, older kids, Ginger  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 10:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will have to wait for the snow to melt.
 
synithium
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fatten them up for the inevitable cannibalism.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My kids helped assemble raised beds this weekend.  They'll help with the planting in a month or so.

Gardening is a good hobby in general for kids to participate in.  But it can also be a little bit of the world right now that you can control with your own hands.  That can have a great impact on morale.

Virus Victory gardens need to be a thing.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: We will have to wait for the snow to melt.


Why?  You sound lazy.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Starting some seeds today, actually (indoors, it's supposed to snow in Boston).
 
rogue49
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Might as well start farming and get an agrarian culture again
We're going that way...at least, not yet.
But good to be prepared with the kids 😉
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We put root vegetables in the ground on Sat.. then it snowed last night. Hope they survive.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: We will have to wait for the snow to melt.


Yeah for a Halifax paper, you'd think they'd hold off with gardening tips. I don't know what the weather is like i  Halifax, but it's snowing in Ottawa and the ground is still frozen solid.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: My kids helped assemble raised beds this weekend.  They'll help with the planting in a month or so.

Gardening is a good hobby in general for kids to participate in.  But it can also be a little bit of the world right now that you can control with your own hands.  That can have a great impact on morale.

Virus Victory gardens need to be a thing.


I'm building mine next weekend.  Started my seeds almost 3 weeks ago and they're doing very well.  Total cost of materials about $60.  Everyone who can, should.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At this point, gardening looks more like essential survival training than just a hobby.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark nightmare.....
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: We will have to wait for the snow to melt.


do you have florescent lights ?

i about to get some seeds going under lights so i can get stuff ready for outside mothers day but lettuce and other stuff can easily be grown full under your typical florescent tubes.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The seeds are started!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
do as fearless leader does...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

synithium: Fatten them up for the inevitable cannibalism.


Oreminer: Approves:

[Fark user image 742x331]


Forgot to quote, wow.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I look forward to starting my garden in another month. I've planned out the plants, but I'm lazy and buy seedlings instead of seed because my success rate is too low.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've got weeds that need pulling.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Making Americans Garden Again, Chard-mate Leektardos
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

StrikitRich: I've got weeds that need pulling.


Hey, so does Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen!
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

User image checks out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Laughing my ass off. Four-fifths of the U.S. population live in cities. It's safe to assume that most of them don't have gardening supplies.

And then we get this article, which suggest giving your kid a friggin' Chia Pet ("grassy head", really?!) and letting them watch it for a couple of friggin' weeks. That'll keep them riveted.

"How are we supposed to do this?", you say? Yeah. Deliveries are now at the "whenever I feel like it" stage - no one remembers what "4 to 6 weeks" sounds like in terms of residential delivery timeframe any more - and in the states most affected and most urbanized, going out for a Chia Pet or potting soil & pots will likely net you a goddamned citation.

This is right up there with Ivanka suggesting you make a tent fort in your living room and enjoy popcorn & s'mores while you wait it out.
 
CrazyGerbilLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We're trying to not go out. I am intending to start seedlings indoors (using leftover seeds from other years), but I don't have any soil. If I had thought about it a week ago when it was warm, I would have dug some out of my garden, but it's been well below freezing the last few days and everything's frozen. I don't think soil's essential enough to go out to buy, so I am still waiting. I'm not doing tomatoes or peppers this year because we have a terrible blight problem, and I don't think I have anything else that needs to be started super early, so hopefully it will be fine.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rampant gentrification in your neighborhood resulting in old homes being razed to make way for tall skinnies? Roam the construction lots and dig up the bulbs left behind before they're bulldozed away!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: We will have to wait for the snow to melt.


Fire up the Yardwork Simulator.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Laughing my ass off. Four-fifths of the U.S. population live in cities. It's safe to assume that most of them don't have gardening supplies.

And then we get this article, which suggest giving your kid a friggin' Chia Pet ("grassy head", really?!) and letting them watch it for a couple of friggin' weeks. That'll keep them riveted.

"How are we supposed to do this?", you say? Yeah. Deliveries are now at the "whenever I feel like it" stage - no one remembers what "4 to 6 weeks" sounds like in terms of residential delivery timeframe any more - and in the states most affected and most urbanized, going out for a Chia Pet or potting soil & pots will likely net you a goddamned citation.

This is right up there with Ivanka suggesting you make a tent fort in your living room and enjoy popcorn & s'mores while you wait it out.


Sorry you live in what will soon be an urban hellscape.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snow melts off later today, but it's going to be another week and a half before it's dry enough to plow.  Starting some seeds tonight or tomorrow.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The seedlings I planted are starting to come up: peas, spinach, lettuce, radishes, mustard and bok choy. I have indoor starts going as well for stuff that needs warmer weather. I'm also doing pepper starts in the greenhouse for the community garden.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: NkThrasher: My kids helped assemble raised beds this weekend.  They'll help with the planting in a month or so.

Gardening is a good hobby in general for kids to participate in.  But it can also be a little bit of the world right now that you can control with your own hands.  That can have a great impact on morale.

Virus Victory gardens need to be a thing.

I'm building mine next weekend.  Started my seeds almost 3 weeks ago and they're doing very well.  Total cost of materials about $60.  Everyone who can, should.


So, for real, if you're even remotely passionate about this call your Senators, US Rep, and state Legislators and tell them you want a victory garden program.

I called mine last week and the next day I got a call from my US Rep's staff saying that my rep was taking it to a meeting that day to lean on the Dept of Ag to do it and that they thought that it was a great idea.

My garden is a bit over engineered (because, well, it's fun to over engineer things), and I think I'm about $120 into it.  I'm special though in that my soil is poisoned by PFAS water and mosquito spray from the prior owners, so I have to do deep raised beds.  If I had viable soil and wasn't being silly about it I could have easily done this for a quarter the price so far, if not even less.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.