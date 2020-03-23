 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wondering if you are a covidiot? Well if you have to ask
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's pretty fetch.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is a lot of stuff on urban dictionary, and not much for news on Yahoo
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look on my wipes, ye Mighty, and despair!
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I look at toilet paper users in general as idiots. If you are cleaning poo off of your body, a dry piece of thin paper shouldn't be your end game. Get some baby wipes. 1 sheet and done, or 2 if you had tacos.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some dumbass is spreading a falsehood about COVID-19:

"Chinese Originated Virus Infesctious Disease"

I want to find that stupid asshole, and cough all over them.

/not COVID-19 positive, thank God the deities
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*INFECTIOUS

/not sure where the extraneous "s" came from
//probably fat-fingered the keyboard
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...you'll never know.
Funky motherf*ckers will not be told to go.
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Most of the new words added to our lexicon in the last 12 years (as far as I've been tracking) seem to result from people either acting stupid, evil, or both.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The pandemic is great because it has allowed my Covid-19 Gone Wild, 19 And Barely Legal porno videos to come to fruition
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wondering if youre a member of Coverdale/Page?
You don't even have to ask because youre the bass player.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

6nome: The pandemic is great because it has allowed my Covid-19 Gone Wild, 19 And Barely Legal porno videos to come to fruition


Instead of the girls taking off their tops, they take off their masks instead?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Covidiot won't catch on. It's not funny. Feels contrived.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, those people are idiots, but I think this term is even more appropriate for those who refuse to believe it's a big deal at all.  Those people are the real "Covidiots" who are going to get lots of people killed.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Look on my wipes, ye Mighty, and despair!


How did you know I've been marathoning CIV IV??
 
6nome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: 6nome: The pandemic is great because it has allowed my Covid-19 Gone Wild, 19 And Barely Legal porno videos to come to fruition

Instead of the girls taking off their tops, they take off their masks instead?


No, I'm cornering the surgical mask fetish market.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Covidiot won't catch on. It's not funny. Feels contrived.


Like Klobmentum.  It might have been real, but it was a stupid word.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Arkanaut: Look on my wipes, ye Mighty, and despair!

How did you know I've been marathoning CIV IV??


Bysshe please.
 
oldfool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meintx2001
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldJames: I look at toilet paper users in general as idiots. If you are cleaning poo off of your body, a dry piece of thin paper shouldn't be your end game. Get some baby wipes. 1 sheet and done, or 2 if you had tacos.


So do you throw your baby wipes in the trash can? Or are you part of the sewage fatberg problem? Oh, I bet they say "Flushable" right? LOL
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: RoboZombie: Arkanaut: Look on my wipes, ye Mighty, and despair!

How did you know I've been marathoning CIV IV??

Bysshe please.


Huh?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: That's pretty fetch.


I've recently said that word to several folks just to get their reaction. The reaction? None. I don't think "fetch" (in terms of it being recalled from that movie) is even part of the joke-lexicon anymore.

:(
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While I was all "WTF is wrong with people?" too when the TP hoarding started, I almost wish now that I had bought some extra. While I have enough to last me a while for now, the two stores I shop at haven't had any for almost three weeks now.
 
