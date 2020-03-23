 Skip to content
"The blast was significant enough to launch the couch frame into the air where it hung up on the power lines which were approximately 20-30 feet above the ground"
ZAZ [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
A friend had a couch full of scabies mites. This would have been a fitting end.
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Reported for calling out oldfarthenryin the headline.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
51 minutes ago  
Morgantown, West Virginia?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnh2005
48 minutes ago  
Happens to me like once-a-week...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
The can calculate power of blast but not exact height?
 
doomsdayaddams
45 minutes ago  

LewDux: The can calculate power of blast but not exact height?


It's one of those quantum-positioning thing. Speed or location, not both.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  

LewDux: The can calculate power of blast but not exact height?


They can tell the blast was powerful enough to put the couch up on the power lines, because it's still on the power lines.

But that's not good enough and you want them to get up on a ladder to measure the height of live power lines?
 
HighlanderRPI
35 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A friend had a couch full of scabies mites. This would have been a fitting end.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
33 minutes ago  
Been there, done that.

When I was a kid, the school had one of those projects where we built model rockets and launched them on the football field.  Later that summer, a friend and I got the bright idea to turn my 2-stage rocket into an explosive missile.  Allegedly.  The idea was to steal some black powder from his dad and pour it into a used 2nd stage motor then seal it with tape.  In multi-stage rockets, you'd use a special first stage motor with a little hole in the top.  When the first stage fuel burned to the top, a jet of flame would go out the top and ignite the 2nd stage motor.  We figured it't burn thru the tape, ignite the powder, and the engine housing would enclose the explosion enough for most of the powder to ignite, then explode the housing with a big bang.

In our minds, it'd go up a few hundred feet, go boom, and we'd pick up the pieces.  In reality, it turns out the black powder load was somewhat heavier than the solid fuel that was originally in the motor.  When the first stage ignited, the rocket didn't shoot off the pad.  It ever-so-slowly crept into the air.  It was majestic.  Until it got about 30-40' in the air and the 2nd stage exploded.  It was less dramatic than I expected.  Sounded like a small shotgun a quarter mile away.  And it wasn't as destructive as I expected.  The rocket split up one side but was otherwise intact, including the chute and elastic band...which hung up on the power lines over my friend's driveway.  He said, "I think you should go home now."  So I went.  Just left him there to take the heat.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

JesseL: LewDux: The can calculate power of blast but not exact height?

They can tell the blast was powerful enough to put the couch up on the power lines, because it's still on the power lines.

But that's not good enough and you want them to get up on a ladder to measure the height of live power lines?


Yes, please
 
MechaPyx
23 minutes ago  
Just keep an eye on Instagram posts. Whoever did it will post it soon enough.
 
ColPapa
17 minutes ago  
Hey - where's the Coronavirus?
 
