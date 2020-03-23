 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYC Department of Health says Keep Calm and Masturbate. And if you need help with that, here's a handy photo we're distributing for personal use   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: News, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Masturbation, Hygiene, personal life, good time, Hairstylist Brian Magallones, close contact  
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful picture of what partnered sex might look like.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will trade better photo's for TF... TP...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now you too can craft your very own fleshlight from government cheese!
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Having close contact- including sex - with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.

Nice... a small circle of people. Giggity, always wanted to give that a try....

And no "group sex" either, the agency said.

Well, that's a buzzkill.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mused in an earlier thread about what kind of demographic effects we can expect from this. I can see it going either way. We'll find out around Christmastime, into early 2021.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny_vegas emerges after 3 months of COVID-19 quarantine

memeworld.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when we fired a surgeon general for this?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was praying TFA did not have a pic of Pelosi.  New way to bump uglies.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done and done!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Having close contact- including sex - with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.

Bunch of jerks around here.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Masturbation will not spread COVID-19

It depends on where you finish on her.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x238]

Now you too can craft your very own fleshlight from government cheese!


*triggered*
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So carry on as usual?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who horny
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Waaaaaaaaaaaay ahead of you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Stephen Stills - Love The One You're With
Youtube HH3ruuml-R4
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You just sit at home and masturbate
Your phone is gonna ring soon
But you just can't wait
For that call....
Captain Jack will get you high tonight
And take you to your special island
Captain Jack will get you by tonight
Just a little push, and you'll be smilin'
 
synithium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So pretty much par for the course for Fark.  Got it.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Give your meat a good ol' rub
Youtube u2X7GCUhZJs
 
OldJames
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would risk the virus for some choice ass
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Who horny
[Fark user image 422x750]


I mean...if I'm drunk and locked up and nobody is going to find out....
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those are some ugly feet in that photo.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The next safest partner is someone you live with,"

For those of you in mom's basement, this isn't exactly license but . . .
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Having close contact- including sex - with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.

And no "group sex" either, the agency said.


Sooo, are gangbangs in or out?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: "Having close contact- including sex - with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19.

And no "group sex" either, the agency said.


Sooo, are gangbangs in or out?


As long as you don't form a circle, I guess?
 
