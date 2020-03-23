 Skip to content
(Today) U.S. Surgeon General says its going to get bad this week. Plans to reissue this statement for every week going forward for the foreseeable future
55
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm reading this while sitting at my work where we're now working in shifts to limit our exposure while keeping the facilities chugging along... and not sensibly chuckling.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/sorry
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Count your blessings if you can...

Elton John - Roy Rogers (Yellow Brick Road 15 of 21)
Youtube lGIds7cSf3U
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh... *this* week is when it's going to get bad?  I'm sure New York, Washington, California, etc. will be so relieved to know that it hasn't been bad yet
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Once the rest of the team gets in our big conversation will be are we setting up shifts, or setting folks up to work remotely. All while working around an owner who won't believe it's needed. Oughta be a fun day.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company, who is based in Germany, has us working in shifts last week, and now this week all non-essentials are working from home.  I consider myself very fortunate.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doing the same thing here except I'm being exposed to truck drivers.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doing the same thing here except I'm being exposed to truck drivers.


That's hazardous even without a virus that turns your lungs into bloody foam.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Once the rest of the team gets in our big conversation will be are we setting up shifts, or setting folks up to work remotely. All while working around an owner who won't believe it's needed. Oughta be a fun day.


Remind them that the point IS that nothing happens.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're so f*cked.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait waiiiiiit but I've been assured all morning by Fark Russians that president Sundown had this handled.

HANDLED!!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be bad this week, but just 15 days and we're home free.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody panic!  Again.  People only eat up so much of the fear mongering before they get sick of it and say fark it.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is going to die this week, thanks to the idiots who enjoyed spring break last week.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The triage tents at major metros are unnerving me.  Needed, but unnerving.  My peeps at UCLA are going to have a shiatshow.  It tears at my heart what's about to happen.

/everywhere
/UCLA med ctr was home
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What idiots. It's already bad.

What he's saying is "the numbers are going to get worse." There are already far more folks infected, sickened, and dying than the numbers are showing, because this administration felt that knowing what the fark was going on should take a back seat to looking good while mitigating it.

The continuing delusion under which the Trump administration is operating is causing harm to us all.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump's most passionate followers are listening very closely to the Surgeon General.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remember, folks flocked to Florida from up & down the Eastern seaboard for spring break, a ritual that's gone on for decades, and then all those asymptomatic assholes brought their newfound coronavirus friends back to their schools, their homes, their friends, their co-workers, their families.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It hasnt. Not even close. When you have tens of thousands of people who need hospital beds and nurses to keep them alive and they dont have em, thats when it's really bad.

And this is whats going to happen in about 45 days
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Instead of walking straight to the promised land of emergency universal healthcare, ubi, and distribution of medical supplies we're following discount orange Moses through the desert while he gets all of us lost in his own dementia.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Right.  15 days.  Funny how in China, which went all-in on totalitarian-style distancing, it took them six weeks to start picking up any of the pieces, and in some places businesses aren't expected to come back online until early April -- more than two months after they were closed.

See:  https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03​/12/bus​iness/china-coronavirus-economy.html
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Or, you know, the fault  of the state that didn't shut down the beaches....were those people also young stupid millenials too?  The state figured they could extract some of that sweet beach money from these kids, and then, these kids would go home and take their COVID with them...leaving all the money and none of the COVID.

But sure, it is a bunch of horny 20 year olds.

Indeed.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

There aren't in cases in my redneck-ass county yet, so I have that going for me, which is nice.

Unless of course there are cases but they're the "pray the sick away" type that won't go to the doctor... shiat.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"U.S. Surgeon General says its going to get bad this week. Plans to reissue this statement for every week going forward for the foreseeable future"

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Everybody panic!  Again.  People only eat up so much of the fear mongering before they get sick of it and say fark it.


I am seeing less and less of this sentiment....Let's check in with you next week, shall we?
 
caddisfly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 570x151]


There was a Trump speech where you could see his soul wither and die a bit.  Good on him. You have to do what you can, even if the morons make it difficult.

Meanwhile, in my corner of the world, neighbors are actively helping one another, including grocery shopping for the elderly. It's really cool, and it's toned down my cynicism.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
According to earlier articles the case count is doubling every 7-10 days. This week should be twice as bad as last week.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is the longest, most terrifying opening cut scene for Fallout 5 I could have imagined.  Now to get these VR goggles off......
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trump's most passionate followers are listening very closely to the Surgeon General.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The first day seemed like a week and the second day seemed like five days. And the third day seemed like a week again and the fourth day seemed like eight days. And the fifth day you went to see your mother and that seemed just like a day, and then you came back and later on the sixth day, in the evening, when we saw each other, that started seeming like two days, so in the evening it seemed like two days spilling over into the next day and that started seeming like four days, so at the end of the sixth day on into the seventh day, it seemed like a total of five days. And the sixth day seemed like a week and a half. I have it written down, but I can show it to you tomorrow if you want to see it.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: Oh... *this* week is when it's going to get bad?  I'm sure New York, Washington, California, etc. will be so relieved to know that it hasn't been bad yet


It isn't.

And it still isn't.

Well, it will be bad, but we have a while yet before we hit 'worst'.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

And nothing of value will be lost.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am seeing less and less of this sentiment....Let's check in with you next week, shall we?


Nobody wants the second coming of Jeebus.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Right.  15 days.  Funny how in China, which went all-in on totalitarian-style distancing, it took them six weeks to start picking up any of the pieces, and in some places businesses aren't expected to come back online until early April -- more than two months after they were closed.

See:  https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/​12/business/china-coronavirus-economy.​html


You might want to check out the the presnident's recent twitter activity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

[Fark user image 850x651]
/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though


People grasp it just fine.  They see that and think it's not bad because there are 350 million people in this country.  Some of you have lost all perspective on this.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, how long before Trump* fires this guy?
 
baronm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

[Fark user image 850x651]
/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though


Try not using log scale.  Sure, it's a better visualization for those who understand numbers, but it's not as dramatic as the linear scale.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

[Fark user image image 850x651]
/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though


Yep.

Can't use the logarithmic grapg though, they won't know what that is; it just looks like a steaight line.

Need the linear, with the hockey stick headed for the moon. They still won't understand it, but it will intuitively look menacing. Well, once it is explained that it is infected people, not the stock market or his approval rating.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I am seeing less and less of this sentiment....Let's check in with you next week, shall we?


I'm seeing more and more of it.  People aren't ok with the possibility of losing everything they have ever worked for.  But if they do, at least they have their health, right?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

And nothing of value will be lost.


dhresource.comView Full Size
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/23/us/cal​i​fornia-stay-at-home-beach-goers/index.​html
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hate to break it to you, but the case count is doubling every 2.5 days.  It's the data that aren't keeping up.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Right.  15 days.  Funny how in China, which went all-in on totalitarian-style distancing, it took them six weeks to start picking up any of the pieces, and in some places businesses aren't expected to come back online until early April -- more than two months after they were closed.

See:  https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/​12/business/china-coronavirus-economy.​html

You might want to check out the the presnident's recent twitter activity

[Fark user image 286x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh, I know you were being sarcastic.  But the President and his bot army aren't.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

[Fark user image 850x651]
/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though

People grasp it just fine.  They see that and think it's not bad because there are 350 million people in this country.  Some of you have lost all perspective on this.


...and you suck at math.

The difference between current (known) cases - 30k - and 350 million is 13.5 doublings. With cases doubling every 2-3 days, if no action is taken, you are looking at the entire population infected in 30-45 days, mathematically.

At tail end it won't quite work out, because not everyone will actually get it, but the point is that it only takes a month to get to where you seem to care. And we are, actually, closer to that than the math suggests because our number of confirmed cases are artificially low due to lack of testing.

Anyway, my point is, you suck at math. Also, the difference between everyone getting it and only half the country getting it is, mathematically, 2-3 days.

Also, that doesn't matter to the point of flattening the curve, because in the existing hotspots, we are already at or above capacity, the point at which people will begin to die for lack of care.

That is what we are trying to do - reduce the new infection rate enough that the health care system can keep up. And your attitude isn't helping.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

[Fark user image image 850x651]
/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though


Trump45: log-rythmic? Like when I squeeze one out? No problem here.
Unfortunately your business-man prez can't understand anything and America will pay a heavy price.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

What he's saying is "the numbers are going to get worse." There are already far more folks infected, sickened, and dying than the numbers are showing,


I see you are unfamiliar with "exponential" growth.  You should google it and educate yourself.

Hospitals are about to be overwhelmed. We ain't seen nothing yet.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baronm: Try not using log scale.  Sure, it's a better visualization for those who understand numbers, but it's not as dramatic as the linear scale.


God's Hobo Penis: Can't use the logarithmic grapg though, they won't know what that is; it just looks like a steaight line.



The log scale wasn't to try to scare people who don't know how to read a log plot; it was document that "that thar's an exponential" and also that my rough 10x/week growth numbers are not actually that far off.

I kind've doubt that kind of growth can continue much longer, though; Not because the actual number of cases has stopped growing, but because once we get upwards of 100k I rather doubt testing can keep up. In some of the biggest hot spots they're already not testing patients with probable cases because if it won't impact treatment, because testing consumes valuable supplies.
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

And nothing of value will be lost.

[dhresource.com image 600x600]


Username checks out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Apparently a lot of people don't really grasp the idea of exponential growth on any kind of intuitive level, so we're reduced to telling them "next week is going to be ten times worse than this week" for a bunch of weeks in a row.

[Fark user image 850x651]
/ This is still apparently too complicated for the president, though

People grasp it just fine.  They see that and think it's not bad because there are 350 million people in this country.  Some of you have lost all perspective on this.

...and you suck at math.

The difference between current (known) cases - 30k - and 350 million is 13.5 doublings. With cases doubling every 2-3 days, if no action is taken, you are looking at the entire population infected in 30-45 days, mathematically.

At tail end it won't quite work out, because not everyone will actually get it, but the point is that it only takes a month to get to where you seem to care. And we are, actually, closer to that than the math suggests because our number of confirmed cases are artificially low due to lack of testing.

Anyway, my point is, you suck at math. Also, the difference between everyone getting it and only half the country getting it is, mathematically, 2-3 days.

Also, that doesn't matter to the point of flattening the curve, because in the existing hotspots, we are already at or above capacity, the point at which people will begin to die for lack of care.

That is what we are trying to do - reduce the new infection rate enough that the health care system can keep up. And your attitude isn't helping.


Not overwhelming healthcare is a goal that we can no longer achieve.  That should not be the priority right now.  We need to have a plan to take care of the people who live through this.  And that's going to be vastly more people than will die from this.  We need to think of the many, not the few.  What we're doing now is the electoral college of plans.  The minority are deciding the fate of the majority.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Problem is, a lot of those kids probably weren't from Florida.  Now they are going to go back to their home states
 
