(Patheos)   An ultra right-wing religious-run government will be ending the Death Penalty. Fark: Not Texas or Oklahoma   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Capital punishment, Human rights, Crime, Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Humanists International, Stoning  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame when you can admire Radical Islam for taking the moral ground

For all the talk of 'sanctity of life', Republicans always have a gleam in their eyes, when they pull the switch
 
aagrajag
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The change may have something to do with the country's new Minister of Justice, Nasredeen Abdulbari, a 41-year-old former Georgetown student who has said one of his goals is to put Sudan's laws in "conformity with international human rights."

He'll have been brutally murdered within a year.

I wish him the best of luck, though.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
... for apostasy.  Presumably you can still get the death penalty for lots of other ridiculous things, no?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Misleading article is misleading. Sudan didn't do away with the death penalty. Sudan quit putting people to death for being an atheist. Even Florida, much less Texas or Oklahoma, didn't put people to death for being an atheist. At least that wasn't the crime they charged atheists with before executing them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

poison_amy: ... for apostasy.  Presumably you can still get the death penalty for lots of other ridiculous things, no?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Misleading headline, not article.

FTFM
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: It's a shame when you can admire Radical Islam for taking the moral ground

For all the talk of 'sanctity of life', Republicans always have a gleam in their eyes, when they pull the switch


So let's say I execute people like you for making this statement. Then later I stop doing it. How do I become morally Superior to people who never did it in the first place? You don't get high ground for digging a hole, living there, then crawling out and say "I've risen more than you!"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby has the reading ability of someone who went to an ultra right wing religious run school.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

poison_amy: ... for apostasy.  Presumably you can still get the death penalty for lots of other ridiculous things, no?


Yes, yes you can. Wiki doesn't specify if it's the rapist, victim or both that get a death sentence.


Crimes that attract capital punishment[edit]
Crimes against the state such as espionage, instigation of war against the state and undermining constitutional order.[10]
Religious crimes. Muslims are prohibited from changing their religion (apostasy).
Crimes against body and soul. This includes murder and the instigation of a minor to commit suicide.[11]
Crimes of honour, public morality and reputation. This includes; adultery (which is punishable by stoning),[12] sodomy,[13] rape if it also constitutes adultery or sodomy,[14] incest[15] and prostitution.[16]
Article (27)(1) of the 1991 Act states that:
execution is either by hanging or stoning or in the same manner as the commitment of murder by the perpetrator, and may be as a hudud punishment or in retribution or approximation, and may be with crucifixion
Generally, however, the punishment is executed by hanging.[17]
 
Hachitori
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The government in Sudan controls nothing. They can make all the pretty little laws they want but no one pays any attention.


20 March 2020

"-- Sudan's prime minister said Monday he survived a "terror attack" after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital Khartoum.
Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was "safe and in good shape" following the explosion. Sudanese state TV said Hamdok had been heading to his office when the attack took place.
Hamdok also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at a large desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he'd survived.

The attack highlighted the fragility of Sudan's transition to civilian rule, almost a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir from power and replace him with a joint military-civilian government, which has promised to hold elections in three years.

However, Sudan's generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to civilians."


https://abcnews.go.com/International/​w​ireStory/sudan-pm-survives-assassinati​on-attempt-capital-69478827
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Sudan didn't do away with the death penalty. Sudan quit putting people to death for being an atheist.


And presumably, removed the death penalty for becoming a Christian or whatever.  Apostasy would apply to leaving Islam for any reason.

In theory, it's a step in the right direction.

But I'd keep in mind that they can change back to "kill the heretic" mode just as easily.  I wouldn't even put it past them to make this announcement just to find out how many ex-Islam folks come out of the woodwork.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I bet someone there will do something stupid and the penalty will be they die. Like trying to take a selfie from a skyscraper.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: It's a shame when you can admire Radical Islam for taking the moral ground

For all the talk of 'sanctity of life', Republicans always have a gleam in their eyes, when they pull the switch


Are you Subby?  'Cause you sound intellectually-challenged, just like Subby.
 
CNichols
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
While the headline is misleading, Texas and Oklahoma do like executing people. Like a lot.
 
