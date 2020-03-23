 Skip to content
(Slate) My snowflake's senior year has been RUINED by Coronavirus. How can I help him understand why a bunch of potentially dead old people are worth his senior prom? Is there a manager I can speak to?
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as someone who won't be connecting many from my graduating class at future reunions as many of them died in Viet Nam,
whomp whomp.

/Kid. Gimme your belt.
//we don't want any hangings.
/// And the toilet paper.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop acting like this virus only kills or affects old people, damnit.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VHS copy of Debbie Does Dallas?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A savage beating would probably be a good start.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get over it.

The number of people from my graduating class that I had any relationship with at all 5 years after graduation you could count on one hand.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Speaking as someone who won't be connecting many from my graduating class at future reunions as many of them died in Viet Nam,
whomp whomp.

/Kid. Gimme your belt.
//we don't want any hangings.
/// And the toilet paper.


// and the toilet seat

// Viet Nam...you'd hope more people would remember.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Obviously, I agree with canceling all the usual fun spring gatherings, but how do I help him navigate his disappointment?"

Didn't read the article, but the subheadline is enough. You know what, sometimes life deals you a shiatty hand and you have to deal with it. That's life, get used to it.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ohdontbeshy: VHS copy of Debbie Does Dallas?


They ported that stuff to DVD now. I hear a Blu-ray remaster will be out soon
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell him to grow up fast because he is about to be drafted into the great toilet paper war.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: A savage beating would probably be a good start.


That should have started many years before and they wouldn't be in this situation to begin with.

/Not really, you can be perfectly firm with your kids without physical violence
//No need to raise a snowflake either
///My eagle scout is taking this all perfectly in stride, he realizes exactly why it's necessary
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is actually a pretty reasonable question.  The parent recognizes that cancelling the usual events is necessary and is not whining about it.  She didn't use words as emotive as "ruined" that submitter stuffed in the headline.  She is just looking to help her kid navigate the situation.  She doesn't strike me as a Karen, just a parent looking out for her kid.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: They'll get over it.

The number of people from my graduating class that I had any relationship with at all 5 years after graduation you could count on one hand.


Left, or right hand?

/Rosie Palm
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teach him that life is filled with disappointments and learn to roll with the punches. Shiat ain't about you and your teenage brat.

I usually hate the boomers whining about millennials and all, but goddamn. You're being asked to stay the fark indoors. That is the sheer basic level of sacrifice required; go play some video games or something.

You could have a goddamn Netflix pity party with the whole senior class to watch films together. Besides, kid, you'll miss prom and the chance for both Covid-19 and STDs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Speaking as someone who won't be connecting many from my graduating class at future reunions as many of them died in Viet Nam,
whomp whomp.

/Kid. Gimme your belt.
//we don't want any hangings.
/// And the toilet paper.


You got toilet paper in your C-rats.  You probably used it for rolling joints, didn't you?

I had to fight a Republican Guard bear handed for TP.  How he got bear hands, I'll never know.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expectation management is key. Prepare him for everything getting canceled, and then if something does manage to get postponed until the fall and things are less grim, it'll be a nice surprise.

Exactly right. None of us knows for a fact when things will start getting back to normal. Putting a timeline on it encourages people to see a light at the end of the tunnel, and then when the shiat is still hitting the fan at that time, moving the timeline back encourages desperation and deliberate ignoring of the rules. That helps nobody.
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dad told me every single boy from his small Wisconsin farming town joined the Army.  Just before he was 20 years old, his regiment took over 50% casualties in Korea.  Things could be worse.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remind him that this is just preparing him for a lifetime of future disappointments.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: A savage beating would probably be a good start.


Plus as college-aged you can probably get away with misdemeanor assault instead of felony child abuse.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The future is now old man and it means you go 6 feet under faster than expected. Sucks to be you
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it sucks and normal life is ruined for the whole world for now. No concerts, no sports , no parties, no big events, nothing for a few months at least and 18 before anything close. We need to fix a lot of stuff after this and it will suck for a while but at the end of it I hope we become better as people.
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually a pretty reasonable letter.  It may seem silly as an adult, but try to remember that when you graduate HS at ~18 years old, HS has occupied ~1/4 of your life.  The capstone events seem pretty momentous, and disappointment at missing out on them makes total sense.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: They'll get over it.

The number of people from my graduating class that I had any relationship with at all 5 years after graduation you could count on one hand.


You could amputate my hand and still get an accurate count for people of my graduating class I had any relationship with 5 years subsequent!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Stop acting like this virus only kills or affects old people, damnit.


Umm you are yelling at a Fark headline you know.  The article says no such thing.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess what kid, if you want to be part of the larger community that you live in, then you have to realize that sometime ... it's not all about 'you'.  Life is going to occasionally crap on you...deal with it.  It isn't like you were stupid and wrapped your car around a tree, putting you in the hospital for three months & causing you to miss everything.  This time 'everyone' is missing everything.  See if you can set up a VR prom online*, put on the helmet, and dance around in your living room by yourself (well, with your VR girl/boyfriend), maybe even grab your ass occasionally & pretend it's her/him...

One other thing, about that whole community thing.  If you do decide that it's all about you & act the fool, infecting your neighbors, don't be too surprised if they (justifiably) turn on you.  Best case they just give you a beating & you hopefully learn something & go on with your life.  Or there's jail time, a record of which will follow you around.  Or you might be like the meat hording guy up in BC & make the main page of Fark, guaranteeing you that for the rest of Google's life, you acting like a selfish ass with be the first thing people see when they do a search on your name.  Or if it's egregious enough, you might just get shot/killed (we aren't there yet, but if unemployment hits 25%+ & 50%+ of the country is infected & riding things out...it wouldn't surprise me to see vigilante justice dealt out to those who are endangering those around them with their basic survival needs).

So far too long story short... deal with it/suck it up, it's NOT about you.

/*that might not be a bad business to throw quickly together, VR hosting of assorted 'senior year' activities: prom, you could do skip day in Tahiti, graduation, etc.  Sadly I'm in no position to exploit this, however if anyone does because of this I'd appreciate a cut of the profits...but I digress
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Do you like tasting food?  Do you like smelling things?  Do you like breathing normally & being able to walk around & otherwise be active?  If so then mark this as a story you can hopefully tell your grandkids.  Life ain't always going to dish out the good stuff but in the future, when you have shiatty days, you can look back at this and remember you made it through this pandemic and that shiatty day is nothing.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Aar1012: ohdontbeshy: VHS copy of Debbie Does Dallas?

They ported that stuff to DVD now. I hear a Blu-ray remaster will be out soon


The downside of newer formats is that the action seems clinical and on set; the "soap opera effect." If I don't believe my PE teacher has lured me down to his basement for ten bucks of dirty sex it just isn't the same experience.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Disapointment?

Waaa.  Sorry real life is finally rearing it's ugly head.

Life is nothing but one disappointment after another.  Be thankful you got a taste of it early so you'll be used to it longer.


And wait until you try to find a job after all this shiet winds down.  It ain't gonna be fun either.

Current HS grads are in for a rough go of it, proably for the next decade or so.  I would suggest embracing the horror and learning to love it.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would think it would be a lot easier to teach your kid about disappointment in an environment where literally every one of their peers is experiencing the same disappointment.  It's not like the prom is on and yours is the only kid who can't go.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

caljar: My Dad told me every single boy from his small Wisconsin farming town joined the Army.  Just before he was 20 years old, his regiment took over 50% casualties in Korea.  Things could be worse.


My mom is still SO angry about watching her friends go off to viet nam and not come back, so I never complained to her about high school stuff.  My uncle came back, thank f*ck, but it messed him up pretty good.  She's had to live with that reality since then and is thus extremely antiwar.  Nothing I could b*tch about would even come close.  Nothing.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ohdontbeshy: Aar1012: ohdontbeshy: VHS copy of Debbie Does Dallas?

They ported that stuff to DVD now. I hear a Blu-ray remaster will be out soon

The downside of newer formats is that the action seems clinical and on set; the "soap opera effect." If I don't believe my PE teacher has lured me down to his basement for ten bucks of dirty sex it just isn't the same experience.


Actually the biggest downside with the newer format/s is the high definition.  Now you get to see all the pimples on their assorted butts in all their glory...

/a friend told me that the full movie is out on PornHub
//ah Bambi, (seemingly) dumber than a box of rocks but ... whew she was hot back then
 
geduld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd be happy if about 25% of my graduating class got this and died.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mom: "Listen up buttercup. I know this sucks. You know this sucks. People are dying. This is the right thing to do and we're doing it. Man up, shut your pie hole, and go play video games. "
Kid: "But...."
Mom: "I'll give you something to cry about"

Is that so hard?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Aar1012: ohdontbeshy: VHS copy of Debbie Does Dallas?

They ported that stuff to DVD now. I hear a Blu-ray remaster will be out soon


In 4K you can really SEE the desperation, sadness, and daddy issues.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: That is actually a pretty reasonable question.  The parent recognizes that cancelling the usual events is necessary and is not whining about it.  She didn't use words as emotive as "ruined" that submitter stuffed in the headline.  She is just looking to help her kid navigate the situation.  She doesn't strike me as a Karen, just a parent looking out for her kid.


True, but tiltng at straw men is more fun.
 
NEDM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Once again, Farkers demonstrate their incredible ability for sympathy and empathy with others.

FTFA: "My teenager is acting like a normal teenager, and is incredibly disappointed that events that they've been looking forward to for a quarter of their life aren't happening.  What can I do to help them get over this?"

Fark: "Wow Karen, you stupid biatch.  Your snowflake is a biatch too and should be happy they're not being drafted to fight in an imperialist foreign war.  Life farking sucks, get the fark over it.  When I was their age, I had already lost all hope and they should too.  The both of you need a savaging beating."


Good farking grief you maniacs, tone it the fark down.  For a site that claims to hate boomers, y'all sure do love to act like them whenever the fark you please.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry, kid.  Shiat happens, and life isn't fair.  You can deal with it, or you can die.  Those are your options.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I had to fight a Republican Guard bear handed for TP.  How he got bear hands, I'll never know.


It's true, military service does prepare you to handle the challenges of civilian life.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

robodog: Dictatorial_Flair: A savage beating would probably be a good start.

That should have started many years before and they wouldn't be in this situation to begin with.

/Not really, you can be perfectly firm with your kids without physical violence
//No need to raise a snowflake either
///My eagle scout is taking this all perfectly in stride, he realizes exactly why it's necessary


But have you broken the news to your son that he's gay yet?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Sorry, kid.  Shiat happens, and life isn't fair.  You can deal with it, or you can die.  Those are your options.


You die even if you deal with it.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Life has disappointments and sometimes you just happen to time things wrong so you get more than the usual amount. My class was snakebitten. We couldn't go to DC for the annual Safety Patrol parade in '67 because of the protests. We couldn't go to the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry in 8th grade because of the Chicago 7 trial protests. We couldn't take our class trip to the WI state capitol and meet the governor because of the protests.

Not as bad as losing classmates who went to war but for 11-14 year olds, pretty disappointing.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
give them a trophy for doing nothing...that seems to be what happens to the snowflakes...makes them feel good.
 
fortunesmith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These problems matter
Youtube bCAnalgNQps
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NEDM: For a site that claims to hate boomers, y'all sure do love to act like them whenever the fark you please.


Yep. Sure is wall-to-wall "Fark you, I got mine" in here.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ive been hearing this a lot.  I suspect that once family and friends start dying this will peter out.
 
Dakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Callous: They'll get over it.

The number of people from my graduating class that I had any relationship with at all 5 years after graduation you could count on one hand.

Left, or right hand?

/Rosie Palm


Not Rosie O'Donnell?

/damn, I am so doing it wrong
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's weird to me that these articles act as if we shut everything down for no reason at all. Like...the REASON for the shut down is more important than the school stuff. It's not as if a high schooler can't understand the facts of the pandemic. My younger children understand the facts of what is happening and are more understanding, and less childish, than this high schooler.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Sorry, kid.  Shiat happens, and life isn't fair.  You can deal with it, or you can die.  Those are your options.


They are selling this to the kids all wrong.  You aren't going to get past their "I'm bulletproof" mentality, you just aren't.  They need to change the strategy with them.  Tell them that if they don't smarten up they will be directly responsible for bringing COVID-19 home and killing their parents and/or grandparents when it happens.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know, man. If I were back in school I'd LOVE being "locked down". No after school job. No school!!!  I had a Nintendo and a few Super Mario games that could take up hours.

Which is basically what I'm doing now...
 
robodog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: robodog: Dictatorial_Flair: A savage beating would probably be a good start.

That should have started many years before and they wouldn't be in this situation to begin with.

/Not really, you can be perfectly firm with your kids without physical violence
//No need to raise a snowflake either
///My eagle scout is taking this all perfectly in stride, he realizes exactly why it's necessary

But have you broken the news to your son that he's gay yet?


Wtf?
 
