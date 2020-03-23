 Skip to content
(KTUU Alaska)   Lower 48ers and their "shelter in place"; up here in Alaska, we have a good ol' hunker down   (ktuu.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Sociology, Health care, shoe stores, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, critical business, Emergency Order EO-03, hunker-down order mandates, direct Anchorage residents  
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GIS for "hunker down", and I was not expecting to see the Fark squirrel on the first hit:

echoak.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, but Alaska also has this moron, so, I'm happy to avoid Alaska altogether - consider it "social distancing."

/ Like a good neighbor,
// Stay over there.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You're in Alaska, where the hell do you have to go anyhow?
 
rikkards
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Already on it
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Larry Munson would like a word.
 
manhole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: You're in Alaska, where the hell do you have to go anyhow?


The fire-water store.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Moose out front shoulda told ya'.
 
Evilnissan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have been trying to imagine that there is 3 feet of snow out side and it never melts. Keep me locked inside.
 
