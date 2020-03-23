 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Photos of world monuments during the time of Covid-19   (apnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Creepy, Rio de Janeiro, Eiffel Tower, Paris, New York's Grand Central Terminal, London Eye, Gustave Eiffel, world's public places, Grand Place  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 4:49 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A sparsely occupied Grand Central Station appears at midday on March 18, 2020 in New York."

Ummm... That's Grand Central Terminal in New York.  NY's Grand Central Station (for trains) closed over 100 years ago

The current Grand Central Station in New York is a post office located at at 450 Lexington Avenue.

/next thing you know, Dr.Fey will be complaining that some of those are landmarks not monuments
//overly-caffeinated asshat
 
fruitloop [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Flying Over Empty Theme Parks - Disney, Universal, SeaWorld shutdown for Coronavirus
Youtube xm_WxT82iRU
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Perfect time for Chamber Of Commerce people to get pictures of their tourist traps for their advertising; make it look like you can go there without any crowding to deal with...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [66.media.tumblr.com image 828x700]


Someone is a Deadpool fan.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "A sparsely occupied Grand Central Station appears at midday on March 18, 2020 in New York."

Ummm... That's Grand Central Terminal in New York.  NY's Grand Central Station (for trains) closed over 100 years ago

The current Grand Central Station in New York is a post office located at at 450 Lexington Avenue.

/next thing you know, Dr.Fey will be complaining that some of those are landmarks not monuments
//overly-caffeinated asshat


You_are_technically_correct.jpg.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in 'murica.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Perfect time for Chamber Of Commerce people to get pictures of their tourist traps for their advertising; make it look like you can go there without any crowding to deal with...


You always could, if you have a widely communicable plague. Much like being on fire, people get out of the way of lepers.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good time to pickup some "O"'s for shoppin'.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Try out the Times Square cam view right now. Empty, like my heart.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr.Fey: "A sparsely occupied Grand Central Station appears at midday on March 18, 2020 in New York."

Ummm... That's Grand Central Terminal in New York.  NY's Grand Central Station (for trains) closed over 100 years ago

The current Grand Central Station in New York is a post office located at at 450 Lexington Avenue.

/next thing you know, Dr.Fey will be complaining that some of those are landmarks not monuments
//overly-caffeinated asshat


The better thing is that in the article at the top they got it right.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.