(CNN)   Crowds pack California beaches despite shelter in place order. However judging from the picture, whoever wrote this article has never, ever been to a California beach even one time in their lives   (cnn.com) divider line
102
    Miami-Dade County, Florida, New York City, LA City Parks, Park, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade Police Department, Doral, Florida, city beaches  
•       •       •

102 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's way more distancing than I saw in the hospital cafeteria after they removed half the tables.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark all you self-centered pricks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, just do marshal law already.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to give cops the authority to shoot violators on sight.
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Man, just do marshal law already.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well subby, not sure I'd want to see the lady who wrote this article on a beach.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packed like a box of movie theatre M&Ms.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Man, just do marshal law already.


Okay Evangeline.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if they're separated and don't interact with each other in large groups, what are they doing wrong?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I remember that feeling of being young and bulletproof, then one day I got out of my chair too fast and that feeling was gone.

But I'll take that chair any day over getting coronavirus.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People go nuts about people on beaches away from each other while nobody says anything about packed airports in florida.

Going to the beach is ok if you stay away from people.

A lot of people seem to think that social distancing = martial law
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: We need to give cops the authority to shoot violators on sight.


They already do that.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either have the navy start shelling the beaches or force these bio weapon terrorists into the water and start chumming the water.  Mr. Nice Guy isn't working.  Now we need to make these bio weaponized terrorists fear things.  Ultra fear.  The only way to keep us, the quarentined, the good people, safe, is to put so much fear into these people and people like them that they need all their TP they are hoarding because they can't stop pooping themselves.  Make brown pants a signal that a person is a bio weapon of the stupid.

We are all in this together.  And anybody not "in it" with us is the enemy and must be destroyed.  Because they are out to kill you with their internal bio weapons.  And stupidity is their trigger.  Call on the government to eradicate the stupid, because the rest of us are doing what it takes to live through this, together.  We need death squads patrolling the streets looking for non essentials that are breaking quarentine.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?


That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.


The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So on the one hand, California's restrictions allow for exceptions for exercise (walking, jogging, etc.), and public officials have even been encouraging people to go to parks, and take hikes, so long as they practice "social distancing."

But a sparsely populated beach is somehow beyond the pale?? What the fark is the difference between social distancing at a park vs. social distancing at a beach, except that the beach is far, far larger, and allows for a lot more distancing?

Absurd, arbitrary double-standards.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing wrong with getting some exercise outside, it will help your immune system as long as you aren't interacting with groups of people. So what's the issue here?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not packed, sure but that looks about average for March in Huntington Beach in March. Certainly not thinned out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.


And it's a photo from before the shelter in place order
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?


Blind obedience accomplishes nothing.  It's a farking beach, outside.  Maybe have the rules make sense and people would listen.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: We need to give cops the authority to shoot violators on sight.


Just in case nobody else caught this: you are a godddam idjit. Shut the fark up.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrewCurtisJr: allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?

That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Packed beaches.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Man, just do marshal law already.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?


I don't mean the kind of ignorance that makes people ignore social distancing guidelines. I mean the part of the headline where subby claims the beach photos show the author has never been on a CA beach. Huh?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

Blind obedience accomplishes nothing.  It's a farking beach, outside.  Maybe have the rules make sense and people would listen.


Exactly. There's a lot more social distancing on a large beach than on a hiking trail.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hi13760: So if they're separated and don't interact with each other in large groups, what are they doing wrong?


Probably jealous people stuck in their apartment far from the beach whining... if they cant be at the beach, nobody else can.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: DrewCurtisJr: allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?

That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 547x691]
[Fark user image image 850x654]
Packed beaches.


Difficulty: Coney Island is not a California beach in March.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

And it's a photo from before the shelter in place order


March 21, 2020?

They are spaced well apart, but dudes, go home.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: DrewCurtisJr: allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?

That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 547x691]
[Fark user image image 850x654]
Packed beaches.


That's why I've pretty much always hated the beach.  I'm much happier in isolated grass and woodlands.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

Blind obedience accomplishes nothing.  It's a farking beach, outside.  Maybe have the rules make sense and people would listen.


Stay home is pretty simple. People are being obtuse. Period.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Jeebus Saves: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

Blind obedience accomplishes nothing.  It's a farking beach, outside.  Maybe have the rules make sense and people would listen.

Exactly. There's a lot more social distancing on a large beach than on a hiking trail.


Until they close 80% of the beaches in the state, so the crowds flock to the open ones. The minute they open them up they will be crowded again, instead of just entitled assholes who don't think laws shoukd apply to them. I hope they start fining or arresting these idiots.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: DrewCurtisJr: allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?

That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok, I give up. I can't find Waldo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: waxbeans: Man, just do marshal law already.

[Fark user image image 331x499]

[Fark user image image 403x553]


Hay we could use a little of this for a while. Meh. Bring it.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Poseidon, can we get one little tidal wave here?"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?


The picture was taken on Friday. Beaches weren't closed in LA until yesterday. The "shelter-in-place" order does not close beaches, that's a city-by-city thing.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

The picture was taken on Friday. Beaches weren't closed in LA until yesterday. The "shelter-in-place" order does not close beaches, that's a city-by-city thing.


WTF do you think "in-place" means?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: Jeebus Saves: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

Blind obedience accomplishes nothing.  It's a farking beach, outside.  Maybe have the rules make sense and people would listen.

Exactly. There's a lot more social distancing on a large beach than on a hiking trail.


If there was couples; that wasn't distance to me
.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: This text is now purple: DrewCurtisJr: allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?

That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 547x691]
[Fark user image image 850x654]
Packed beaches.

Difficulty: Coney Island is not a California beach in March.


That wasn't the condition.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we please point out that this a SOUTERN California beach?

600 miles north and still in California, you will never see that, ever.  Grew up there.   Yeah, yeah, I know.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

The picture was taken on Friday. Beaches weren't closed in LA until yesterday. The "shelter-in-place" order does not close beaches, that's a city-by-city thing.


The beaches in my town were closed 6 am on Saturday and the drum circle hippies have been posting proud pictures of them flouting the law all weekend.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saturday a pack of college kids decided to do some drinking in the common lawn area. They brought out lawn chairs, a table they were sitting around and an ice chest.

I went out and asked if they knew how stupid they are. One guy staggers to his feet and puffs out his chest. "We're socially distancing bro". His exact words. As he opens his arms to demonstrate just how far apart they were he hit his friend in the face.

I repeated again "do you know how farking stupid you are?" Then I went back in lamented that these kids are the future.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: DrewCurtisJr: allears: OK I'll bite. I've lived in California for about 50 years now, but can't see how the pictures show some kind of ignorance. Not enough boobies? Not enough blondes? Too many regular-looking people, not enough movie stars and freaks?

That is not what "packed" looks like on a beach.

[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 547x691]
[Fark user image 850x654]
Packed beaches.


Do you think you're making a point? Really, do you?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Corn_Fed: Jeebus Saves: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

Blind obedience accomplishes nothing.  It's a farking beach, outside.  Maybe have the rules make sense and people would listen.

Exactly. There's a lot more social distancing on a large beach than on a hiking trail.

Until they close 80% of the beaches in the state, so the crowds flock to the open ones. The minute they open them up they will be crowded again, instead of just entitled assholes who don't think laws shoukd apply to them. I hope they start fining or arresting these idiots.


Or release the lions and spay open areas with mace and tear gas ?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?


I would guess that anywhere north of LA, it's still too damned cold to do much on a beach without a metal detector and wrapped up in boots, long pants and a heavy jacket....
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?


Yes. What makes you think otherwise?
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more than I like to see.
Fark people, just stay home for a bit. Get drunk, read a book, fark/fap, write a book, cook a meal... not necessarily in that order though.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: meanmutton: dodecahedron: Jeebus Saves: That's what everyone is biatching about?  Holy hell people.  They're outside and pretty spread out.

The issue is that some people think laws only apply to other people. What part of "the beaches are closed" don't they (or you) understand? Hey, nobody's coming, so I can just drive through this red light. Yes?

The picture was taken on Friday. Beaches weren't closed in LA until yesterday. The "shelter-in-place" order does not close beaches, that's a city-by-city thing.

WTF do you think "in-place" means?


"In-place," according to California own restrictions, means "You can go outside and exercise and go to parks, hiking trails, walk the streets, etc. etc."
 
