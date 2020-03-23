 Skip to content
(USA Today) Truck drivers are the only thing preventing chaos. So flash one today, or something (usatoday.com)
47
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done and done.
You didn't tell me to be ready to be run off the road though.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I have Jerry Reed singing in my head...
We gotta long way to go, short time to get there...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The thin diesel line
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was this headline directed toward the average Farker? That may or may not be good advice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the weak link in our supply chain is some COVID-19 infected truckstop lot lizzard?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is flashing?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sure, go ahead subby, they could probably use a good laugh.
 
sid244
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm a truck driver! Show me yr boobies!
 
OldJames
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the weak link in our supply chain is some COVID-19 infected truckstop lot lizzard?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't forget about Tesla
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic: Truck Drivin' Song
Youtube ykXfo50MDxs
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well that's a switch.  My experience prior to this nonsense was that truckers were getting more psychotic.  Maybe just an I70 in the mountains thing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is a driver.  We texted on Saturday about him being an essential worker, so he's still getting a check.

Then I was inspired to watch Smokey and the Bandit with my 4 year-old.  There was a lot more swearing than I remember.  And lots of "broad".  He loved it though.  It has fast cars, and stunts, and semi trucks.  That like crack for little boys.
 
Confused_presence
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Only seen boobies twice, but about a dozen or so men jerking it while driving.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do toiletrees produce toilet paper?
If so I'm planting a few.
 
Birnone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To honor the heroic truck drivers of the world I hereby grant forgiveness to all those truck drivers who drive like assholes. May you speed along(in more ways than one) in doing your vital work delivering loads(in more ways than one).
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the weak link in our supply chain is some COVID-19 infected truckstop lot lizzard?


He's just a Kiwi who can't fly home with the travel restrictions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So the weak link in our supply chain is some COVID-19 infected truckstop lot lizzard?


I think he is actually the strongest link in the chain.

/It's not a very strong chain.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: fragMasterFlash: So the weak link in our supply chain is some COVID-19 infected truckstop lot lizzard?

I think he is actually the strongest link in the chain.

/It's not a very strong chain.


Bleh, didn't read your whole post.

Disregard.
 
madgonad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not a lot traffic.

Good time to deliver Coors from Texas to Altanta in 28 hours or maybe another Gumball Rally.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.


Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
C.W. McCall - Convoy
Youtube Sd5ZLJWQmss
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes sir they do.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Confused_presence: Only seen boobies twice, but about a dozen or so men jerking it while driving.


You are apparently a sexy person!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
", and there's plenty of food, toilet paper and other supplies to go around."

Ah. Propaganda piece. Thanks USA Today.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.


Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was ridin' my thumb out across the States
When a truck pulled up and hit them big air brakes
Right outside of Abilene
I met Big Bertha the truck driving queen

She shook my hand put her gloves back on
Jumped on them gears like a dog on a bone
With a wad of chew tobacco bulgin' in her mouth
She grabbed a handful of wheel whipped that big truck South

Oh big Bertha Bertha the truck driving queen
Oh big Bertha Bertha the truck driving queen
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I'm a truck driver! Show me yr boobies!


I'm not a truck driver!
Show 'em to me too!

Hell, show 'em to everybody!
And while we're at it, it's called a uterus and not a uteryou for a reason...start sharin' that thing more often too!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those things are terrible for the environment....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.


We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dick Curless - Chick Inspector
Youtube ZBvC8C_SwOU
 
rudemix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I was driving 'seat cover' was the parlance used to alert other truckers to drivers worth a peep. Something like 'break on 19 any west bound drivers near mark 230 be sure to check out the seat covers on that west bound red Miata'

Not sure if there was slang for one flashing though.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.

We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?


They all do that too. Not just the one you saw that one time.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

1funguy: Serious Post on Serious Thread: I'm a truck driver! Show me yr boobies!

I'm not a truck driver!
Show 'em to me too!

Hell, show 'em to everybody!
And while we're at it, it's called a uterus and not a uteryou for a reason...start sharin' that thing more often too!


I truly believe it is every farkettes duty, in this time of need, to show us your boobies. I mean masturbating to anything else is undeserved
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
bring treats for their monkeys, too!

BJ McKay theme(intro)
Youtube kGsNZaMnJqk
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.

We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?

They all do that too. Not just the one you saw that one time.


I wish it didn't just snow.  I'd run out real quick and take a quick picture of the ramp by my house where that "one guy" throws all his piss bottles.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once they go on strike though we get Shadowrun so we got that going for us which is wiz.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.

We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?

They all do that too. Not just the one you saw that one time.

I wish it didn't just snow.  I'd run out real quick and take a quick picture of the ramp by my house where that "one guy" throws all his piss bottles.


I wish I had taken pictures of the millions of trucks I've passed on the roads over the last 15 years and 800k miles of interstate in 48 states and all the times where trucks proved to be the most likely to use their turns signals.

But that one spot by your trailer park. Got it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.

We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?

They all do that too. Not just the one you saw that one time.

I wish it didn't just snow.  I'd run out real quick and take a quick picture of the ramp by my house where that "one guy" throws all his piss bottles.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My BIL is an independent truck driver. He's going to stop driving because the support needed (mostly places to park/stay and restaurants) just isn't there anymore.

The article mentions that they can make up to $90,000/year, however they DON'T mention that the expenses eat up a huge portion of that. Buying all your meals, fueling up a vehicle that gets 6 miles/gallon, and periodically staying in a hotel are all very expensive things to do.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Came for Large Marge, leaving disappointed
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.

We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?

They all do that too. Not just the one you saw that one time.

I wish it didn't just snow.  I'd run out real quick and take a quick picture of the ramp by my house where that "one guy" throws all his piss bottles.


How do you know they had piss in 'em?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with the virus it's just always true.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.

We're talking about the guys that throw jugs of piss out the window along the highway, right?  Those guys are more likely to signal properly?  You know where you can shove your farkie, right?

They all do that too. Not just the one you saw that one time.

I wish it didn't just snow.  I'd run out real quick and take a quick picture of the ramp by my house where that "one guy" throws all his piss bottles.

I wish I had taken pictures of the millions of trucks I've passed on the roads over the last 15 years and 800k miles of interstate in 48 states and all the times where trucks proved to be the most likely to use their turns signals.

But that one spot by your trailer park. Got it.


You got it buddy.  Truckers are magically different from every other human on the road.  For some reason the occupation attracts the type of person that follows the rules of the road more than the average person.  It's pretty impressive when you think about it.  And hey, good job with the insults.  I thought your argument was a little weak at first, but then you started with the name calling and insults.  It really plugged some of the holes in your points and convinced me that you are in fact right.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boondock3806: Jeebus Saves: sid244: Also, when they have their blinker to get over, slow down and let them over.

Sure, like a truck driver is going to use a turn signal.

Truck drivers are far and away the most likely to properly use highway lanes and signal their intentions. But in your limited experience it wasn't that way one time, so you know best and will label all truck drivers appropriately. Orange farkie checks out.


I think he is confusing "semi truck" and "pickup truck".
 
