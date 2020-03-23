 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Italy tells its senior citizens to prepare to get on the cart, will no longer treat anyone over 60   (jpost.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh wow.

This is sad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Indications are that life support isn't helping people over 60 in that condition regardless.  So it's the right call.
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just the old folks at this point?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
... Jesus.
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey wake up!! Charlie's home and he says our new ride is here.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mama mia, that's cold.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Same thing will happen next week in the US, except that instead of "anyone over 60 years of age" it will be "anyone under 60,000 in salary"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is Berlusconi still reigning? I haven't heard anything about criticsm of the Italian government. I guess it happened too fast for such things.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what happens in triage situations.

That number will drop until the caseload can be handled.

This is why you need to stay the fark inside, lest someone you care about (or you) be the person left in the ward because they're not treating anyone over X.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Israeli medical doctor Gai Peleg told Israeli television

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Sorry, someone had to do it
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reluctantly approves
 
Marine1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StrikitRich: [Fark user image 700x300]

Hey wake up!! Charlie's home and he says our new ride is here.


Grandpa Joe's a piece of shiat.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Limited governmental resources available to treat everyone.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Israeli medical doctor Gai Peleg told Israeli television that in northern Italy the orders are not to allow those over 60 access to respiratory machines."

Well, that is what you might call a final solution.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I'll risk a trip to the store for a little hair dye. Way too much silver.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buttercat: Oh wow.

This is sad.


Weill it would be, if that's what was being said -

"from what he sees and hears in the hospital, the instructions are ..."

A friend of a friend of a friend of a friend says ...

Ya, there's no way he isn't misrepresenting standard triage because he's not directly involved in that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Mama mia, that's cold.


Look man I think we're pasta the jokes.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Indications are that life support isn't helping people over 60 in that condition regardless.  So it's the right call.


Sad, but true.  Reading stories of people dying of lung failure while on a ventilator (which seems to be, sadly, common if you've gotten to the "need a ventilator" stage of the disease) are truly horrifying.  People not getting oxygen can become convinced the vent tube is choking them, and attempt to rip it out.

My understanding is they need to turn the vent up really high for it to continue being effective at that stage.  So even if you survive the vent and recover, you'll have permanent lung damage from the experience.

/Off to fill out a DNI
//not a bad idea for everyone to make end of life plans, IMO.  You could be in a car crash tomorrow.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey guys, I just thought of a way we could shore up the Social Security and Medicare trust funds
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marine1: StrikitRich: [Fark user image 700x300]

Hey wake up!! Charlie's home and he says our new ride is here.

Grandpa Joe's a piece of shiat.


Why just because he lies around while his daughter washes clothes in lye but can get up and dance around at a chance for some free chocolate and tobacco ?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Mugato: Mama mia, that's cold.

Look man I think we're pasta the jokes.


I cannoli hope we are.
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.nbclosangeles.comView Full Size

♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ "I GUESS I'M NOOWW SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEWWWEEEDDD!!!" ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Same thing will happen next week in the US, except that instead of "anyone over 60 years of age" it will be "anyone under 60,000 in salary"


Yep.  That arrogant prick pro baller who touched all those microphones probably has a ventilator reserved "just in case", while inner city and incarcerated people might as well sign their wills (like they have anything of value n the first place).
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My parents are in their 80s and quite active. I'm not ready to lose them. Please, for the love of all that is good in this world, stop congregating and pretending this isn't a big deal, people.

Surely you have people you care about who you'd rather not see denied care? Surely you have SOME measure of empathy for other human beings?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I think I'll risk a trip to the store for a little hair dye. Way too much silver.


Shave your head.  Takes 15 years off the perception of age and you can do it at home.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
07X18
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great, I really needed a cry this morning...hey Drew, in order to return to a somewhat sense of normalcy in these trying times. Can we please get a Covid 19 tab instead of every single gottdamn category being full of pure unadulterated sadness?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Hey guys, I just thought of a way we could shore up the Social Security and Medicare trust funds


Trump is way ahead of you.
 
mossberg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"wait, i'm not dead yet!" 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Hey guys, I just thought of a way we could shore up the Social Security and Medicare trust funds


The GOP would merely say that they're overfunded and strip-mine what's left.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Age is a false criterion. Survivability should be the principle of triage and not all old people are incurable and not all young people will survive this night.

Admittedly, Italy has an over-supply of middle-aged people living with their Mothers because you can't have fashionable things and pay for an 600 year old house of solid masonry.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Age is a false criterion. Survivability should be the principle of triage and not all old people are incurable and not all young people will survive this night.


Correct. But this takes the decision-making out of the doctor's hands. Makes it less...difficult...to make the hard decisions. No one is saying a young person who is incurable will get a ventilator, either.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Limited governmental resources available to treat everyone.


The US will be in the same boat within a couple of weeks. And yoiu're going to blame the Libs for that, too.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Mugato: Mama mia, that's cold.

Look man I think we're pasta the jokes.


God damn dude.

/that's for me
//for laughing
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Age is a false criterion. Survivability should be the principle of triage and not all old people are incurable and not all young people will survive this night.

Admittedly, Italy has an over-supply of middle-aged people living with their Mothers because you can't have fashionable things and pay for an 600 year old house of solid masonry.


I think the implication here is they are beyond that stage of triage and into another level
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's a respirator, Nana. Really. Hop in."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: brantgoose: Age is a false criterion. Survivability should be the principle of triage and not all old people are incurable and not all young people will survive this night.

Correct. But this takes the decision-making out of the doctor's hands. Makes it less...difficult...to make the hard decisions. No one is saying a young person who is incurable will get a ventilator, either.


Of course, no one's even confirmed this is actually a policy.  But it's a great headline and we all clicked so...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: CordycepsInYourBrain: I think I'll risk a trip to the store for a little hair dye. Way too much silver.

Shave your head.  Takes 15 years off the perception of age and you can do it at home.


The damn Russians have gotten to the whippersnappers, eager to inherit the world and snap their whips. But beware the old Greek story of the man who was cruel to his parents. "I learned it from you." There's always another generation behind you, until the day the human race goes extinct.

I always point at the Boomers and say "You're just like your parents and grandparents".

Hurry up and die.

T-t-t-t-t-talking about my generation.

Why don't you all fade away (Talkin' 'bout my generation) 
And don't try to dig what we all s-s-say (Talkin' 'bout my generation) 
I'm not trying to cause a big s-sensation (Talkin' 'bout my generation) 
I'm just talkin' 'bout my g-g-g-generation (Talkin' 'bout my generation)...

It's not a cold war, just an old war.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anybody Snopesed this story yet?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Boomers built the cozy little woke world that you lounge in.
 
