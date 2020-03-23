 Skip to content
(UPI)   We know at least one Coronavirus test is being wasted: court orders Covid-19 test for death row inmate   (upi.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are not currently on Death Row, and have not been notified of where you may get tested, please raise your hand in this thread.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why protect the vulnerable people that the state is responsible for, when a rich person could get that test instead?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In February, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed briefs in court saying Ogrod is "likely innocent" of assaulting and killing a 4-year-old girl in 1988. They said he was convicted on flawed evidence, including a coerced confession and testimony from discredited jailhouse informants.
The filings called Ogrod's conviction a "gross miscarriage of justice" and requested his 1996 conviction be vacated and he be released from prison. Ogrod has spent 23 years on death row for the conviction.

I... have no words.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

So why in the fark is he tested for the virus and not released stat? WTF. Meanwhile the real killer has been free all this time.
 
hershy799
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They need to test him because he has been interacting with others, dumbassmitter.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Likely Innocent" per the PROSECUTORS,Bad subby.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Everything about the death penalty is dehumanizing and disgusting.
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They need to make sure he's healthy enough to kill. Duh.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It's hard to understand why everyone doesn't see this as obvious, when the whole public conversation is about what we need to do so we don't spread the disease to others, not how to protect ourselves from a disease that probably won't hurt us individually.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is that because inmates don't spread it, or because of some other reason, subby?

Explain.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Right. Confined spaces like prisons are ideal environments for disease to spread, and soon enough it'll make it from the prisoner population into the guard population, who go home each day to interact with the rest of society.

Prisons are also able to be effective at stopping spread too, due to their built in ability to isolate prisoner populations in separate floors, wings or buildings even.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Somewhere in a Chekhov short, a man who is about to be hanged bends over to wipe a spritz of mud off his shoe. Reminds me of that.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Everything about a crime that merits the death penalty is dehumanizing and disgusting.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even the prosecutors are saying the guy is innocent.  Damn.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

And still responsible for his health and well being until incarceration is complete.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
make sure to swab the arm with alcohol before you give that lethal injection
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I didn't know being on death row made you not contagious. Stupidmitter should publish those results somewhere.
 
Aufdie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Picture losing 23 years of your life to a thug from the police and a jailhouse snitch. We need to start putting the prosecutor and attorney general in jail when this happens.
And layered on top of this stupid cake the man somehow caught coronavirus while having basically no control of his surroundings.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yes, murder is disgusting regardless of who is committing it. The death penalty is murder is it not?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maybe all the athletes and entertainers have already been tested.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rand paul got a test while claiming to be asymptomatic, and no known exposures so if we are testing that...why not anyone
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, you are difficult.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We really need to end this barbaric practice.

And get this man his test.  This type of thing will run wild through a prison.  Not everyone in there deserves a death sentence.
 
Hendawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was assured that all lives matter
 
