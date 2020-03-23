 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Taliban reconsidering policy of killing healthcare workers. Still on the fence about teachers in girls' schools   (reuters.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, Afghanistan, Taliban, World Health Organisation, coronavirus epidemic, Taliban's spokesman, President Ashraf Ghani, healthcare workers, Religious scholars  
•       •       •

1221 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 10:55 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jfc.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die, you farkers, and may your ideology die with you.

I hope it hurts.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'self-correcting problem
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they really wanted to be terrorists, they would use the virus as an excuse to transfer their country's wealth from the poor and middle class to the wealthy.

Now that's terrorism.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in September, the Taliban lifted a ban on the World Health Organisation and Red Cross from operating in militant-held territory, having warned them off in April because of suspicions over polio vaccination campaigns.

Taliban: "hey guys, you can come in now!"
WHO: "WHO?  I know you're not talking to us"
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UGH.....
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

They look trustworthy.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun-toting, power grabbing religious nutjobs in power, rejecting the aid of experts. So glad that's not a first-world problem.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me a monster if you want, but the Taliban doesn't deserve to have health care workers.  If anything we should be sending in teams to rescue medical people from the Taliban's clutches and letting them go help people who know what century this is.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: Gun-toting, power grabbing religious nutjobs in power, rejecting the aid of experts. So glad that's not a first-world problem.


If we just reasoned with them I'm sure they would see the value of women getting an education.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taliban, Taliban
Deadly neigbourhood Taliban
Beats the girls, shows their might
Heroes of religious right
Look out! Here comes the Taliban
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theyboughttheirtickets.jpg
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Die, you farkers, and may your ideology die with you.

I hope it hurts.


What did we do?
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Back in September, the Taliban lifted a ban on the World Health Organisation and Red Cross from operating in militant-held territory, having warned them off in April because of suspicions over polio vaccination campaigns.

Taliban: "hey guys, you can come in now!"
WHO: "WHO?  I know you're not talking to us"


I'm confused about the timeline here: the article seems to imply the Taliban lifted their ban because of coronavirus, but how was the Taliban aware of of it back in September... at least 3 months before the initial outbreak at the Chinese fish market?
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Boondock3806: Gun-toting, power grabbing religious nutjobs in power, rejecting the aid of experts. So glad that's not a first-world problem.

If we just reasoned with them I'm sure they would see the value of women getting an education.



Nah.  Who're we to question their deeply held religious beliefs?
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its a trap!
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Taliban, along with the Vietcong, are in the damn Hall of Fame for beating Americas ass.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No wonder Russia's making inroads there, they've found yet another shared interest, killing healthcare workers.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The Islamic Emirate via its Health Commission assures all international health organizations and WHO of its readiness to cooperate and coordinate with them in combating the coronavirus,"

Said the spider to the fly. You're full of shiat, "Suhail Shaheen."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cache: If they really wanted to be terrorists, they would use the virus as an excuse to transfer their country's wealth from the poor and middle class to the wealthy.


What is it that you think they've been doing all these years?

\it's gangsterism with a veneer of religious piety
\\which is a remarkably-faithful model, really
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Naido: Back in September, the Taliban lifted a ban on the World Health Organisation and Red Cross from operating in militant-held territory, having warned them off in April because of suspicions over polio vaccination campaigns.

Taliban: "hey guys, you can come in now!"
WHO: "WHO?  I know you're not talking to us"

I'm confused about the timeline here: the article seems to imply the Taliban lifted their ban because of coronavirus, but how was the Taliban aware of of it back in September... at least 3 months before the initial outbreak at the Chinese fish market?


I noticed that too.  TFA has some internal contradictions that don't really get addressed
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cache: If they really wanted to be terrorists, they would use the virus as an excuse to transfer their country's wealth from the poor and middle class to the wealthy.

Now that's terrorism.


Oh come on, no one's that evil!
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Gun-toting, power grabbing religious nutjobs in power, rejecting the aid of experts. So glad that's not a first-world problem.


Well, so long as VP Pence doesn't get promoted to "Creationist in Chief" we still have hope, although our newly reformatted Supreme Court will soon take up Row vs Wade, Women's Right to Vote, Prayer in Schools, teaching Creationism and that the Corona virus is God's punishment for our wicked tolerant Society!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: "The Islamic Emirate via its Health Commission assures all international health organizations and WHO of its readiness to cooperate and coordinate with them in combating the coronavirus,"

Said the spider to the fly. You're full of shiat, "Suhail Shaheen."


As the IED blew the UN aid truck into the air the frog asked "Why did you do that? Now we'll both die." And the scorpion answered "It's in my nature"
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.