 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   How to play coughing roulette and determine if you've got Coronavirus, Influenza, or Allergies   (usatoday.com) divider line
41
    More: PSA, Common cold, Pneumonia, Bronchitis, Dr. Maria Granzotti, chief medical officer, allergy season, Asthma, Influenza  
•       •       •

1733 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 12:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for putting that information behind a paywall. Doesn't matter, just asthma for me. I have to work to suppress my couching though as not to freak everyone out when I'm in public.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since my symptoms aren't fever and cough, but rather the same sneezing and itchy eyes I get every pollen season, I'm diagnosing myself with allergies
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Or, if you live in the Northeast, repeated cycles of dry/wet warm/cold with random bursts of tree pollen mean that little things like waking up, going outside, taking a shower, or drinking a cup of coffee can give you a coughing fit even if you're otherwise healthy.

What I'm saying is that my life has flashed before my eyes every time I've cleared my throat in the last two weeks.

/ Not really
// But a little bit really
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm screwed. My diabetes and blood pressure feel like this crap, during a flare up. I guess I'll just avoid people for the rest of my life. Meh. I hate people any way. And they don't like me. SSDD.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, some BP meds have cough as a side effect: Lisinopril and Valsartan, to name two. I have previously been on each of those. My current BP medicine (Cardura/Doxazosin) doesn't list cough directly, but it does list runny nose, which, when it drains down the throat, induces cough.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great thing about the Coronavirus is that now if people seemingly intentionally walk up and cough on you they're an asshole.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If diarrhea is a rare symptom, I must be negative.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my part, it's "sinusitis and bronchitis." Been dealing with that for the last several days. Little or no fever, but sinus congestion, pain, bleeding, sore throat, coughing, and chest irritation.

Common issue for me - I've had sinus & ear infections since I was a kid. I've popped my eardrums more than once. I've had permanent T-tubes for some time, and some years ago I underwent surgery to remove sinus polyps & fix a septal spur.

COVID-19 need not apply.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ...Or, if you live in the Northeast, repeated cycles of dry/wet warm/cold with random bursts of tree pollen mean that little things like waking up, going outside, taking a shower, or drinking a cup of coffee can give you a coughing fit even if you're otherwise healthy.

What I'm saying is that my life has flashed before my eyes every time I've cleared my throat in the last two weeks.

/ Not really
// But a little bit really


Yeah, this is my life now.  Seems like fever is the universal indicator.  I'm taking my temp regularly since my workplace had a case last week.  7 more days and I'm clear for a nice uneventful shelter-in-place.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering I already have asthma, and I'm 50 years old, I generally have some sort of respiratory thing going on anyway.  Especially during the entire winter.  I've been blowing my nose since September.

Yet, I don't feel sick.

But ever since this new thing ramped up, every time I feel a pain in my body or a cough that feels a little different, I'm like, "Well...  I got the Covid!"
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ...Or, if you live in the Northeast, repeated cycles of dry/wet warm/cold with random bursts of tree pollen mean that little things like waking up, going outside, taking a shower, or drinking a cup of coffee can give you a coughing fit even if you're otherwise healthy.

What I'm saying is that my life has flashed before my eyes every time I've cleared my throat in the last two weeks.

/ Not really
// But a little bit really


This. I went for a long hike yesterday and it was cold and dry so for about half an hour afterwards I had a bit of a dry cough. I ran into the office to pick up some paperwork and one of the production workers heard me cough from across the room and had a fit because I was coming to work outside of my normal house. She then proceeded to come across the room and get close to tell me this.....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Also, some BP meds have cough as a side effect: Lisinopril and Valsartan, to name two. I have previously been on each of those. My current BP medicine (Cardura/Doxazosin) doesn't list cough directly, but it does list runny nose, which, when it drains down the throat, induces cough.


Amlodipine, losartan, and HCTZ for my hypertension.

A bit of good news - losartan might help with COVID-19 symptoms. Once again, my infirmities place me ahead of the curve. Whoo.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus, Influenza, or Allergies

Allergy:  Coronavirus and Influenza come with a fever.  No fever means you can safely bet it's allergies, infection is exceptionally unlikely.  Keep an eye out for spiking a fever however this will make you change your conclusion.  Random internet jackasses posting their anecdotes otherwise does not change this.

Influenza/Coronavirus:  There is no way to differentiate based on symptoms.  The only way to tell is to test yourself.  If you have no high risk contacts (people known to have Coronavirus, or you recently traveled internationally to hot spots, or were near people etc) then it would be reasonable to get a flu swab.  If it's Flu+, then it is by far most likely you just have the flu.  Co-infection is exceptionally unlikely.  You do not need a COVID-19 test.
 
johnMFer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, luckily my allergies have resulted in bronchitis 3 times and walking pneumonia twice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Considering I already have asthma, and I'm 50 years old, I generally have some sort of respiratory thing going on anyway.  Especially during the entire winter.  I've been blowing my nose since September.

Yet, I don't feel sick.

But ever since this new thing ramped up, every time I feel a pain in my body or a cough that feels a little different, I'm like, "Well...  I got the Covid!"


This
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: durbnpoisn: Considering I already have asthma, and I'm 50 years old, I generally have some sort of respiratory thing going on anyway.  Especially during the entire winter.  I've been blowing my nose since September.

Yet, I don't feel sick.

But ever since this new thing ramped up, every time I feel a pain in my body or a cough that feels a little different, I'm like, "Well...  I got the Covid!"

This


This
 
memerat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Unobtanium: Also, some BP meds have cough as a side effect: Lisinopril and Valsartan, to name two. I have previously been on each of those. My current BP medicine (Cardura/Doxazosin) doesn't list cough directly, but it does list runny nose, which, when it drains down the throat, induces cough.

Amlodipine, losartan, and HCTZ for my hypertension.

A bit of good news - losartan might help with COVID-19 symptoms. Once again, my infirmities place me ahead of the curve. Whoo.


Hasn't Losartan (and generics) been recalled due to some kind of cancer-causing impurity?
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Thanks for putting that information behind a paywall. Doesn't matter, just asthma for me. I have to work to suppress my couching though as not to freak everyone out when I'm in public.


Same here....although to get some separation at the grocery store I did think about it
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had hay fever all my life.
I don't recall it ever causing me to cough.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: A bit of good news - losartan might help with COVID-19 symptoms.


Oh, great. Now there'll be a run on that, too!
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

memerat: FormlessOne: Unobtanium: Also, some BP meds have cough as a side effect: Lisinopril and Valsartan, to name two. I have previously been on each of those. My current BP medicine (Cardura/Doxazosin) doesn't list cough directly, but it does list runny nose, which, when it drains down the throat, induces cough.

Amlodipine, losartan, and HCTZ for my hypertension.

A bit of good news - losartan might help with COVID-19 symptoms. Once again, my infirmities place me ahead of the curve. Whoo.

Hasn't Losartan (and generics) been recalled due to some kind of cancer-causing impurity?


Recalls are typically not due to the specific named medication but are rather are due to impurities left in the medication during the process of creating it.  So I'm betting the recall you're referring to -- some specific lots of the drug created by a specific manufacturer were recalled.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/h​e​alth/2019/09/23/losartan-recall-fda-sa​ys-more-blood-pressure-medicine-has-ca​ncer-risk/2418140001/

Also, even if your med does have the cancer-causing impurity, as with all medical decisions, you should talk to your doctor before stopping it.  Sure, small increase in chance of cancer but stopping it cold turkey may be significantly worse decision for your health.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Seems like fever is the universal indicator.


Was for SARS, too.

That said, influenza causes fevers, too.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a neat matrix of symptoms and possible conditions.:  https://www.datawrapper.de/_/2mKkR/
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If diarrhea is a rare symptom, I must be negative.


user name checks out.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size


Why sneeze once when you can sneeze 20 times in a row. Such fun.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

memerat: A bit of good news - losartan might help with COVID-19 symptoms.


Source?  I'm on it so I'm curious.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: [Fark user image image 850x780]


This remains the most accurate representation of my life right now that I've seen in meme form. Lifelong spring and fall allergy sufferer, and they're moderate to severe. Every time I blow my nose I'm getting the real life equivalent of the "Luigi death stare." Of course, if that's the worst I have to deal with during all of this I'm going to count myself as a fortunate man.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've had a dry cough for days, but I've also had periodic dry coughs my entire adult life, likely a combination of acid reflux and allergies. I'm not worrying much until I experience other symptoms.

I'm also working out every day and am regularly shaving a few seconds off my (admittedly not particularly good) 5K times, and I imagine I wouldn't be able to do that if I were sick; I assume some combo of fatigue and difficulty breathing would make itself known in those circumstances.
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stay up all night drinking whiskey, doing blasters, and chain smoking and wonder about symptoms the next day
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: waxbeans: durbnpoisn: Considering I already have asthma, and I'm 50 years old, I generally have some sort of respiratory thing going on anyway.  Especially during the entire winter.  I've been blowing my nose since September.

Yet, I don't feel sick.

But ever since this new thing ramped up, every time I feel a pain in my body or a cough that feels a little different, I'm like, "Well...  I got the Covid!"

This

This


Those. But I'm also a bit of a hypochondriac (love the new term, "cyberchondriac," which means I look up everything first, then decide I have the worst-case scenario). This has actually calmed me down because I'll look up COVID-19 symptoms and realize I don't have it because I don't have a 100-degree fever.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They forgot the lack of smell and taste for coronavirus (I had this too, just before I popped a headache and the fever).
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what if I have a wet cough?
 
6nome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: So what if I have a wet cough?


Sorry, you have the Boonesfarmvirus.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: So what if I have a wet cough?


TB.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We had an early spring down on the Gulf of Mexico. The pollen is already off the charts and my hostas are already coming up.

The oak trees are getting ready to let loose with the pine trees right behind them.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm going with fever as the thing to look for. It may be just the regular flu, but my actions of going to bed and staying there are the same. In other news, I got an email selling a thermometer gun to take someone's temperature from a distance. Shooting fish in a barrel.

durbnpoisn: Considering I already have asthma, and I'm 50 years old, I generally have some sort of respiratory thing going on anyway.  Especially during the entire winter.  I've been blowing my nose since September.

Yet, I don't feel sick.

But ever since this new thing ramped up, every time I feel a pain in my body or a cough that feels a little different, I'm like, "Well...  I got the Covid!"


Woke up in the middle of the night a week back coughing and over heated. My emotional mind immediately went to "fever, cough, OMG I've got the covid!!!" Then my logical mind woke up and said "You moron, you feel cold when you have a fever, not hot, and your coughing because you were sleeping with your mouth open again and it's dry in here, so your throat is dry Kick some covers off, close your mouth, and go back to sleep.". I love my logical mind.

/The information on the heart medicine reducing the spread is good news for me as my husband is on that drug.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I don't have a 100-degree fever.


I wouldn't take comfort in that if you are checking off all the other boxes. I never popped over 100 (at least all the times I was able to take my temp). But I'm almost DAMN certain I have covid.

/fortunately the doc took one look at my arms and went "Oh you're getting tested right now!"
//what was weird was the hushed tones. You could tell he didn't want to make it obvious I was getting it. . .
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peki: They forgot the lack of smell and taste for coronavirus (I had this too, just before I popped a headache and the fever).


I just heard about this this morning, so I'm not sure how definitive it is. Hope you can get tested and don't actually have COVID-19.

Swear to dog, I would like to get tested to see if I HAD COVID-19 back in late January. I had a weird cold/flu-like illness that was so unlike anything I'd ever experienced, I actually kept a diary of my symptoms. But the timing is a little too early to have been community spread, so, once again, it's probably just me being a hypochondriac.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hope you can get tested and don't actually have COVID-19.


I did get tested, fortunately. I've been trying to track down the results this weekend, but keep getting told "wait for a phone call." I'd like to hug my son this week. :(

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Swear to dog, I would like to get tested to see if I HAD COVID-19 back in late January. I had a weird cold/flu-like illness that was so unlike anything I'd ever experienced, I actually kept a diary of my symptoms. But the timing is a little too early to have been community spread, so, once again, it's probably just me being a hypochondriac.


Now THAT sounds like covid. "It's like a cold, but not. . . it's like a flu, but not. . ." It is a very weird disease. 

Late January? I don't think that timeline is that off. When they come out with the antibody test, I'd get it if I were you. I suspect THAT test will end up giving us the true numbers of just had bad this is/was/will be.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TomFooolery: So what if I have a wet cough?


Whatever is causing it, cover it! :-)

Peki: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I don't have a 100-degree fever.

I wouldn't take comfort in that if you are checking off all the other boxes. I never popped over 100 (at least all the times I was able to take my temp). But I'm almost DAMN certain I have covid.

/fortunately the doc took one look at my arms and went "Oh you're getting tested right now!"
//what was weird was the hushed tones. You could tell he didn't want to make it obvious I was getting it. . .


Well, I always have a dry cough, due to being borderline asthmatic with a lifelong history of allergies. So, the fever is the #1 indicator for me.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.