(Huffington Post)   People diagnosed with Covid-19 want you to know these 8 things. Tl;dr you can guess all of them: it sucks, don't watch the news, quit hoarding, etc   (huffpost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"So, you're stuck at home for six weeks - you know what, I'm never going to have six weeks when I can sit with my daughters and play," Mankin said. "Stop it and enjoy your family."

Ohhhhhhh you think it's only gonna be six weeks of this?
Ohhhhhhh....yeah....uhhhh six months might even be low balling it.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
this made me me panic attack big time
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Covidiots
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"quarantine until you feel better", umm, aren't we hearing that people that get it are still shedding virus for 1-3 weeks after?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tl;dr you can guess all of them

I can, because I seem to read the same article six times every day.
 
REO-Weedwagon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read on the Fark dot com that by Memorial Day the Grand Canyon will be a makeshift morgue with 400 million American corpses stacked like firewood.
 
HeartlessLibertarian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In other news: The sky is blue.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Counting the times IQ45 uses the words incredible, great and job.
 
